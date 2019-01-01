Scott Olson/Getty Images News

Many stocks remain prohibitively expensive in this crazy market, despite the recent weakness in equity prices. That’s why it’s worth reminding that it’s a market for stocks rather than the stock market, and pockets of value can always be found in bull and bear markets alike.

This brings me to Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC), which is back trading at value levels after its brief early-summer rally ended. In this article, I highlight what makes KHC a buy-the-drop opportunity for potentially strong long-term gains, so let’s get started.

"Catching Up" With Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz is perhaps one of those companies that need little introduction, given the prevalence of its namesake consumer staple products. It came to its present form in 2015, when Kraft Foods merged with Heinz, to create the third-largest food and beverage manufacturer in North America, sitting behind Pepsi (PEP) and Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY). Beyond its namesake brands, KHC also owns familiar household names such as Oscar Mayer, Ore-Ida, and Philadelphia cream cheese. KHC’s products are sold in more than 190 countries.

KHC has seen material share price weakness in recent months while the broader market has rallied. This is reflected by KHC’s drop from the near-$45 level in early June, to $35.93 at present. I see the sell-off as having played its course from a technical standpoint. As seen below, KHC has seen support at the $35-level since the start of August. As such, I don’t see KHC trending materially downward without some sort of catalyst.

(Source: StockCharts)

Plus, it’s worth noting that an overhang for the stock has recently been removed, with the SEC, on September 3rd, completing its 3-year investigation into KHC’s procurement practices, resulting in a $62 million civil penalty. This amount is fairly small for a company with over $26 billion in annual revenues, and $9.4 billion in gross profit, and the shares barely moved on the news.

Meanwhile, KHC continues to deliver ho-hum results, with first half 2021 revenue growing by 1.6% YoY, and 0.2% growth on an organic basis. This was driven by favorable low-single digit price growth, partially offset by the negative impact of KHC exiting the McCafe licensing agreement. Meanwhile, KHC continues to enjoy an economy of scale and command premium pricing for its products. This is reflected by KHC’s A- grade for Profitability, driven by its strong EBITDA margin of 26% over the trailing 12 months, as seen below.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Looking forward, I see reasons to be optimistic around KHC, as the company is making investments into its brands. It is on track to deliver $400 million in gross efficiencies this year, with the expectation of realizing $2 billion in total efficiency savings through 2024. Plus, it appears that KHC is well-positioned to ride the wave of inflation through positive pricing in the second half of this year, as management noted during this month's Barclays consumer staples conference:

We are implementing pricing and also from optimization to manage this inflation. We are actually, when you look at our second half, we are expecting positive pricing in our P&L even with the fact that we are lapping a very high pricing from prior year, as you mentioned, above 4% price we have in this second half of last year, and the fact that we are restoring some promotions. So again, we are very confident that actually by the end of the year, we will have implemented the pricing and all the revenue management initiatives to deal into offset these inflation that we’re seeing now, and including the carryover of this inflation into 2022.

Balance Sheet, Dividends and Valuation

I’m encouraged to see that KHC has made great strides in reducing its financial leverage. This is reflected by the $4.4 billion reduction in the net debt balance since the end of last year, to $21.4 billion. Plus, since 2019, KHC’s net debt to EBITDA ratio has been lowered from 4.2 to 3.1.

The reduction in leverage goes a long way towards helping to protect the dividend. At present, KHC pays a 4.4% dividend yield that’s well covered, with a payout ratio of 59.6%. While dividend growth has been lacking since the cut back in 2019, I do see potential for KHC to return to its former glory as it gets its balance sheet in order and as it stands to benefit from inflationary trends.

I see value in KHC at the current price of $35.93 as of writing, with a forward PE of just 13.35. This compares favorably with the rest of the packaged food category, which trades at an average forward PE of around 18. Analysts have an average price target of $41.47 and Morningstar, known for conservative projections, has a fair value estimate of $49. I believe a forward PE of 16.5x would be reasonable, implying a middle-of-the road price target of $44.40. This equates to a potential 27% one-year total return including dividends.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Of course, no investment is risk-free, and the following points should be considered:

KHC’s leverage ratio is still slightly higher than the 3.0x level that I prefer to see.

Increased competition from store brands could pressure KHC’s pricing.

Higher commodity costs could pressure KHC’s margins, if it’s unable to pass the costs to consumers.

Investor Takeaway

Kraft Heinz carries a strong portfolio of well-recognized household name brands. It’s made great strides in improving its balance sheet, and is on track for significant cost savings in the coming years. KHC is also well-positioned to raise prices in response to inflation, and pays a well-covered and attractive dividend yield. I view the recent drop in KHC’s share price as being a buying opportunity for potentially strong long-term gains.