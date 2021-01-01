Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:GILD) is an American biopharmaceutical company with a near $100 billion market capitalization. The company is still more than 40% below its mid-2015 peak when it was releasing a cure for Hepatitis C with significant long-term earnings potential. However, as competitors appeared, that died away. Going forward, the company's impressive assets mean it has the potential to generate valuable shareholder returns.

Gilead Sciences 2Q 2021 Results

Gilead Sciences achieved impressive 2Q 2021 results highlighting the company's strength and the ability to use that strength to drive shareholder rewards.

Gilead Sciences achieved 2Q 2021 total product sales which increased 21% YoY. Biktarvy grew $390 million or 24% YoY offsetting lower revenues from other assets, although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact US HIV treatment. The company has continued to execute well on its pipeline and milestones and has numerous exciting opportunities ahead of it.

More importantly, longer term, the company has continued to deliver on all strategic initiatives making it a valuable long-term investment.

Gilead Sciences Business Breakdown

The company's businesses have continued to remain diversified with significant growth potential.

Gilead Sciences had $6.2 billion in product sales, impressive growth, showing the company's strength. The company earned $3.9 billion from its HIV business, with $829 million from Veklury (Remdesivir) and $549 million from HCV. Across the board, the company's businesses have continued to do well showing its strength.

Gilead Sciences Growth Potential

The company's businesses have significant growth potential.

Gilead Sciences' Hepatitis B franchise is growing rapidly. It's expected to see >$1 billion in sales in 2022 and it's becoming a reasonable part of the company's business profile. The company's cell therapy business is also trending upwards. Its Yescarta and Tecartus businesses are approaching peak sales of $1 billion annualized.

Past this, the company's other businesses are growing well. The company is looking at long time period HIV studies. Trodelvy and Yescarta are continuing to achieve new indications and Magrolimab has the potential to drive $1 billion in peak sales as sales ramp up. The company's new businesses have the potential to drive billions in additional annual sales.

For a company with $24 billion in annualized sales, these assets have the potential to drive double-digit sales growth going forward.

Gilead Sciences Financial Potential

Gilead Sciences, with its $90 billion market capitalization, has the ability to drive strong sales from putting these aspects together.

Gilead Sciences has updated its guidance to the upper end of the range with total product sales forecast at roughly $24.7 billion. Outside of Revlimid, the company is still expecting strong product sales at $21.8 billion with a non-GAAP product gross margin at 86.5%. R&D expenditures are expected to decrease slightly while SG&A expenditures are expected to remain constant.

Overall, the company is working towards strong long-term shareholder rewards. The company, as it pays off acquisitions, is expecting to see diluted EPS of ~$7.1 / share. With a $70.45 / share price, that means a single-digit P/E ratio with continued growth potential. This shows the company's overall financial strength.

Gilead Sciences Shareholder Returns

Gilead Sciences has the ability to drive impressive shareholder returns with its impressive portfolio of assets. The company is currently paying out a steady 4% dividend, a high number for a pharmaceutical company. Those dividends leave the company with 6% it can use for acquisitions, debt, or other forms of shareholder rewards.

Gilead Sciences has been able to use its additional cash flow to steadily reduce its shares outstanding. While the company has slowed that down on the basis of recent acquisitions, the overall basis has still trended downward. We expect the company to continue using its excess cash flow to do this, after dividends, as it continues to paydown debt, driving strong returns.

Gilead Sciences Risk

Gilead Sciences' risks are the same risks that all pharmaceutical companies face. The company is focused on investing in its future business and we expect revenue to continue growing. However, there's no guarantee that that'll happen. Pharmaceutical companies are always a capitally risky business investors should pay close attention to.

Conclusion

Gilead Sciences has an impressive portfolio of assets. The company is earning $25 billion in annual revenue with a 4% dividend yield and a single-digit P/E ratio. The company is doing all this with a potential to continue growing going forward, showing its impressive asset position, that can be expected to drive substantial shareholder rewards.

The company has gone on an impressive acquisition spree recently, and we expect that spree to slow down going forward. Instead, we expect the company to transition to growing these assets and driving strong overall shareholder rewards with them. This combination makes Gilead Sciences a valuable long-term investment.