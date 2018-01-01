metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

Investors in GreenSky (GSKY) got a welcome surprise when waking up to the corporate news on September 15. The fintech was already trading at the highs of the last year before Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) agreed to buy out the company. My investment thesis is now Neutral on the stock suggesting readers take profits now.

Goldman Sachs Offer

Before the market open, Goldman Sachs announced a deal to acquire GreenSky at a premium in excess of 50%. GreenSky shareholders will obtain 0.3 shares of Goldman Sachs with an implied transaction price of $12.11 and market value of $2.24 billion.

GreenSky has a growing network of 10,000 merchants which offer a seamless financing experience via the fintech. Customers in areas such as home improvement and elective healthcare utilize the service to finance large purchases not suitable for regular credit cards. Merchants are able to obtain more clients by offering a quick and seamless way for customers to obtain easy access to credit for these purchases.

In a sense, the service isn't far from a buy now, pay latter service garnering all of the attention recently in the fintech space.

Goldman Sachs expects to further build a banking platform expanding on the products of Marcus. For investors in GreenSky, the deal converts their shares into a mega financial trading at all-time highs probably reducing the appeal of holding shares long term.

Take Profits

Goldman Sachs is trading mostly flat while GreenSky is up above $11.90 intraday. The deal only offers shareholders in GreenSky pennies on the actual close of the deal leaving any future gains for shareholders based on how a $130 billion financial trades, not the upside potential of a small fintech.

The only reason to hold shares here is to expect a bidding war. GreenSky would have to pay a $75 million termination fee to back out of the deal. The amount wouldn't prevent another company from making a bid, but the company probably doesn't provide a hot enough commodity to warrant another acquirer from just choosing a different fintech target.

Shareholders taking the past advice to buy shares at $6 should take the nearly 100% gains within the year and run. GreenSky likely has up to 50% downside on any hiccup in the deal closing.

Due to COVID-19, GreenSky has struggled to reach financial targets. Along with Q2'21 results in July, the fintech forecast revenues of only $530 million versus prior consensus up at $568 million. Over the course of the virus crisis, the company has seen revenues stall in the $530 million range since the start of 2020, as elective healthcare has naturally struggled with doctors' offices closed for elective procedures.

Data by YCharts

GreenSky had forecast an adjusted EBITDA target of up to $175 million for the year, so the stock isn't exactly expensive at 13x those estimates. The company has long struggled to meet financial targets going all the way back to missing revenue targets along with the second earnings release as a public company. The stock swooned from the company slashing the 2018 adjusted EBITDA targets from up to $199 million to only $175 million.

The target back in 2018 was very similar to the updated targets for 2021. The management team has long struggled to utilize their technology to approve complex loans on the spot into a fast growing business. The company hasn't expanded the services into enough new markets to generate the growth expected at the time of the IPO.

In essence, the stock isn't expensive now even after the jump to $12, but the company hasn't been able to hit prescribed targets to warrant higher stock prices. A company like Goldman Sachs can take the technology and expand the market opportunity, but shareholders in GreenSky won't benefit much as the revenue is rather immaterial to the $55 billion revenue estimate in 2021 for Goldman Sachs.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that a higher bid is always possible, but investors are gambling to play for such an outcome. The deal is just as likely to get cancelled leaving investors with a big dip from this level.

Goldman Sachs appears to be getting a great deal, but the investment thesis is far different for a GreenSky shareholder to hold on for the shares in the large financial. Investors interested in the fintech space should sell their shares and look for the next GreenSky beaten down by the market.