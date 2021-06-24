Sezeryadigar/E+ via Getty Images

Some of us think holding on makes us strong; but sometimes it is letting go. – Hermann Hesse

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) invests in large-cap growth stocks contained in the Russell 1000 Growth Index (RUI). VONG is designed for long-term growth investors, and as the RUI represents about 92% of the U.S. market, the ETF provides a healthy exposure to domestic large caps at a low expense ratio of 0.08%.

To get a sense of how VONG has performed as compared to RUI in the past, we need to check its price momentum in normal times (without COVID-19 disruption) and between March 2020 and today, a period that reflects the ETF’s performance after this disruption smashed the market.

Image Source: TradingView

Between March 2020 and September 14, 2021, VONG gained 115%, outperforming the RUI’s 99% gains in the same period.

Image Source: TradingView

Between May 2016 and September 14, 2021, VONG gained 187% while the RUI gained 118%. So, VONG has outperformed its benchmark index by a wide margin in normal times as well (the COVID-19 disruption fall and subsequent gains evened out between 2016 and 2021, in my opinion) – plus, as you read above, VONG has also outperformed RUI in the post-COVID-19 melt-up period.

I am bullish on VONG’s long-term growth prospects but feel that the ETF’s price may have kind of saturated in the near term and that its price gains in the medium term will likely not witness the spectacular action witnessed in the COVID-19 melt-up. Also, Goldman Sachs has revised U.S. growth estimates downwards from 6% to 5.7%. So, conditions suggest that though the post-COVID-19 period was full of disruption and excitement, the future may be slower and steadier.

Image Source: My Tweet/The Lead-Lag Report

With that said, let’s check VONG’s other internals:

Forward Dividend Yield

VONG is an instrument of growth, and its dividend is plain froth. Nevertheless, for the record, the ETF has paid dividends consistently since its inception in 2010. I estimate that the fund will end up paying about $0.42 as an annual dividend going forward. Note that VONG underwent a 4:1 forward stock split in April 2021, and therefore, I have estimated the forward dividend yield based on what the ETF paid in Q2 2021 ($0.1066).

The $0.42 payout gives the ETF a forward (2022) dividend yield of 0.56%. Like I said, it’s just froth.

Portfolio

Image Source: VONG’s Website

VONG’s outperformance over RUI can be explained by its portfolio allocation. The ETF has allocated 47.3% of its assets to tech stocks (against RUI’s 46.7%) and 9.1% to healthcare (against RUI’s 8.8%), and this higher allocation has paid off because these two sectors outperformed the market after COVID-19 rammed into it. The ETF’s managers also reduced their fund allocation to the consumer discretionary and consumer staples sectors by 0.60% and 0.10%, respectively, as compared to RUI’s weights.

Peer Comparison

Image Source: Custom Comparison at Seeking Alpha

A comparison of VONG’s price momentum with that of its peers, the Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) and the Direxion Russell 1000 Growth Over Value ETF (RWGV), reveals that:

Investors who held on to VONG for 5 years gained 182% and those who held on to it for more than 10 years gained about 424%. VUG came in second place but was not too far behind. VUG’s price momentum outperformed VONG’s by 4% in the last 3 years. In the last 12 months, the price momentum gains of all three peers have been more or less the same.

As VONG is a long-term growth story, I did not attach any significance to its short- to medium-term price moves.

Summing Up

VONG’s past performance suggests that:

It has outperformed its benchmark, the RUI, during regular times and also in the COVID-19 melt-up era. Its price gains have edged out those of its peer VUG in the long run (5–10 years holding). The forthcoming infrastructure spend is likely to boost the performance of many domestic companies, especially the large ones in which VONG invests.

I believe that conditions exist for VONG to deliver healthy price gains in the long run, and therefore, I am bullish on its growth prospects. However, the ETF may pass through volatility in the near term as the taper talk gathers steam, and therefore, its short- to medium-term prospects seem saturated. So, only long-term growth investors should consider investing in VONG. Others should keep away.