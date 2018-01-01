scull2/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

I remain on the lookout for regional banks that are attractively priced and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCQX:FMCB) appeared interesting at first sight. The bank’s share price wasn’t hit too hard during the COVID pandemic and is currently already trading again above its pre-pandemic levels. Time to have another look at this bank. To get a more detailed overview of the business model and specialties of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, I can strongly recommend this recent article published by cash-centered creep.

The Californian bank is performing well

In the second quarter, F&M reported a total interest income of $40.9M, which is slightly higher than in the second quarter of last year. On the other hand, the interest expenses decreased by more than 50%, resulting in a positive net interest income of almost $40M, which is more than 10% higher than the $35.4M in the second quarter of last year. There was no requirement to add to the provision for credit losses.

From the net interest income, we still need to deduct the approximately $18M in non-interest expenses (which would have been about $30M excluding the net gain on deferred compensation investments), and this resulted in a total pre-tax income of $21.4M. After deducting the required tax payments, the net income in the second quarter was approximately $16.15M, which is approximately $20.45 per share. The net income in H1 2021 was almost $33M for a total EPS of $41.62. Which means Farmers & Merchants is currently trading at approximately 10 times its earnings.

Looking at the balance sheet, F&M has a total balance sheet size of just under $5B, of which about $438M consists of equity. This represents a book value of approximately $555/share and while FMCB is currently trading at a premium of more than 50% to its book value, the more than acceptable P/E ratio makes FMCB still attractive.

The balance sheet looks pretty robust as in excess of 30 of the assets consist of cash and investment securities. The total loan book is just over $3B, and according to the footnotes to the financial statements, the biggest position of that loan book is in commercial real estate, followed by agricultural real estate which, on a combined basis, represent about 55% of the total loan book.

I like the exposure to residential real estate, but this really is just 10% of the loan book.

While the high exposure to commercial real estate appears to be uncomfortable, investors need to take two things into consideration. First of all, the $1.03B in CRE exposure really represents just over 20% of the total balance sheet size, and the remainder of the balance sheet appears to be quite robust with an exceptionally safe cushion in case of a liquidity event, as FMCB has an exceptionally liquid balance sheet.

Secondly, keep in mind the total loan loss provisions in 2020 (on the entire loan book and not just the commercial real estate investments) was just $4.5M, and the total loan loss provisions in the three financial years 2018, 2019 and 2020 was just above $10M. Which, on a total balance sheet size of about $4-5B, isn’t bad at all. So it does look like Farmers has a good handle on the situation.

Investment thesis

I currently don’t have a long position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, but it for sure is the type of regional bank I would consider going long in. The dividend yield is quite low and that’s fine with me as the retained cash and earnings will allow Farmers to further increase its book value per share and make the balance sheet safer. I like how the provisions for credit losses have remained very low throughout the past few years and the high percentage of assets held in cash and in investment securities also is a plus.

I try to not pay too high a premium on the book value of a bank, but in FMCB’s case, I could make an exception but for now, I’ll just keep close tabs on the bank for the next few quarters.