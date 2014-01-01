David McNew/Getty Images News

The delay of the Unity 23 flight and the upcoming 8 months enhancement period of the mothership Eve will make it challenging for Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) to kick off its commercial space tourism program on time next year. In addition, the never-ending cash burn and the increasing competition in the space tourism field will make it hard for the company to become profitable anytime soon. Considering this, we continue to believe that Virgin Galactic is an unattractive investment, especially since its stock trades at over 350 times its 2022 sales, while the company’s market cap is several times bigger than the whole sub-orbital space tourism market.

Lots of Challenges Ahead

In July, Virgin Galactic conducted its first successful fully crewed flight with civilians such as Richard Branson on board. Thanks to this, Virgin Galactic believes that it can kick off its commercial space tourism program next year and recently it announced that new ticket prices for the flights are going to be $450,000 per individual. At the same time, the company said that it already has around 600 reservations. However, despite the successful flight, Virgin Galactic’s stock has greatly depreciated since July and underperformed the rest of the market most of the time in the last six months.

Chart: Seeking Alpha

The company’s Q2 earnings results, which were released last month, showed that the business continues to be in the pre-revenue stage, as only $571,000 that were generated during the period came from the government grant to conduct scientific research during the upcoming flight. No revenues from the sale of tickets were reported during the period. On top of that, Virgin Galactic’s GAAP EPS during the period was -$0.39, below the estimates by $0.06, while its net loss was $94 million, up from a net loss of $72 million a year ago.

As we’ve stated in our latest article on the company, its struggle has just started. It took 17 years for Virgin Galactic to take a civilian on board, and it will take lots of additional time as well to scale the business and start commercializing it. The biggest downside of the company is that it still has no path to profitability and the scaling of the business itself will lead to additional expenses, which are likely going to prevent Virgin Galactic from becoming profitable anytime soon. The reality is that the point-to-point space travel is years if not decades away, and the company will be required to build dozens of spaceports in different countries and comply with regulations of different countries in order to start conducting such flights. Also, financially it might not be worth it in the long run. The history of airline bankruptcies in the last century shows that point-to-point travel might not be an attractive field to be in at all anytime soon.

On top of that, the competition in space is only going to intensify in the following years. Blue Origin (BORGN) managed to conduct an all-civilian suborbital flight as well, while SpaceX aims to conduct commercial orbital space flights in the foreseeable future. In addition, relatively unknown companies such as Astra Space, Privateer, and others are about to join the space race as well. As the field becomes more saturated every year, competing for customers and scaling the business at the same time could be challenging for Virgin Galactic and others.

In addition, one of the biggest downsides of Virgin Galactic is that it doesn’t have any room for error. One bad accident that leads to civilian fatalities could wipe all of the shareholder value and destroy the business in an instant. The company already had a fatal incident back in 2014, which postponed its space tourism plans for several years. Another incident like this could plummet the stock once the company starts operating commercial flights.

Also, while Virgin Galactic’s next flight was initially scheduled for late September, it has once again been postponed. Currently, FAA investigates the company, as during the latest flight in July Virgin Galactic’s spaceship has deviated from the designated airspace for nearly two minutes. As a result, the next flight has been rescheduled for mid-October, but might be postponed once again if the investigation is not over by that time.

On top of that, any positive news about the company is unlikely going to positively affect Virgin Galactic’s stock for long. During the latest conference call, it was announced that Virgin Galactic’s mothership Eve is expected to enter an 8 months enhancement period after the upcoming Unity 23 flight. This is done in order for Eve to be able to conduct commercial missions. However, this also means that Virgin Galactic is going to conduct a limited number of flights in the following months and the company will have no catalysts that could’ve helped the stock appreciate further in the foreseeable future. In addition, after the enhancements are done, another test flight should be taken. Only then, if everything goes according to the plan, Virgin Galactic will begin commercial operations. The problem is that there’s something wrong, we should expect another delay, which will make it harder for Virgin Galactic to launch its commercial space program on time in 2022.

Another major downside of Virgin Galactic is the lack of institutional backing, as retail investors own nearly half of the outstanding shares. On top of that, Virgin Galactic’s major backers Richard Brandon and Chamath Palihapitiya significantly decreased their stakes in the business recently, while the former even sold ~$300 million worth of stock in August, after he sold around $150 million worth of stock in 2020. Even one of the company’s biggest bulls Cathy Wood doesn’t hold any shares of the business in her ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (ARKX) anymore, as she trimmed all of the remaining shares earlier this year.

In addition, it’s also safe to say that Virgin Galactic stock trades at a significant premium. The company currently expects to generate only $1 7 million in revenues next year if everything goes according to the plan. Therefore, it’s safe to say that at a market cap of $6. 5 billion and a 2022 price-to-sales ratio of over 350x, Virgin Galactic is significantly overvalued, especially since the whole sub-orbital space tourism market is expected to be worth only $2.58 billion in 2031.

On top of that, investors should expect an additional equity offering in the future, as Virgin Galactic’s cash burn is not going away anytime soon. The company had $552 million in cash reserves at the end of Q2, and it has also completed an ATM offering in July and sold up to $500 million worth of its stock, which increased its liquidity but also diluted the existing shareholders. Considering that we might see zero activity in the following months due to the enhancement period, it’s likely that Virgin Galactic will execute another ATM offering before it starts scaling its business.

Considering all of this, we stick to our opinion that Virgin Galactic is an unattractive long-term bet and it’s hard to justify a long position in it even at the current prices. The business will remain unprofitable for a long time, and with only three flights this year and another delay, it’s better to avoid its stock.