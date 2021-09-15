Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Jefferies Virtual Software Conference Call September 15, 2021 5:00 PM ET

Good afternoon, everyone. This is James Heaney from the Jefferies team. I'm fortunate to be joined by Bill Stone from the Digital Turbine team. He has a presentation prepared for the audience. So I'm going to pass the mic over to him and for the next 20 minutes or so and then we'll go to some Q&A at the end.

Yes. Thanks, James and thanks to the Jefferies team for hosting us today. We're pretty excited to be able to not just have the one-on-ones we had earlier today which -- that were fantastic but also just spent some time with investors today talking about our business and where we're going with it and why we're excited about it, especially in the context of all the acquisitions that we've done.

And so what we're going to do from an agenda perspective is provide a little company overview, just to kind of level set with everyone, then provide an overview of our growth and our growth drivers. And then we'll talk about the financials and the numbers. And it wouldn't be us for some of the longer-term Digital Turbine investors if we didn't want to provide some real-time updates for some of the people that maybe are a little bit more familiar with the story towards the end. And to James' point, hopefully, we'll have some time for some question-and-answer as we get towards the end here. But if you're going to do what we're doing, you've got to be able to operate it at global scale. And so we're really excited with our acquisitions and our just organic performance. Over the past few years to be having a business that's operating at real global scale right now. We're talking about $1 billion-plus revenue company. We put our Ignite software on 700 million devices with AdColony and Fyber's footprint of their technology inside applications. They're touching 1.8 billion users a month.

And so we're able to operate this business at global scale which is important if we're going to go attack this market. And as we think about the market, it's important for a few reasons. First, just in terms of some secular tailwinds that are behind us. Apps are part of our lives, the average person looks at their phone, 100 to 200 times a day. For better or for worse, we as humans are now spending one month of our lives right now inside applications. And as we've seen for the last 200 years, media dollars are following those eyeballs. And eyeballs are inside mobile. And so there's just this great market growth but there's also these great market opportunities. And specifically, what we're seeing right now is that advertisers want simplicity. It's complex out there. People are looking for simplicity. People are also looking for diversity. There's a couple of large ad tech platforms that have done a great job in the marketplace but those may be getting saturated and people are looking for diversity against those eyeballs.

And another real big tailwind and market opportunity right now is what we're seeing in the regulatory front. Historically, I think many people would view some of those big tech companies as headwinds for our business. We view it as tailwinds. And what we're seeing right now, whether it's the Apple and Epic news in terms of opening up payments or whether it's legislation that we're seeing in the EU and bipartisan support here in the United States, really about giving customers and app publishers choice. And that's what we do is we provide that choice in the marketplace.

So, to the extent that these regulatory issues begin to get more and more traction, we think that's a very favorable trend for our business. And why we're really excited is when we think about this from a market opportunity perspective, it's a $300-plus billion market. It's going to a $0.5 trillion market over the next few years.

And how we like to think about the market is in terms of when people want to get new customers in the app economy, we call that advertising paid. And then the advertising that those app publishers will make during the advertising. So, you can think about apps like Candy Crush or Pandora and those kinds of things where they'll pay to get users. And then once they get those users, they'll offer whatever experience that is a game or streaming audio or whatever happens to be and then they'll make advertising off that.

So, if you think about spending $1 of advertising that they'll pay to get users, they'll turn around to make $3 or $4 in advertising from those users over the life of the device. And why that's important for us is that allows us to tap into this larger opportunity. And specifically, what we mean by that is historically, Digital Turbine had been really focused, as you can see on this chart, on the lower left-hand corner which is advertisers paying us to get to the device when you buy your phone for the first time out of the box.

And we've had a lot of success with that business, continue to have nice success with that business and we've built it up to a nice sort of $100 million plus business, but against the $300 billion plus business, it's very small. And the much larger opportunity for us is we think about how do we think about every day being able to monetize on the device throughout the life of the device, not just when you get out of the box? And then also, how do we want to think about expanding more than just applications through that.

So, what we've done over time is we started by acquiring a company called Mobile Posse about 1.5 years ago that really expanded our reach of content and applications out of the box. And the Mobile Posse business has been phenomenal for us, growing about 150% over the past year and really started to expand us in terms of thinking about the advertising that's made over the life of the device.

And then what we realized is all the in application advertising from the apps that we on the devices, we weren't participating in any of that. And that's where the majority of the dollars are that we talked about on the prior slide. And that's where companies like Appreciate and Fyber and AdColony come in with their solutions to be able to participate in the advertising that goes out through the life of the device.

And that's important because when you think about that $340 billion and whether it's coming from Procter & Gamble, or McDonald's, all the way to the people that are managing the device, whether that's Verizon or Samsung to the end user. Now we have all the links in the chain. And so, we've got a full suite end-to-end solution for advertisers to go directly to the customers. And we think that's important because as you think about being able to drive better results and more efficient results and simpler results that we're talking about on the prior slide.

Now, we have this offering where you can start on the left side here and you've got an app provider, again, use a Pandora or a Candy Crush or whoever you want to as an example and they can spend money to go acquire users. And then we can now leverage our appreciate platform to do that. We can now use our Fyber platform for monetization, our AdColony platform for brand management. It allows them to have more dollars to invest in getting more users. And it really takes a lot of the friction out of it as you think about the traditional mobile ecosystem today that's highly fragmented. It loses dollars, it loses installs. There's a lot of friction through the process. And a lot of players today have pieces of that. And so they'll have different alphabet soup pieces of that. You'll hear things like they may have the DSP or the SSP, their SDK footprint or a variety of alphabet soup things that are all basically point solutions in the chain that drives a lot of inefficiency. And so now other than companies such as Facebook or Google, maybe you've got a company like Digital Turbine that has the whole end-to-end capabilities that we can offer out to our advertising and media partners.

So, if we think a little bit more about how we're going to grow this platform? What are the real key growth drivers for our platform? There's really three of them. First is how do we add more and more devices to our footprint? How do we think about that? Secondly, is how do we add more and more products to that?

And then third is how do we add more media partners to that and whether those are advertisers and brands or whether those are publishers of apps, we kind of bucket those into overall media partners. And it's important because when you look at one plus two, plus three and they're all working together; that's how you get real network effects on the platform. And so, I want to spend a little bit of time just double-clicking on each of those.

So first, on the device part of it, you can see a list and a sample here of some of our device partners, whether that's Samsung or Verizon or AT&T or what have you that we work with today. And we continue to look to expand this list, both in terms of breadth, but also equally importantly, continue to add more in terms of depth to each of these relationships. And as we think about the growth of this now over time, what you see now is a 700 million device footprint that's really growing consistently quarter-over-quarter. We're adding, let's call it, 60 million plus devices every quarter right now. And that's exciting because it's real scale. But what's even more exciting is the fact that we're only less than 20% penetrated against the broader Android market right now.

So, we've got a lot of room to grow to hit our head on the ceiling. Despite the fact we've probably added more devices in the last 12 months than iPhones have been sold globally. We've activated more devices in the last quarter than I think a company like Roku has activated in the history of their company. And so, this scale is really important but a lot of room to go and it doesn't include other device types, whether that's connected televisions, wearables, automobiles and those types of things that we absolutely see opportunities for expansion in. And also does include other operating systems, so whether that's iOS or Kai or other iOS's that may be out in the marketplace right now. We see a lot of opportunity to continue to grow devices for the company.

The second growth lever for us is on our products. And specifically, if you look at the fan blades on our Digital Turbine here, historically, we've been focused on the first day. So, in other words, when you pull that phone out of the box and how do you do app discovery. And things like our App Wizard and our Dynamic Installs were examples of that. But now with our acquisitions, you've seen now many more fan blades that go through the recurring lifetime of the deviation.

And so, whether that's content discovery, whether it's brand advertising demand, things with AdColony and the programmatic and publisher things we have with Fyber and Appreciate. We now have this breadth of different products that we can offer out to our customers that really allows a lot of diversification. So, for example, you'd look back a few years ago at 70%, 80% plus of our revenues would come from Dynamic Installs. And while that business has been great, growing 50-plus percent a year, now as a percentage of our total revenues, it's more in the 20% to 30% range of our total revenues because of the diversification from all these products.

One product I wanted to spend a little bit more focus time on today was SingleTap. And it's a product that we're really excited about. And for investors that may not be familiar with all the details of SingleTap, basically, like how we think about it as single tap is to app installs as Amazon 1-Click is to e-commerce. And so really just simplifying the process. And if you think about how apps get installed today on a device, about half of the apps where somebody will go just directly to the Google Play store and organically download it. The other half come from some form of advertising, whether that's in your Facebook feed or checking the sports scores out on ESPN or whatever it might happen to be. And if you're in that experience, you want to stay in that experience, you're in it for a reason and how it works today, as you see something you like, you click on it, you link out to the Google Play store.

And you've got to go through a variety of hoops to download the app. You may see marketing for other apps. And anyway, the customer has to go through friction and there's a lot of fallout, just like there might be fallout funnel and the Amazon example I was providing. And so one of the things we see with SingleTap is we have a patented technology that allows the app to download in the background, so the end customer can actually stay in the experience. So, you can stay in ESPN, you can stay in Snap, you can stay in Twitter, whatever happens to be that you're in and then the app can get downloaded behind the scenes. And what that means is if you're a company like Uber and you're trying to drive more installs of the Uber application and you had to spend money on 100 advertisements to drive 10 installs and because SingleTap's performance now with that same 100 ads, you can drive 20 installs, that's much better for your business. And you obviously pay for that improved conversion.

So, it's great for the end customer, it's great for the advertiser. And it's also great for a company like a Verizon or a Samsung, where historically, they would get zero for those installs. And now they can put Digital Turbine's software on the device. And now they can collect incremental economics and they can collect it at 100% gross margin.

So, it's basically free cash flow for them. So it's a win-win-win all the way around. And so this is a product we've been really excited about, we hadn't really been able to scale it. And there's a lot of last mile operational issues that were entailed with that. That took us a couple of years really to figure out. But about a year ago, we really cracked the code on this product. And we took it from $1 million a quarter product to $1 million a month product to $1 million a week product. And sitting here today, it's rapidly approaching a nine-figure annualized business for us. So it's becoming a real material part of our story.

And now, as we announced in our last earnings call, we’re going to be expanding our relationship with Samsung, to be able to do this globally. We think that’s a real nice catalyst to continue growth with this product. And so we’re really excited about the prospects for this as being a growth catalyst for our business.

And then our final growth lever is really our media partners. And this is just a snapshot of some of the media partners that we work with today. Suffice it to say that really all the big names that are out there today are partners of ours in some way, shape or form. And we’re working to even make that a broader list, but also make it a deeper list.

And so, for example some of you might have saw the announcement we made with TikTok a month or two ago and that’s really a textbook case study of how we like to work with our partners. We start small, we prove the value of our platform. We show these advertisers that there’s return ad spend for what they’re doing with us.

And then as a result of that return on ad spend, they spend more on us. And then we expand into new products, or new geographies or what have you. And that's exactly what's happening in the case of a TikTok a we look to expand that relationship in new geographies and new product opportunities with them. So something we're quite excited about. But just an example, one example of how we think about it on a much broader basis.

So, if I spend a little bit of time here now shifting over to the financials. This is probably my favorite chart in the presentation today because oftentimes for any of us in business that will get presented, charts that are hockey sticks. We're kind of trained to roll our eyes a little bit. And this is actually a hockey stick, right? If you -- and these are our actual results over the past few years and whether we want to look at it on a revenue basis, a profitability basis or just a good old-fashioned earnings per share basis, just a real nice acceleration of growth here.

And now with the acquisitions, we obviously continue to expect this to continue the performance we've seen here. And so, a little bit more specifically on those acquisitions. If we look at the pro forma growth of the companies, what you see here is that all the companies, whether it's our on device media that comprises our legacy Digital Turbine plus Mobile Posse content media plus Appreciate. And then our Fyber and AdColony businesses, you're seeing really healthy businesses. You're seeing businesses that are growing over 100% on a pro forma basis, right? So, apples-to-apples; this isn't taking into account any stub periods or as reported, just real good fashion pro forma revenue, looking at this as something that we're really excited about in terms of the growth of these businesses.

And even more excited as we think about, for us, is the operating leverage of the business. And so one of the things that we think is really important for investors is investors tend to think about growth stocks or value stocks and we think about stocks that are growing but also growing profitably faster than they're growing the top line.

And that's what you're seeing here. If you want to look at the compound annual growth rate of both of our adjusted EBITDA and our earnings per share, you're seeing that accelerate faster. And the reason for that is we've got a great business model. And when you're a mobile cloud software provider and you're building software and you're putting on devices, the amount that you have to spend in operating expense is much less than the growth that we see in gross profit. And that's something that's true for all the businesses that we've acquired right now. So, this operating model leverage, we think, is something that's pretty special and something we would like investors to pay attention to.

So, if we want to spend just now a few minutes on some real-time updates for our business right now. First, I just want to talk a little bit about just the revenue per device growth. This is a really core health metric of our business. It's what we see advertisers willing to spend more and more advertisers spending on our platform. You're seeing that increase 50% year-over-year, both internationally and here in the United States. We think that's a really important metric to draw investor attention to.

I touched on SingleTap in Samsung right now and TikTok and some of these things, I think, are really good validation, good credibility to the momentum that we have in the marketplace. And to kind of close this out before we turn it over to any investor Q&A.

As we get the question, hey, Bill, what makes us unique? And there's really three things that make us unique in the marketplace. Number one is this access to on device. And having that access on devices, once we're on that device and an operator or OEM partner decides to put us on our device, that's not something where we're competing with anybody else for that specific thing. So that's something that's -- it's a really important differentiator and it allows the advertiser direct access to the device without going through a lot of hops. And so that's something we view as highly strategic and something that is beneficial to advertisers.

Second is our transparency and independence. So we're not a business like many that may have game studios or other competing interests from some of the advertisers and publishers that they work with. And so we can really offer full independence and transparency out to our publishers. And we think that's important. And then the final thing is really being able to offer a one-stop shop, not just a point solution out to partners and that ability to offer that one-stop shop to app publishers and brand advertisers, we think is really important and compelling versus having to engage in a multitude of solutions to get their products to market.

So with that, back to the Jefferies crew here, we'll open it up for any time we have for question-and-answers.

Great. Thanks so much, Bill. That was a really helpful presentation. I'll just kick off with a few. You guys -- you've definitely been a very acquisitive company, making three major deals this year. Curious if you could just talk about the different customer bases of those three companies, whether there's a big difference or whether you thought they were quite similar. And then just how to think about synergies over the next year or two between those companies?

Bill Stone

Yes. So, we're -- first on the synergies. We're really excited about the synergies. We're just getting going and we're not quite the double-digit percentage of our revenues yet but we're getting pretty close on revenues that are coming from synergies. And we've got basically 13 different types of synergies that we track, whether that's appreciate doing this on AdColony or ad coney buying this on Fyber supply, leveraging digital content, Digital Turbines' content media business for AdColony's, demand or whatever it happens to be, we're tracking a whole variety of synergies. And because a lot of the pipes had already been connected before the acquisitions, it's largely a business development exercise to get to everything pointing in the right direction. So we're extremely excited about the synergies and it's still early, early days but we're seeing very encouraging results from that.

And we're also seeing encouraging results from customers. And so whether those are game publishers that maybe Digital Turbine, Fyber, AdColony, all had relationships with. And now we can go in as one voice and offer this end-to-end solution or whether it's going out to advertisers like a McDonald's or Starbucks, where we were working with them on Digital Turbine and AdColony has a much deeper and stronger relationship and we're able to pull those ad dollars now over to Digital Turbine. The synergy opportunities have been quite exciting and it's been great to see the strategic rationale of the deal being validated in the marketplace.

Yes. And just as a follow-up on that. I mean, just thinking about, obviously, the evolution of your company, I mean, how does that change just your go-to-market strategy, how you're going to your customers? How do you do a lot of opportunistic hiring? Just curious how you're thinking about the investments and the go-to-market for supporting this evolving business?

Bill Stone

Yes. I'll tell you what's been fantastic is when we did these acquisitions, we didn't acquire a space, we acquired people. And we acquired some great people. Great people at AdColony, great people to Appreciate, great people at Fyber and they've got deep relationships. Obviously, we do on the Digital Turbine side and so having people with just the subject matter expertise, people that now understand the full vision and now being able to go into these customers. We talked about TikTok earlier as an example but they're just one of many, where now we can go in, not just as a tactical, okay, how do we change our budgets from x to y to help the quarterly numbers but now we can elevate the conversations in a much more strategic way to talk about things that are end-to-end and start talking with people more senior in the organization. They're thinking more strategically about their dollars. And so having the people that understand that already with us on the team, has been a huge advantage, it's something we're really excited about.

That's helpful. And I guess another one we're getting from a lot of investors and others in the industry have commented just on the Apple Epic lawsuit. You mentioned it before but could you just talk about how you think that benefits you? And I'd assume it's a pretty good benefit, given the importance of the app economy but just any of your thoughts on that would be great.

Bill Stone

Yes. So there's kind of two things I talk about there. One is the Epic Apple piece. And then the second is some of the regulatory things that are pending in front of Congress in the EU right now. And first, on the Epic and Apple, I think anything that's going to offer customers more choice is going to be something that's a positive to the marketplace. And so now if you're a Verizon or a Samsung or an AT&T, they may have interest to introduce a Verizon pay or a Samsung pay button inside the app of your game. So if you want to get to the next level of your game or something you want to spend $0.99 to get to it from a to b, there may be just a pay with an operator partner on it similar to how it is with Google Play. Maybe there's some competition for what that looks like in cost.

Well, obviously, with our software already on the device, our software is already inside the applications. That may be an opportunity for us to take advantage of something like that to help enable our operator and OEM partners to the extent they want to get in that business, that could be something that could be a tailwind for us as an example. But I think the bigger picture is not that specific use case but one level up is just this trend towards choice and this trend towards giving -- empowering customers to make more choices versus being forced to basically buy their light bulbs from the electric which is kind of how it is today which leads to the second part on the regulatory front. And so there's already legislation that's drafted that has bipartisan support. And what you're seeing right now is this view of should we disintermediate the operating system from the service layer. So that means, whether it's iOS or Android from Google Play, or YouTube, Google Maps or what have you and then offering that customer choice.

And so again, to the extent that any operator OEM partners are thinking about, hey, we might want to white label our own app store, we may want to get out and do different things here. And obviously, we've got a lot of leverage, a lot of abilities here. The only people that distribute more android applications in the United States than Digital Turbine or Facebook and Google. We have the scale, to the extent those folks may be interested in doing things like that, that would be an enormous tailwind and influence for our business. And so we'll see where it all goes and we'll see how big of a tailwind it is. But the point I'd leave here for investors, at least today, is there aren't any headwinds and I get a lot of questions from investors around some of these things being headwinds versus tailwinds.

Great. Well, this has been a really helpful presentation. I'm sure we could go for an hour here but in the interest of time, we got to cut it short. But thank you so much, Bill. I really appreciate it and it's great learning more about your story.

Bill Stone

Great. Hey, thanks James for hosting us.

Of course. Take care, everybody. Bye.