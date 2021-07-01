winhorse/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

I maintain a Neutral rating for Kering SA (OTCPK:PPRUF) [KER:FP]. This article represents an update of my prior article that was published on July 1, 2021.

Kering's revenue recovery is not as good as its peer LVMH (OTCPK:LVMHF) (OTCPK:LVMUY) [MC:FP], and the company's profit margins have yet to return to pre-COVID levels. The Chinese luxury market could perform below expectations in the future in the face of regulatory & policy headwinds; while Kering is also unlikely to undertake any significant acquisitions in the near term to boost its inorganic growth.

Kering's current P/E multiples in low-to-mid twenties range seem fair for a leading global luxury company. As a result, I continue to rate the company's shares as Neutral despite the fact that its recovery from COVID-19 is incomplete and there are risks associated with its business in China.

Revenue Recovery Lags Behind Peer, And Profitability Is Still Below Pre-Pandemic Level

Kering's headline revenue grew by +50% YoY to EUR8,047 million in the second quarter of 2021, which represented an even larger +54% YoY increase on comparable terms (adjusted for foreign exchange effects and corporate transactions like M&A).

But the company's financial performance in the most recent quarter is not as good as what it appears to be.

In terms of revenue recovery, LVMH's Q2 2021 segment sales for the Feather & Leather Goods business was +40% higher than what it achieved in Q2 2019. In comparison, Kering's comparable revenue in the second quarter of fiscal 2021 only increased by +11% vis-a-vis its pre-pandemic sales recorded in the second quarter of fiscal 2019.

The main culprit for Kering's underperformance relative to LVMH was the company's flagship Gucci brand, whose recent quarterly sales were -40% lower as compared to pre-COVID levels two years ago. In my prior July 1, 2021, article for the company, I have already cautioned that "the turnaround of its key brand Gucci is still in progress", and noted that "more time is needed for a complete turnaround."

With respect to profitability, Kering's operating profit margin improved from 17.7% in the first half of FY 2020 to 27.8% in 1H 2021, but this was still -170 basis points lower as compared to the company's 1H 2019 operating margin of 29.5%. The Gucci brand was also the key reason for Kering's lower-than-expected overall profitability. The 37.8% operating profit margin for Gucci in 1H 2021 was still considerably lower than the brand's operating margin of approximately 41% in 1H 2019 prior to the pandemic outbreak.

Nevertheless, Kering stressed at the company's most recent earnings call that it is "quite confident that while still investing in the brand, we will be able at Gucci, but also for the other brands to deliver this improvement of EBIT margin on H2 (second half of FY 2021." According to S&P Capital IQ data, sell-side analysts forecast that Kering's operating income margin will expand by +1.8 percentage points HoH (Half-on-Half) from 27.8% in 1H 2021 to 29.6% in 2H 2021.

In my opinion, the sell-side analysts seem too bullish in forecasting the company's improvement in profitability. I think that Kering's operating profit margin in the second half of the year could come in below market expectations, as the company continues investing in Gucci and other brands going forward. Kering did highlight at its recent results briefing that while it sees "some further improvement of the EBIT margin during H2", it emphasized that "we are still in a phase of investment." In other words, the actual extent of operating margin improvement in 2H 2021 could potentially disappoint investors.

Spotlight On M&A And China Risks

Apart from the recovery from the pandemic, Kering's inorganic growth prospects and its key geographic market, China also deserves more attention from investors.

On July 8, 2021, Kering announced the proposed acquisition of Lindberg, which the company referred to as "a family-owned Danish eyewear company, renowned and awarded for its exceptional titanium optical frames." The Lindberg transaction is expected to be concluded in the second half of this year.

However, investors should not expect a string of significant mergers & acquisitions for Kering in the near future.

The Lindberg acquisition will help to expand Kering's existing eyewear product portfolio. This is because Kering's current eyewear products are largely targeting females, while Lindberg's eyewear products either cater to male consumers or are suitable for both sexes. As such, this is more of a bolt-on deal.

More importantly, there are not many potential acquisition targets in the luxury space that are of significant size and up for sale that will make a significant impact on Kering's future financial results. When asked about potential M&A at the company's 1H 2021 earnings call, Kering acknowledged that "luxury is about scarcity" and "there are very few (M&A) targets".

Separately, Kering's revenue is concentrated in Asia, and more specifically China, and there are downside risks associated with the Chinese luxury market.

An August 24, 2021 Nikkei Asia article highlighted that China wishes to push for "redistributing wealth that has become overly concentrated in the hands of a small number of people" referred to as "common prosperity", which could imply that "China's rich will not be able to splurge on $3,000 bags." According to an August 27, 2021 Financial Times article, China is estimated to account for 45% for luxury product sales worldwide in 2021.

The Asia-Pacific region contributed close to half of Kering's sales in the first half of 2021, and it is natural to assume that a large part of Asia's revenue comes from China. At its 1H 2021 results briefing, Kering admitted that "China regulations are evolving quite rapidly", and it mentioned that the company has positioned itself "to be very flexible and agile in order to adapt our operations and setups and systems to those changes in regulations." At this point in time, it is hard to predict how China will seek to change the purchasing patterns of the rich people in the country, but downside risks remain.

Valuation and Risk Factors

Kering currently trades at consensus forward FY 2021 and FY 2022 normalized P/E multiples of 24.8 times and 21.5 times, respectively. In contrast, the market values its closest peer LVMH at 29.7 times consensus forward fiscal 2021 normalized P/E and 27.3 times consensus forward fiscal 2022 normalized P/E. Notably, LVMH's recovery from the negative effects of the coronavirus pandemic is superior to that of Kering as noted earlier in this article, which justifies a valuation premium for the former.

Furthermore, Kering's current P/E valuations are higher than its five-year and 10-year consensus forward P/E multiples of 21.8 times and 18.3 times, respectively as per S&P Capital IQ data, despite the fact that the company's recovery is incomplete as mentioned above.

As such, I view Kering's current valuation multiples as fair which support my Neutral rating for the stock.

Kering's key risk factors include a longer-than-expected for the company's top line growth to catch up with that of its peer LVMH, and weaker-than-expected sales growth from the Chinese market going forward due to new policies targeting luxury goods.