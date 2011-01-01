Stefania M. D'Alessandro/Getty Images Entertainment

Investment thesis: benchmark-like returns are coming

The current valuation of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) perfectly reflects its true strengths and its ability to grow at record rates, even with more than $300B sales. The past was bright, and the stock price reflected every single percentage of growth and margin improvement that took place. From September 2011 to Sept 2021, in 10 years, the price moved from $14 to about $150. 11 times the initial investment, or an 11-bagger. The investment thesis here is simple: investors would be fooled if they expect the same returns over the same period. It is more likely though that the stock will provide steady but benchmark-like returns in the upcoming decade, even if it keeps presenting similar growth rates. The law of diminishing returns seems to have failed on this company, but the market will eventually lower premium on multiples as economies of scale reach their limits.

The Great Cook Era and the services economy

10 years of great returns and tremendous growth. While not everything is one-man-fault, surely Tim Cook gave the larger contribution to change the company’s focus, improve margins and bet everything on services, rather than products only. Quoting the Oracle of Omaha (Warren Buffett):

Tim understands the world to a degree that very, very few CEOs I've met over the past 60 years could match. He couldn’t do what Steve Jobs could do in terms of creation, but Steve Jobs couldn’t do what Tim Cook has done in many respects.

(Source: Business of Apps)

This chart shows how much diversification contributed to last years’ growth. Cook transformed the business model radically and introduced different services, like Apple TV and Apple Pay, while at the same time continuing to deliver superior iPhones. Again, wearables and gadgets (AirPods), grew sales at the speed of light (20% CAGR, 2017-2020) and contributed to strengthen the MOAT that currently surrounds this company (everyone wants the new AirPods). For comparison, AirPods revenues are higher than NVIDIA (NVDA) and AMD (AMD) revenues put together, standing at more than $24 billion. Still, iPhones remain the core business, and they continue to be a great product with great margins while showing little to no growth after 2015. If we look at what all this led to in the stock market, we can be pleased by tremendous returns during the Cook Era.

(Source: Yahoo Finance, Apple Chart)

From 2011 the stock returned 26% CAGR, against the 14% CAGR of the S&P 500. A huge overperformance over a 10-year period, which resulted in fat gains for people like Warren Buffett. Right now, the current market cap is $2.4 trillion, or about 11% of US GDP.

Why the upcoming decade will be very different

What I want to highlight is not in strict relation to fundamentals, MOAT, or management. The point of view is simple, and non-academically supported: if the stock experiences the same returns, in 2030 Apple would be worth more than 90% of the US economy (assuming GDP continues to expand). Just to give some perspective, if revenues continue to grow at 10% CAGR (last 4 years rate), by 2030 Apple will earn about $900 billion, which is the equivalent of one of the Congress relief packages approved in 2020. Only 17 countries (over more than 200) would have a GDP higher than Apple’s revenues. In 2020 they sold about 200 million iPhones, which contributed to about half of total revenues. Assuming that only high-income people (making more than $50 per day, according to the World Bank), can afford an iPhone, there are about 1 billion of them, which means that Apple reached 20% of global TAM. Even without considering competition, it could hardly grow on this side, as data on iPhone showed a decline in the last four years. What about the new frontier of services? Again, this has been a great way to diversify the business model, but these products are still a privilege for high-earners. Even 10 years from now, TAM will be limited to the US and Europe, since China showed very little interest in the last years. The global setup is not in favor of this company, with the fastest-growing countries not interested in their products (China and part of Asia). The real point here is that at the same growth rates of the past, Apple would be a new Standard Oil by the end of the decade. Fundamentals will surely continue to improve, but that simply won't be enough. This company will continue to grow at reasonable rates, but the stock is not going to earn the same returns because of a simple dynamic: multiples contraction. As we get into the next decade, let’s say from 2021 to 2031, the market (i.e. investors) will start giving lower and lower multiples, which will eventually reflect the overall slowdown of growth. Since Mr. Market always lives in the future, the multiples contraction will take place well in advance than the actual slowdown. As FCF and Net income growth, the stock price will move a little, to better include into valuation the expected future stagnation. Investors will start asking for a lower time horizon to get remunerated (i.e. lower P/FCF ratio or P/E).

A conservative fair price: valuation

To translate the “Neutral” rating into a quantitative number, the fair price, I will use a DCF model. Apple is famous for being a cash cow and thus its ability to produce huge amounts of FCF. For the fiscal year ending September 2021, they are probably going to reach about $100 billion in FCF. For an FCF conversion ratio of about 25-30%. The assumptions are the following: revenue growth rate at 10% until 2024, and then slowing down to 7-5% for the remaining part of the decade. Margins will improve, along with FCF conversion ratio, as services will continue to grow their percentage as total revenues. Because of this, the FCF growth rate will stay higher than revenues’, at 10% until 2025 and then 8%, concluding the last 2 years of the decade at 4%. The discount rate used will be about 5%, reflecting both the low-interest-rate environment and the huge MOAT the company has (higher predictability of future results, thus lower discount rate).

The final results suggest a fair equity value of $2.1 trillion, or $2100 billion, which corresponds to a fair price per share of $128. From the current price the stock seems overvalued in the short term, and it could represent a buy under that fair price. It is reasonable to think that in the upcoming years the stock’s performance will follow that of the Nasdaq-100. In my opinion, this huge tech company will become the Berkshire of the tech sector, providing steady but benchmark-similar returns with little to no overperformance.

Conclusion

Great company, great management and great past performance. Apple made history and it deserves its current position as the most valuable company. While the future seems bright too, the probabilities that the stock will provide the same returns even in the following decade are very low. In the short term AAPL seems quite overvalued and for a long-term scenario it would not be a good pick for those who seek overperformance. I remain neutral with a possible buy rating if it goes consistently under $128.