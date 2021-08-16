Valerii Evlakhov/iStock via Getty Images

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Larry Robbins’ 13F portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Robbins’ regulatory 13F Form filed on 8/16/2021. Please visit our Tracking Larry Robbins’ Glenview Capital Management Portfolio article for an idea on his investment philosophy and our previous update for the fund’s moves during Q1 2021.

This quarter, Robbins’ 13F portfolio value increased from $5.90B to $5.96B. The number of holdings increased from 63 to 64. The top five positions are Tenet Healthcare, Bausch Health, Cigna, McKesson Corp, and DXC Technology. Together they are at ~35% of the 13F assets.

Note: The portfolio has several minutely small (less than 0.5% of the portfolio each) stakes primarily in SPACs. There are 48 positions that are significantly large. The focus of this article is on these larger positions.

New Stakes:

Centene Corp (CNC): CNC is a 2.47% of the portfolio position purchased this quarter at prices between ~$59.50 and ~$74.50 and the stock currently trades near the bottom of that range at $61.63.

Amazon.com (AMZN): AMZN is a 1.19% of the portfolio stake established this quarter at prices between ~$3094 and ~$3505 and it is now at ~$3476. Amazon is back in the portfolio after a quarter’s gap.

Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) and CCC Intelligent Solutions (CCCS): These are very small ~0.5% of the portfolio stakes established this quarter.

Stake Disposals:

Nuance Communications (NUAN): NUAN is a 2.28% position that saw a ~130% stake increase in H2 2019 at prices between $14 and $18. 2020 had seen a ~90% selling at prices between ~$14 and ~$34. There was a ~40% stake increase last quarter at prices between ~$40 and ~$50.50. The disposal this quarter was at prices between ~$44 and ~$55. The stock is now at $55.31.

Note: Microsoft (MSFT) is acquiring Nuance in a $56 per share all-cash deal announced in April.

Avis Budget (CAR), Laboratory Corp (LH), and Microsoft Corp (MSFT): These small (less than ~1% of the portfolio each) stakes were disposed this quarter.

Stake Increases:

Bausch Health Companies (BHC): BHC is a top-three ~8% of the portfolio position established in Q3 2018 at prices between $20.50 and $27.50 and built over the next two quarters at prices between $17.50 and $28.50. Q3 2019 saw a ~42% stake increase at prices between $21 and $26. That was followed with a ~20% stake increase next quarter at prices between $19 and $32. The stock is now at $28.16. Last few quarters have seen only minor adjustments.

ViacomCBS (VIAC) and Global Payments (GPN): The fairly large 3.31% of the portfolio stake in VIAC was primarily built this quarter at prices between ~$38 and ~$45. The stock currently trades at $40.37. GPN is a 2.91% of the portfolio position built over the last three quarters at prices between ~$156 and ~$219 and it is now at ~$166.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) and Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA): These two positions were established last quarter and increased this quarter. The 2.27% of the portfolio CCEP stake was built at prices between ~$45 and ~$63 and the stock currently trades at $59.36. WBA is a ~2% of the portfolio position established at prices between ~$41 and ~$57 and it is now at ~$50.

Corteva (CTVA) and DuPont de Nemours (DD): These two positions saw substantial buying this quarter. The 1.66% of the portfolio stake in CTVA saw a ~60% stake increase at prices between ~$43 and ~$50. The stock currently trades near the bottom of that range at ~$43. DD is a 1.61% of the portfolio position that saw the stake almost doubled this quarter at prices between ~$75 and ~$86. The stock is now well below that range at ~$70.

FMC Corporation (FMC): FMC is a 1.58% of the portfolio stake established in Q1 2015 at prices between $55 and $65 and increased by ~180% the following quarter at prices between $51.50 and $61. Recent activity follows: The three quarters through Q4 2019 had seen a two-thirds selling at prices between $71 and $102. That was followed with a ~75% reduction over the next three quarters at prices between ~$60 and ~$113. Last two quarters had seen a ~25% stake increase at prices between ~$102 and ~$122. The stock is now at $97.77. There was a marginal increase this quarter.

Butterfly Network (BFLY): Longview Acquisition, a $345M SPAC sponsored by Larry Robbins, did a ~$1.5B EV deal to merge with Butterfly Network last November. The deal closed in February. The stock peaked at ~$27 per share in mid-February and currently trades at $12.62. Butterfly Network pioneered a handheld portable ultrasound machine. Glenview’s stake is at 1.21% of the portfolio.

Aptiv PLC (APTV), DaVita Inc. (DVA), Element Solutions (ESI), Endo International plc (ENDP), Hologic (HOLX), ironSource (IS), Insperity (NSP), Medtronic plc (MDT), Meritor Inc. (MTOR), Norfolk Southern (NSC), Sabre Corp (SABR), and Union Pacific (UNP): These small (less than ~1.5% of the portfolio each) stakes were increased this quarter.

Stake Decreases:

Tenet Healthcare (THC): THC is currently the largest position at ~12% of the portfolio. It was established in 2012 at a cost-basis in the low-20s. The original position saw a ~40% increase in Q4 2013 at around $44. Recent activity follows. Last two quarters have seen a ~42% selling at prices between ~$39 and ~$70. The stock currently trades at $73.14. They are harvesting gains.

Note 1: Glenview still controls ~10% of the business.

Note 2: In August 2017, Glenview’s two directors resigned from THC’s board citing irreconcilable differences. In March 2018, Tenet’s board reached an agreement with Glenview whereby they agreed to vote in favor of the board’s nominees in return for byelaw amendments.

Cigna Corporation (CI): CI is a very long-term top-three 5.11% stake that has been in the portfolio since 2007. Recent activity follows: Q1 2020 saw a two-thirds selling at prices between $130 and $223. Last two quarters had seen a ~43% increase at prices between ~$163 and ~$228 while this quarter saw a roughly one-third reduction at prices between ~$232 and ~$267. The stock is now at ~$207.

McKesson Corp. (MCK): The large (top five) 4.75% MCK stake was first purchased in Q4 2016 and built over the next two quarters at prices between $124 and $167. The position saw a ~130% increase in Q3 2017 at prices between $146 and $168 and that was followed with a ~40% increase the following quarter at prices between $135 and $163. The three quarters through Q4 2019 had seen a ~25% selling at prices between $112 and $153. That was followed with a two-thirds selling over the next two quarters at prices between $116 and $171. There was a ~30% stake increase last quarter at prices between ~$170 and ~$197 while this quarter there was a ~15% trimming. The stock is now at ~$209.

DXC Technology (DXC) previously Computer Sciences Corp: DXC is a top-five 4.71% of the portfolio stake. The position was established in Q1 2016 at prices between $27 and $34. The four quarters through Q3 2018 had seen a combined ~38% selling at prices between $75 and $96 while next quarter the stake was almost doubled at prices between $50 and $94. Q1 2019 also saw a ~20% stake increase at prices between $53 and $69. There was an almost one-third selling this quarter at prices between ~$31 and ~$41.50. The stock is now at $35.74.

Note: Computer Sciences Corporation and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) had announced a spin-merger transaction whereby HPE’s Enterprise Services business was to be spun off and merged into CSC to form a new business, DXC Technology. That transaction closed in April 2017. Terms called for CSC shareholders to receive one share of DXC for each CSC share held.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC): The 3.30% ABC position saw a ~30% stake increase in Q2 2020 at prices between $81 and $102. There was a stake doubling last quarter at prices between ~$96 and ~$119. The stock currently trades at ~$126. This quarter saw a ~5% trimming.

Takeda Pharma (TAK): TAK is now at 2.57% of the portfolio. It came about as a result of Takeda’s acquisition of Shire PLC. Glenview had a large position in Shire PLC for which they received Takeda shares. They also increased the resultant stake by ~30% in 2019 at prices between $16.70 and $21.50. H1 2020 saw a ~45% selling at prices between $13 and $20. That was followed with a similar reduction this quarter at prices between ~$16.50 and ~$18.70. The stock currently trades at ~$17.

Universal Health Services (UHS): UHS is a 2.48% of the portfolio position built in H1 2020 at prices between $85 and $111. Last quarter saw a ~85% stake increase at prices between ~$125 and ~$143. The stock is now at ~$146. There was a ~13% trimming this quarter.

HCA Healthcare (HCA): HCA is now a 2.31% of the portfolio position. The original stake was from 2011 when 8.8M shares were purchased at a cost-basis in the low-20s. The position has wavered. Recent activity follows: the three quarters through Q4 2019 had seen a ~40% stake increase at prices between $112 and $150. Last six quarters have seen a ~90% selling at prices between ~$79 and ~$215. The stock is now at ~$257.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) (GOOGL): GOOG is now a 2.28% position. It was first purchased in Q1 & Q2 2015 at prices between $492 and $575. The stake has wavered. Recent activity follows: Q4 2018 saw a ~40% stake increase at prices between $976 and $1203. Q2 2019 saw a ~27% selling at prices between $1036 and $1288 and that was followed with similar reduction next quarter at prices between $1098 and $1250. H1 2020 saw the stake almost sold out at prices between $1054 and $1525. It was rebuilt over the last two quarters at prices between ~$1453 and ~$2128. The stock is now at ~$2904. There was a ~15% trimming this quarter.

Baxter International (BAX) and Brookdale Senior Living (BKD): The 1.58% of the portfolio stake in BAX was built over the last two quarters at prices between ~$75 and ~$86. The stock currently trades at $83.57. The ~2% of the portfolio BKD position saw a ~45% stake increase in Q4 2020 at prices between ~$2.50 and ~$6.80. The stock is now at $6.55. There was a ~18% trimming this quarter.

Facebook (FB): FB is a 1.71% of the portfolio stake primarily built last quarter at prices between ~$245 and ~$295. This quarter saw the position reduced by ~40% at prices between ~$295 and ~$356. The stock currently trades at ~$374.

Boston Scientific (BSX): BSX is a 1.67% of the portfolio position purchased in Q1 2020 at prices between ~$26 and ~$46. Q3 2020 saw a ~50% selling at prices between $34.50 and $42.25 while next quarter there was a ~160% stake increase at prices between ~$33 and ~$42. Last quarter also saw a ~18% stake increase while this quarter there was a ~28% selling at prices between ~$39 and ~$44. The stock currently trades at ~$45.

Anthem Inc. (ANTM), Biohaven Pharma (BHVN), Fiserv Inc. (FISV), Humana Inc. (HUM), Iqvia Holdings (IQV) previously Quintiles IMS, Molina Healthcare (MOH), Myriad Genetics (MYGN), and Visa Inc. (V): These small (less than ~1.40% of the portfolio each) stakes were decreased this quarter.

Kept Steady:

Longview Acquisition II (LGV), and ATI Physical Therapy (ATIP): LGV is a $600M SPAC sponsored by Larry Robbins. It had an IPO in March. The stock currently trades at $9.88, slightly below trust value. Fortress Value Acquisition II merged with ATI Physical Therapy in a $2.5B EV deal announced in February. The stock is now at $3.66.

Note: Regulatory filings since the quarter ended show them owning 22.675M shares (26.3% of the shares outstanding) of Longview Acquisition II. ~17.2M shares in sponsor units which they got for $25K and the rest (5M units) purchased at IPO for $10 per share. Overall, their cost-basis is less than $2 per share.

The spreadsheet below highlights changes to Robbins’ 13F stock holdings in Q2 2021:

Source: John Vincent. Data constructed from Glenview Capital Management’s 13F filings for Q1 2021 and Q2 2021.