Prykhodov/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) has been on a stellar run after being spun off from eBay (EBAY) all those years ago. It established itself as a leading e-commerce payment system and is available across almost every online platform which requires payment processing and is used by businesses big and small as a preferred and secure method of payment.

This has allowed them to capitalize off of the explosive growth we've seen in all things online commerce, growing their sales almost 5x over since 2012. This growth is set to decelerate, obviously, over the coming 5 to 10 years and adding to that fact - the company has been taking on a sizable load of debt while interest rates were relatively low. These factors have me exploring the company's long-term viability as more and more competition enters the market.

Not only do online shopping giants like Amazon (AMZN) have their own payment systems, the emerging sub-industry of direct payment systems through Apple's iPhone (AAPL) and the like have moved a lot of customers away from the PayPal system or at least in conjunction with them. Not only do most businesses now accept these alternative payment methods for online and in-person shopping, moving some business away from PayPal, but there are also several new companies emerging into the field which are set to fight for the same market share.

New Players Piling On

Companies like Square (SQ) have been aggressively moving into the payment space as the COVID-19 pandemic moved contactless payments across the globe to a new level and that has inevitably moved onto the online platforms as well. As economies reopen and more shopping that was done online is moving back to being done in-person, Square's new services like Square Register on top of its existing platforms for Apple Pay and the likes are set to take away some market share that PayPal gained throughout the pandemic.

Another interesting development is new trading platforms like Robinhood (HOOD), which are moving into a money managing market where users can use their platform to manage their personal finances and purchase things with their trading and money accounts. This isn't yet available and in use for most people, even the trading app users, but given the popularity of cryptocurrencies and other retail trading activities, it's important to follow the impact that this will have on PayPal when or if millions of users can easily pay for things with their trading accounts versus PayPal accounts.

These newer competitive pressures come alongside the already established Apple Pay and others that already exist as well as the easy availability of credit in these booming market times, which creates an easier environment for individuals to get credit cards and link them to payment systems other than PayPal. In addition to that, the company has made some questionable decisions when it comes to their balance sheet.

Debt Burden Taking A Toll

Up until a few years ago, the company operated with no long-term debt and paid nothing in interest expense, even as interest rates remained low since the global financial crisis. A few years after the Federal Reserve began indicating it would begin to raise interest rates back in 2014 and 2015, the company began piling on debt which has grown every year since 2019.

Since 2019, the company has seen their debt load go from $0 to almost $9 billion as of their latest financial report. This has caused their interest expense to go from $3 million in 2016 to $232 million as of their most recent report, even as interest rates dropped dramatically over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. I expect that not only the company will continue to grow their debt load to finance expansion, investments and other expenses but that with interest rates climbing higher starting early next year, that they'll be paying as much as double the current interest expense moving forward.

Contrary to what you'd think the company is doing by raising debt or using its cash - they are not generating any sizable interest income by investing their cash or from any longer term investment they hold. They've actually gone from generating around $200 million in annual interest income in 2019 to just over $60 million as of their most recent financial report.

The bright side here is that they do have a nice liquidity position with $5.7 billion in cash and equivalents as well as another $6.6 billion in short-term investments. This is enough to cover a sizable portion of their debt load if they choose to mature some of it early to preserve cash and obviously to invest in new ventures, products, partnerships or marketing initiatives to regain some lost market share down the line.

What This Means

These factors can potentially spell trouble for the company's long-term prospects. In the short run, I continue to believe that any and all online payment systems and processing enterprises will enjoy solid growth as the market is skyrocketing upwards. The online payment market is set to grow at a 23.7% CAGR through 2027 and reach over $17.5 trillion - more than enough to go around the multitude of companies that operate in this industry.

But the long term can get a little muddy if they continue to pile on long-term debt in a rising interest rate environment and fall behind the digital and online payment game with all of these established and new companies taking up market share. They have successfully launched new offerings which are allowing them to remain competitive, like being chosen by Adobe (ADBE) to be their online merchant payment processor, and these will help sustain growth.

However, this will highly rely on chance and it may be a little too risky for a company competing with so many other players like Apple and Square, which now have nearly unlimited reach potential after signing on to contactless payments.

Growth Remains High

Currently, analysts expect the company to show a sales CAGR of 20% over the coming 5 years, which is slightly lower than the overall industry's growth rate, indicating some market share loss already baked into those figures. For the following 5-year time period that CAGR expectation drops to around 15%, which I believe can be the cause for concern here given that if what I talked about earlier comes to fruition, they are highly likely to underperform those expectations. Here's an annual breakdown of the projected figures:

2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 Sales $25.8 billion $31.6 billion $38.2 billion $45.6 billion $53.5 billion Growth +20.2% +22.7% +20.8% +19.5% +17.2%

What the company can play around with is their commissions and margins, which analysts currently expect to expand slightly given that they expect the company's net income to grow at an annualized rate of 22.1% over the same time period in which sales are expected to grow at 20%. This can present its own set of issues since they expect margin expansion at the same time that the company will likely need to reduce those commissions to remain competitive in the longer run.

Even though I believe these figures are slightly overhyped, it is worth noting that the company is notorious for underpromising and overdelivering, resulting in them outperforming their earnings per share projections for most of the quarters in the past 5 to 10 years. This means, I believe, that the company simply won't be beating these expectations by the same margin they are used to but rather simply meet them. Here are those annual figures:

2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 EPS $4.72 $5.91 $7.39 $8.84 $10.52 Growth +21.6% +25.3% +25.0% +19.6% +19.1%

Valuing PayPal, Assuming The Risk

Looking at those EPS projections, expected to grow at an annualized rate of a little over 22%, I believe that the company's current multiples are fairly valued and that the short-term growth that the company will exhibit will be enough for the time being. Here are those price to earnings multiples for reference:

2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 EPS $4.72 $5.91 $7.39 $8.84 $10.52 P/E 59.9x 47.8x 38.2x 32.0x 26.8x

With the company growing at an annualized rate of 22%, it's pretty sound to say that these multiples are not farfetched, and we can compare them to a company like Square, even as this comparison has some flaws given where the companies' business models differ - which can make the case for them being slightly undervalued relative to Square in the second half of the period:

2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 PYPL Growth +21.6% +25.3% +25.0% +19.6% +19.1% PYPL Multiple 59.9x 47.8x 38.2x 32.0x 26.8x SQ Growth +123% +23.1% +37.9% +37.0% +28.7% SQ Multiple 132.8x 107.9x 78.2x 57.1x 44.4x

But it's when you assume growth slowing down for the next 5 years where the trouble may begin. Even so, it will take another few quarters to properly assess how these competitive pressures will be affecting the overall industry and PayPal in particular as well as how the company will face the taking on of debt once interest rates do indeed begin to rise.

As a result, although I may be cautious on their longer term prospects, I remain bullish on their 4 to 5 years prospects and believe they will continue to outperform the overall market and make a good long-term hold.