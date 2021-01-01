CalypsoArt/iStock via Getty Images

Main Thesis/Background

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) as an investment option at its current market price. This fund is managed by Charles Schwab, and its objective is "to track as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index."

This is the primary fund I look at when considering growth strategies, and I am taking another look at it now because I am trying to set myself up for a productive 2022. SCHG has been on a big winning streak this past year, edging out the S&P 500, and making me consider whether I need to add some exposure to take advantage of this trend:

Source: Google Finance

With stocks flattening out a bit over the past few weeks, I thought it was timely to consider whether there is any merit to buying SCHG now. After some review, I see that there is, albeit probably with some caution given where the major indices sit. Yet, despite high absolute values in stocks, there are signs SCHG could post more gains. Its top sector, Technology, is being led by some of the biggest U.S. names - FAANG - and this is a longer term story that seems unlikely to falter in the short term. Further, the Tech sector more broadly is benefiting from merger activity, which is often a tailwind for equity prices. Finally, some top holdings, such as Microsoft (MSFT), have recently noted impressive dividend increases. This is something I view very positively.

Tech's Strength Has Been Apparent

To begin, I want to emphasize the primary reason for the timing of this review. Clearly, growth has been winning, as evidenced by SCHG's performance, so many investors may consider just continuing to ride the wave. In fairness, I would not completely fault them for this logic, as growth has been outperforming consistently for quite some time. Therefore, I must point out I am not suggesting investors need to completely exit from this strategy, as it very well could continue.

However, I do believe taking some profit off the table now would be prudent. The reason behind this thesis is the widening spread between growth and value, which recently hit an all-time high. As noted, this performance gap has been around for years, but recently touched on a level that even exceeds the historic tech bubble, as shown below:

Source: Charles Schwab

With this in mind, we should consider the broader Tech sector. Fortunately, this has been a real winner in 2021, which makes sense since SCHG has posted strong gains. As we have been in recovery mode, many investors have focused on large-cap stocks with strong earnings and, in the U.S., that often brings us to some of the biggest names in Tech. Further, there has been a lot of merger and acquisition (M&A) activity throughout the sector. This has been on a global scale, with cross-border M&A activity jumping sharply in 2020 and on track to rise in 2021 as well. This includes both transactions and volume, which are moving at a record pace:

Source: Yahoo Finance

My point here is this is bullish for the underlying sector, as this means there is a lot of shopping and consolidating going on in the sector, which often is a tailwind for investors. It shows broader confidence, especially at a time when the global economy remains in a difficult spot.

Further, readers considering SCHG should note that the fund is heavily concentrated with some of the biggest names in U.S. Tech. In fact, top holdings Apple (AAPL) and MSFT account for almost one-quarter of fund assets, with most of "FAANG" in the top holdings as well:

Source: Charles Schwab

This has been a key driver for SCHG's returns, and it is fair to say this momentum is on the side of FAANG. In fact, the market value of these particular stocks is accelerating at a far faster pace than the S&P 500 in the short-term, which may suggest the move is not quite over:

Source: Yahoo Finance

The thought here is not to get wildly carried away and bank too much on these holdings. After all, trends do not always last forever, nor are they guaranteed to continue in the short term. However, the momentum is clear, and it has been very sustainable throughout this calendar year, and even the past year and a half. With short-term economic conditions unlikely to change much in Q4, I would expect FAANG, and Tech more broadly, will continue to beat the market in the months to come. While 2022 may be a different scenario, with rising taxes, Fed tapering, and less consumer stimulus likely. But, in the immediate term, it is difficult to envision a scenario where Tech does not continue to beat the market, and that is good news for SCHG.

The U.S Keeps Leading The Charge

My next point is a broader, macro-economic trend, that is especially relevant for large-cap U.S. stocks, Tech or otherwise. This is economic growth, as measured by GDP, for the U.S. on a relative basis. As readers are probably aware, U.S. stocks have seen their performance gap between the rest of the world widen recently. This has got some, including myself, concerned that a correction to the mean may be forthcoming - essentially, global stocks may be ready to out-perform. Yet, the bottom line is that U.S. stocks have been out-performing for valid reasons, so there is certainly merit to the thesis that this trend will continue.

To understand why, we should consider that the U.S. rebound has been stronger than many other developed countries, especially those in Europe. In fact, the forecasted change in GDP for the U.S. vastly outpaces the major economies in Europe, and handily beats Canada, which is expected to see the second largest boost through next year:

Source: Yahoo Finance

The takeaway from this is that U.S. stocks may look expensive, but there could be some underlying value in them compared to the rest of the developed world even if prices appear higher. Yes, there is a U.S. premium to be paid at the moment, but perhaps it is justified if growth expectations end up being realized. Large-cap U.S. firms will certainly profit from a U.S. economy that is growing faster than the rest of the world and, again, that is positive for SCHG.

Rising Dividends, Online Spend Are Tailwinds

This last section will look at some micro reasons for a bullish take on SCHG, with a particular attention on two of the holdings. As noted above, MSFT and Amazon (AMZN) are the second and third largest individual holdings, combining to make up around 19% of total assets. Clearly, this means these two companies will impact SCHG quite a bit. Fortunately, there have been some positive developments that make me optimistic on both these companies.

First, readers may note MSFT just recently announced an impressive dividend boost, in addition to a stock buyback program. Clearly, as a "Dividend Seeker" this is top of mind for me, and the double-digit increase is something I view extremely well:

Source: Seeking Alpha

To me, a growing dividend is more attractive than a high one, and this presents to me that MSFT is handling the pandemic with ease, and that management has returning cash to investors on the top of its mind.

A second point impacts both AMZN and MSFT, but in different ways. This is the accelerating move into online shopping, with more consumers turning to e-commerce as the stay-at-home trends emerged last year. While this has been a continuation of a movement that has been occurring for some time, the acceleration and the broadness of the trend are really the points of emphasis. Importantly, this is not just the U.S., but online penetration is high across the globe:

Source: Nuveen

I see this as positive for both companies. As one of the kings of e-commerce, AMZN clearly is capturing a lot of this online spend, and that is helping propel revenues and profits. In fact, the company was probably a beneficiary of the pandemic, rather than a victim.

For MSFT, as a provider of software tools and security programs, this is also a win. As more consumers and businesses take their business online, this is a service to drive demand for online protection applications, software, and support. MSFT is a global leader in tech solutions, so rising adoption and penetration of e-commerce demand and online activities will only serve to boost their balance sheet in the years to come. Simply, I see SCHG's heavy inclusion of both these companies as a good thing.

Bottom line

SCHG keeps on delivering for investors, and there are some reasons why these gains may continue. To be fair, I wouldn't go "all in" at these levels, even with multiple bullish tailwinds. We don't want to get too aggressive chasing returns here, but, with respect to SCHG, I do believe the fund is set up to round out 2021 on a positive note. The fund's top holdings are beating the market, and some conditions created during the pandemic are not slowing down - like strong e-commerce penetration among global consumers.

Further, I love the underlying dividend hike from one of its top holdings, MSFT, which bodes well for income-oriented investors. Finally, the American economy is leading the world, so staying domestic-focused could end up being the right move, even though U.S. stocks do seem relatively pricey at this time. Therefore, I believe a bullish take on SCHG is justifiable, and suggest investors give this fund some consideration at this time.