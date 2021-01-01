zhaojiankang/iStock via Getty Images

I’ve been surprised by how well steel prices have held up this year. I expected more capacity restarts, but instead the industry has been shockingly disciplined, leading to quarterly results for ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) that have exceeded some entire years from an EBITDA perspective. Better still, management continues to build confidence in the “it’s different this time” bull angle, as capex plans look restrained and targeted toward value-added capabilities and decarbonization, setting the stage for potentially huge returns of capital to shareholders.

I wasn’t that bullish on ArcelorMittal in my last write-up, though I did say, “I can see upside to the low-to-mid-$30’s on a “stronger for longer” steel market,” and that’s what has happened. By the same token, steel names I preferred more like Steel Dynamics (STLD) and Ternium (TX) (which I own) have done even better, so I don’t exactly regret my position that ArcelorMittal wasn’t the best idea at the time.

A lot of names in the steel space do look too cheap now, even with expectations of a downturn from 2022-2024 in place, and ArcelorMittal is no exception. It’s not hard to argue for a starting fair value at $35/ADR, and you can go into the mid-$40s without much difficulty. Sentiment, then, is a bigger concern now, as the market seems to be moving on from the steel story, and it remains to be seen if that stronger for longer story can drive another run in the share price.

ArcelorMittal Is Spending Smart

Steel companies have historically been poor custodians of shareholder capital, making ill-timed capex decisions with a startling precision (choosing the worst times to build) and wasting capital on ill-considered M&A strategies that built size at the expense of value. That accusation could certainly have been leveled at ArcelorMittal at times in its past.

It looks like companies have learned their lessons, though, and while it may be premature to make that statement about the industry as a whole, I think ArcelorMittal has been making better choices. While capex guidance has been rising throughout 2021 (from $2.8B to $3.2B most recently), that’s not much in the bigger picture of how EBITDA and free cash flow expectations have inflated, nor is it much compared to the $10B-plus of capital that could be returned to shareholders in the relatively near future.

Better still, I think ArcelorMittal is making smart decisions with its capital. Management is prioritizing value upgrades over capacity growth, including a new galvanizing line in Brazil and the completion of a hot strip mill in Mexico, as well as the previously-announced electric arc furnace at the Calvert facility.

On top of this, the company is moving forward on decarbonization. A lot of steel companies are talking about this in vague terms, but ArcelorMittal is putting numbers on it – estimating a long-term total of $10B on capex aimed at reducing carbon emissions by 25% by 2030 and announcing a C$1.8B DRI-EAF facility in Hamilton, Ontario and a EUR 1B hydrogen DRI-EAF facility in Gijon, Spain.

Time will tell what the market is willing to pay for greener steel, and how much support governments will offer for green steel projects, but I do think ArcelorMittal is taking a credible approach at this point, even if I do see a risk that total capex spending will likely be higher (driven by more hydrogen substitution).

Still Waiting For Steel Prices To Ease…

U.S. steel prices have yet to appreciably weaken, with a recent spot price for hot-rolled coil of $1,970/st. Meanwhile, futures prices have yet to ease off to a meaningful extent, with a recent price of $1,930/st just off the $1,945/st high from late August. The closest thing to good news for steel customers is that lead times have pulled in a bit – to six to eight weeks from over 10 weeks in some cases. The situation in Europe isn’t quite as strong, but is hardly bad, with prices easing off since late July, but by less than 10%.

Limited capacity continues to be the key driver, as steel demand still hasn’t recovered to pre-pandemic levels, but available capacity has fallen even further. While there will be new capacity coming online in North America, China is putting more pressure on its steel producers to reduce volumes to achieve environmental targets. There’s still a significant gap between Chinese export prices and prevailing prices in North America and Europe (and North American producers are still protected by a tariff), but if China is serious about limiting/reducing production, it’s not going to hurt the pricing environment.

Again, this is why I think the recent rationality of steelmakers regarding capex is so important. While there are capex projects out there, and some of them will add net capacity (like Steel Dynamic’s new Texas plant), it looks like a lot of producers are prioritizing profits and upgraded capabilities (galvanizing/dip lines, finishing lines, et al) over net capacity.

Shining A Little More Light On Value

I’m going to be curious to see what ArcelorMittal does with respect to offering more disclosure and detail about its “non-core” assets like AMNS India (a joint venture between ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel (OTCPK:NPSCY)), Calvert (another JV with Nippon Steel in the U.S.), Ilva, and a JV with China Oriental (OTCPK:CUGCY).

These assets carry a book value of about $9B and aren’t included in the EBITDA figures. Even allowing that these operations, outside of Calvert, may be less efficient and less profitable than the core operations, ignoring them entirely seems shortsighted. With enhanced disclosure, I think it’s plausible that they’ll at least get a fairer shake in the overall valuation of the company.

MT Stock Outlook

With auto production getting pushed into 2022 on component shortages and ongoing recoveries in many steel-intensive industries, I’m a little more bullish on ArcelorMittal through 2022 than the Street – I’m looking for over $19B in EBITDA in 2021 and then $17.5B in 2022 before a drop to around $8.4B in 2023. My full-cycle estimate is just under $7.5B, with an underlying assumption of around $105/mt in EBITDA, or about a third of the profitability reported in the second quarter.

Over the long term, I’m still looking for low single-digit revenue growth, as I think 2021 will be a peak year that won’t be topped for over a decade. I do think management has changed these operations for the better, though, and I think they will run more profitably than in the past, lifting long-term average FCF margin to over 6% versus less than 1% in the past.

Between discounted cash low and multiples-based approaches I believe ArcelorMittal shares are undervalued below the mid-$30’s to mid-$40’s. Discounted free cash flow and ROE-driven P/BV get me to the lower end of that range, with long-term revenue growth of around 1%-2% (from 2020) and a 6% to 7% average FCF margin. I’m estimating a normalized ROE of 7.5% and using my ’21 estimate for year-end book value per share ($44.50), with a P/BV multiple of 0.8x.

I get a higher valuation with EV/EBITDA. Using a split approach of 5.6x my full-cycle estimate and 3.75x my 12-month estimate, I get a blended fair value a bit over $46.

The Bottom Line

The biggest risk to ArcelorMittal now is likely sentiment. If steel prices haven’t peaked yet, they’re close to it (famous last words, I know…), and institutional investors aren’t likely to be all that interested in commodity stories where prices are falling and margins are shrinking – and that could well be the story for ArcelorMittal for three years (’22-’24). Larger returns of cash to shareholders could help some, but it’s steel prices that are likely to drive the story. With that, I see value in ArcelorMittal shares, but I’m worried that value realization could be tough and this could be setting up as a value trap.