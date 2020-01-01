Anhelina Pikas/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) is the creator of the famous FICO score. But the company also has various other products, from fraud solutions to analytic decision-making tools. With products that are constantly in demand - Scores products especially - Fair Isaac has seen a very stable growth pattern. Over the past two years during the pandemic economy, Fair Isaac has performed great. The company trades at a premium due to this growth and stable position within the industry. While the company does not trade at a discount, it may be worth buying this very stable and persistently growing company.

Financial History and 2020

Source: SEC 10-Ks

As can be seen above, FICO has grown each year since 2015. Revenue during this period has a CAGR of 6.71% while operating and net income saw CAGRs of 12.98% and 17.15%. Scores revenue has been the major driver of this growth. Scores revenue has grown at a rate of 15.26% per year on very high operating margins above 80%. While Applications is the largest segment, Scores contributes the most to the bottom line. Fair Isaac has also seen very steady margins altogether. Costs have stayed in check allowing the company to maintain consistent mid-teen margins.

In 2020, Fair Isaac continued past trends. Total revenue grew another 12% on the back of Scores and Decision Management Software (DMS) growth of 25% and 22%, respectively. With cloud booking increasing to 41% of the total booking for the year, the company is pushing the needle on its cloud offering objectives. The cost of revenue for the year was down 1% while SG&A declined 2%. This allowed the company to post great margins of 23% and 18% for operating and net income. The result was a stellar year during a wild economic period. Fair Isaac ended the year with a net income of $236 million or $7.90 per share.

2021

In 2020, Fair Isaac posted great results amid a worldwide pandemic, a very rare feat for many companies. So far in 2021, the company is recording another really solid year. Through the nine months, Fair Isaac saw revenue increase 7% when compared to 2020. Operating and net income were also up 85% and 103%. Looking at each segment shows the Scores continue to drive the company. Scores grew another 29% this year so far. This is on top of the 25% growth from last year. The bad news is that DMS revenue was down 11%, and Applications revenue was down 8%. Together, Fair Isaac has the largest revenue center and the growth focus of the company declining. While this does look bad, most of these decreases in revenue are attributable to a change in the revenue recognition process. Overall, the year thus far has been very solid with the company continuing to grow.

Balance Sheet

Fair Isaac has good liquidity but high leverage. The company has a current ratio of 1.02x, showing the company can pay all current obligations if needed. The company is leveraged at a debt-to-equity of 11.72x. This leverage is no joke, but as the company continues to grow, it is manageable. Overall, Fair Isaac is in good financial standing, with a stable industry and growing company allowing the business to maintain health.

Valuation

As of writing, Fair Isaac trades at around $450 per share. At this level, the company trades at a forward P/E 36.92x using the average EPS estimate of $12.19. The company has grown the bottom line at an average rate of 17%, therefore the PEG is 2.38x. At this level, you are paying a premium for the stability of the company. Fair Isaac offers products that are needed in many industries. Scores products, in particular, have shown consistent demand, allowing for growth through price increases.

Conclusion

Fair Isaac trades at a premium, but this premium provides a stable and growing company. With the Scores product line being in constant demand, the company is making gains on steady price increases. This has powered much of the growth of the company's top and bottom lines. Overall, if you pay the premium to buy the company, you, in turn, get a very solid business.