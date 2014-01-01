Chris Curry/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

I provided some deep dive coverage on Viatris (NASDAQ:VTRS) - a new company formed as a result of a merger between generic drug specialist Mylan and Pfizer's (PFE) Upjohn legacy brands division which began trading in November last year- at the end of June.

Overall, my verdict was very bullish on a company that was forecasting for FY21 revenues of $17.2bn - $17.8bn, adjusted EBITDA of $6bn - $6.4bn, and free cash flow of $2.0bn - $2.3bn.

After releasing a positive set of Q221 results, with total revenues of $4.58bn, and adjusted EBITDA of $1.68bn, management also raised its FY21 guidance slightly, to $17.5bn - $17.9bn of revenues, adjusted EBITDA of $6.15bn - $6.45bn, and free cash flow of $2.2bn - $2.4bn.

If these targets are hit, Viatris' forward price to sales ratio would be <1x, and its forward PE in the region of 4x on an adjusted basis (based on H121 net earnings of $2.3bn), which represents excellent value for investors. To put it another way, management's FY21 revenue forecast exceeds the company's entire market cap - a very rare stock market phenomenon, although one shared by rival generics giant Teva Pharmaceuticals (TEVA).

Viatris stock began trading in November 2020 at $16 per share, and had climbed to $18.5 by February this year, before falling sharply, after management presented its FY21 guidance, which appeared to disappoint investors, and failed to pay a Q121 dividend. The stock has never really recovered since, and trades at a price of $13.8 at the time of writing.

Pfizer investors - who owned ~57% of the company after the Mylan merger was complete - may never have been sold on the prospect of Viatris, whilst Mylan investors - who originally invested in a stand-alone generics business - may feel that Upjohn's legacy brands, whose sales are falling year over year, are an unwanted addition to the business.

Viatris management - who delivered an impressive and persuasive 174 slide presentation at its last investor day - can and do point to numerous reasons for optimism however.

The global nature of the company's infrastructure is one, which has been significantly enhanced by the merger - Viatris today has operations in 165 countries, a field sales force of 11,000, 50 manufacturing sites, and an estimated manufacturing capacity of 8bn doses per annum.

An experienced and competent management team, led by Mylan founder Robert J Coury - a highly successful, if somewhat controversial figure in the pharmaceutical field - and CEO Michael Goettler, former group president of Pfizer’s Upjohn division, is another.

Although their peak sales years are behind them, Pfizer's Upjohn brands generated $2.7bn of revenues in Q221 - up 2% year-on-year - and may provide strong cash-flow generation for years to come, particularly in ex-US territories.

Most important of all in my view is the biosimilar market opportunity - Viatris already has 7 approved biosimilars on the market, including versions of Herceptin - Roche's $6bn peak selling breast cancer therapy - and Humira - AbbVie's ~$20bn per annum selling immunology drug - whilst its near term pipeline has the potential to cover ~$57bn of current branded sales, management believes. Longer term, the figure rises to $161bn.

Growth in the biologics market is expected to outpace growth in the traditional Pharma markets, at a CAGR of ~12%, versus a 3-6% CAGR within traditional Pharma, and biologics' market size is forecast to grow from a value of ~$300bn in 2020, to >$690bn by 2027. Global biosimilar sales were ~$17bn in FY20, or ~6% of all biologics sales.

Viatris has a significant debt burden of ~$21bn as reported at Q221, which helps to explain why the company has got off to a slow start, but management has a plan in place to repay $6.5bn of this by 2023, whilst its long term goal is to reduce overall leverage to 2.5x, with possible share buybacks to follow if this goal is achieved.

In many ways it is not hard to see why there is some investor scepticism in relation to Viatris. Mylan was a controversial company that tested investors' patience, as I discussed in my previous note, and generally speaking, drugs with expired patents do not make for a strong investment case.

Viatris has the potential to restore the reputation of Mylan, and its founder, however, whilst the concept of using legacy brand sales to provide near-term revenue support at high margins, whilst the biosimilars and generics production line is perfected, before infrastructure on a global scale is exploited, makes a potentially compelling case for staying long the company.

Recent Progress Highlights Strengths of Business, Starting With The Dividend

At the time of my last post, Viatris investors were disgruntled that no dividend would be paid in Q121, but when announcing Q221 results on August 9th, Viatris also announced, and paid out, its first dividend - for $0.11 per share - which is good news. On an annualised basis, the payout would be $0.44, providing a yield at current price of ~3.2%.

Management's stated ambition is to ensure that the dividend remains above 25% of free cash flow generated, and it appears that CEO Goettler is highly confident that Viatris will meet, or exceed that target, as he discussed in a recent Q&A during Citi's Annual BioPharma Virtual Conference:

Going forward, we intend to grow the dividend, how much and when is the decision, the Board will, right at the time, take into account the right effect that we are no longer tied to a 75% benchmark, but we intend to split it to grow that. And as we look at the free cash flow, again, that we can generate, we are highly confident that we can grow that dividend over time.

A Notable Biosimilar Win Hints At What Viatris Can Achieve

Viatris scored a notable win at the end of July, becoming the first company to secure an approval for a biosimilar product, Semglee - an insulin glargine biosimilar to Sanofi's $6.4bn peak (in 2015) selling basal insulin analogue Lantus, whose patents expired in 2014 - that is completely interchangeable with its reference product.

The interchangeable tag means that Semglee is considered the exact equal of Lantus in terms of safety, purity and potency, meaning that any patient prescribed Lantus can purchase the cheaper Semglee instead without requiring permission from their prescriber. Semglee apparently costs $148 for five pre-filled insulin pens, which is 65% cheaper than Lantus.

It's hard to ignore such a substantial price difference, and at a time when there is perhaps more bipartisan government pressure on drug pricing than ever before, Viatris' ability to undercut traditional Big Pharma on price with superior quality biosimilars ought to be very good news for the company's bottom line over the long term.

The list of biosimilar drugs that Viatris is developing is diverse and impressive, as we can see below.

Viatris biosimilars pipeline updates as of Q221. Source: Viatris earnings presentation Q221.

Hulio, a version of Humira, AbbVie's (ABBV) mega-blockbuster immunology drug, is already approved in Canada, Japan and Europe, and the drug will be permitted to be sold in the US from July 2023, when Humira's US patent expires.

Hulio is by no means the only Humira biosimilar on the market, or ready for launch in the US in 2023, whilst most major Pharmas are working on next generation products to grab market share in Humira's key markets such as Rheumatoid Arthritis, Psoriatic Arthritis, Crohn's Disease, and Ulcerative Colitis.

Viatris' size and global infrastructure will surely give it a significant advantage over its rivals, however, and physicians may well continue to favour prescribing Humira, or a biosimilar equivalent, while new drug classes attempt to prove they can outperform on efficacy and safety in a real world setting.

For example, JAK inhibitors being developed by AbbVie, Pfizer (PFE) and Incyte (INCY) have been plagued by safety concerns, and in the short term at least, biosimilars that substantially undercut Humira on price may find most favour with prescribing physicians.

There are many more opportunities besides - Regeneron's anti-VEGF therapy for Advanced Macular Degeneration, or Wet AMD - an eye condition that can cause blindness - is an $8bn selling asset whose patents are set to expire after 2024, as will those of Lucentis, marketed and sold by Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), a similar therapy with revenues of ~$2bn per annum. Viatris' biosimilar is fully enrolled in a Phase 3 trial, and an eventual approval appears to be a formality.

A host of other companies are also developing biosimilars for Eylea and Lucentis, but Viatris ought to have the size, scale and knowhow to challenge for market supremacy.

Although generic drug manufacturers avoid the multi-billion dollar expenses of developing a drug from the preclinical stage all the way through to commercialisation paid by big Pharma, and can be far more certain that their copycat drugs will be approved, generic drug development remains a costly business with high barriers to entry. Mylan - now Viatris' track record is solid, as we can see below.

Viatris' deep global pipeline of generics and biosimilars. Source: company investor day presentation.

Besides generics and biosimilars, Viatris has ~20 complex drug products and complex injectables in its pipeline, making the case for the company to be considered a true leader in its field.

Viatris has the potential to transform the way that generic and biosimilar drugs are perceived - both in the US and overseas - from controversial, opportunistic, and damaging to the R&D capabilities of major Pharma's, to complementary, essential - especially in the developing world - and every bit as safe and effective as the original drug.

Cash Flow Generation Is Viatris' "North Star"

From a financial perspective, cash flow generation and debt repayment are of critical importance to Viatris - and therefore to its management team, who are heavily incentivised to deliver both, as company CEO Michael Goettler commented on the Q221 earnings call:

given how critical cash flow is to our long-term financials, our strategy and commitment to shareholders, the Board has also made it one of the key metrics of managing short and long-term compensation.

Currently, the bulk of Viatris revenues are generated by its legacy brands division - in Q221, out of the company's $4.6bn of revenues earned, legacy brands accounted for $2.7bn, or ~59%.

It's interesting to note that Mylan generated revenues of $11.8bn, $11.3bn, and $11.4bn as a standalone company in 2017, 2018, and 2019 respectively - clearly the company's contribution to Viatris revenues has shrunk significantly, and it's not entirely clear why.

It is clear however that the role of Pfizer's legacy brands is to provide the financial ballast that Viatris needs to pay down debt, fund development of its pipeline, and provide high margin income, thanks to a lack of developmental costs and pre-established marketing channels.

Viatris selected legacy brands. Source: company investor day presentation.

There are some very well-known names in the table above, such as Lyrica, Xanax, and Viagra, and in a post-COVID environment, sales of these assets have been better than expected, management has reported.

In developed markets, Viatris' sales increased by 8% year-on-year, to $2.64bn (compared to combined revenues of Upjohn and Mylan). In emerging markets, sales increased by 12% to $870m, in the JANZ region (Japan, Australia and New Zealand) sales were up 8% to $501 if losses of exclusivity for Lyrica and Celebrex are excepted, and in Greater China, sales were up 6% year-on-year to $550m.

Overall, adjusted EBITDA margin rose from 54.3%, to 58.5%, and adjusted net earnings increased from $574m in Q220, to $1.2bn. Cash flow generation increased from $335m, to $470m.

Viatris has been able to pay down debt of $1.15bn in the first half of 2021, and despite management labelling this year a "trough year" for the company, it seems clear that cost synergies - expected to be ~$1bn over 3 years - are already being realised, and that management's carefully laid plans are not being blown off track by COVID, or any other headwinds.

Revenues in the first half of the year - $8.96bn - add up to >50% of the FY21 forecast. Management expects sales to decrease in the second half of the year, whilst remaining confident that it will hit its goal of $6.2bn of FY21 EBITDA at the midpoint of expectations. That ought to be bettered in 2022 and beyond, it says, whilst declining to give specific guidance.

If cash flow, debt repayment and cost synergies are the near term priorities - as they usually are for any "spin-off" or newly merged company - and Viatris is both - then investors can take comfort from the fact that predefined goals are being met, which bodes well for the period after 2024 when management expects to see "modest" revenue growth, climbing margins, and an increasing number of new product launches.

New product launches accounted for $224m of revenues in Q221, and are expected to contribute $690m across the full year. Whilst not exceptional, being ~4% of all revenues forecast for FY21, it represents a platform to build upon, and as discussed, leveraging the long tails of the UpJohn assets whilst positioning its pipeline to deliver the bulk of its long term revenues has always been part of the Viatris plan.

Conclusion - The More Time Passes, The Better Viatris' Business and Share Price Prospects Ought To Look

To my mind, it is understandable that Viatris stock has yet to make much of an upside move. Developing generic drugs and marketing and selling legacy assets is in many ways an odd business combination, but I believe Viatris can make the business model work.

Science and technology are enabling the development of better biosimilars and this highly attractive market appears to be Viatris' long term focus, and its chances of establishing market leadership in this sector appear to be strong.

The list of major drugs which have recently gone off patent or are soon to go off patent is substantial, as discussed above, and Viatris has the infrastructure, experience, and financial means to capitalise.

The addition of major ex-Pfizer brands - many of which are household names - does much to restore the reputation of Mylan, whose controversial business practices had begun to wear investor's patience thin, and provides the high margin sales volumes the company requires in the short term to fuel its longer term ambitions.

It's usually exceptionally hard to judge whether a major acquisition, merger, or spin-off will succeed, amidst the publicity storm, presentations, and complex financial accounting, or whether the hoped-for synergies will be achieved, but in Viatris' case the sheer size and scale of its operations, and its pipeline, offers real hope, and from an investor's perspective, companies that trade at a price to sales ratio of <1, and a PE of <5, do not tend to trade at these levels for long.

Hopefully, Viatris management can show the doubters the error of their ways over the next 2-3 years, and deliver some outstanding value for shareholders prepared to be patient.