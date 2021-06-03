Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

My thesis is that the non-iterative approach at Alphabet’s (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Waymo subsidiary has drawbacks. They are iterative with simulations but not in terms of rolling out a meaningful number of vehicles in the real world. Former Waymo CEO John Krafcik stepped down in April but not before repeating Waymo’s strident and rigid approach in Germany's Manager magazine. A January Ars Technica writeup sums up his thoughts:

It is a misconception that you can just keep developing a driver assistance system until one day you can magically leap to a fully autonomous driving system.

Refusing to get a large number of vehicles on the road until a high level of autonomy is reached causes several problems for Waymo. One issue is that they’re only collecting a limited amount of real-world data. Another shortcoming is that Waymo is years away from providing meaningful help lowering the 35 thousand annual auto deaths in the U.S. whereas Tesla (TSLA) is already making a difference. Tesla is making a large number of deliveries and their vehicles are safer than average, even when Autopilot is not engaged.

Rollout

Waymo only has about 600 vehicles in the fleet. Tesla’s 2Q21 shareholder deck shows trailing twelve month (“TTM”) deliveries of over 700,000 and we know many of these were in the U.S.

Waymo has largely been relying on simulations. A June 2021 TechCrunch writeup says that about 300 to 400 of Waymo’s vehicles are in the Phoenix area. An August Bloomberg article mentions numerous challenges for Waymo with construction crews, bicyclists, left turns, pedestrians, rain, sleet and snow. It also cites a specific example where the forward movement of a Waymo vehicle was stymied by cones. These issues help explain why they only have about 600 vehicles on the road:

Joel Johnson laughs nervously from the backseat when his self-driving taxi stops in the middle of a busy road in suburban Phoenix. The car, operated by autonomous vehicle pioneer Waymo, has encountered a row of traffic cones in a construction zone, and won’t move. “Go around, man,” Johnson says as he gestures to the drivers honking behind him. After the vehicle has spent 14 mostly motionless minutes obstructing traffic, a Waymo technician tries to approach - but the car unexpectedly rolls forward, away from him.

Collecting Real-World Data

A Waymo blog post from August 2021 says they have more than 20 million autonomously driven miles. The numbers at Tesla are prodigiously higher, in the billions instead of in the millions. Towards the end of November 2018, there was a tweet from @Tesla saying the 1 billion mile mark in Autopilot mode had been passed. Just 14 months later towards the end of January 2020, Tesla issued a release saying their vehicles have driven over 3 billion miles in Autopilot mode. The end of September makes it 20 months since the 3 billion mile announcement, so I’m guessing today’s number for Tesla Autopilot miles is substantially higher than 3 billion. Tesla still gathers some data even when Autopilot isn’t enabled. Lex Fridman has a stats page that shows the above Autopilot mileage numbers along with general numbers including 10 billion overall miles for Tesla as of November 2018.

In an ironic choice of words during Tesla’s 3Q20 call, CEO Elon Musk uses Google’s search engine to illustrate Tesla’s advantage over competitors like Waymo:

And of course, as the system collects more data and -- it becomes more robust. So it's sort of like how does Google as a search engine get better. It's because everyone is programming it by asking questions all the time and clicking on particular links. So it's got this great feedback loop, and that makes it an extremely effective search engine. It's the same thing for autonomy. Having on the order of 1 million cars that are providing feedback and specifically feedback on strange corner case situations that you just can't even come up with in simulation, this is the thing that is really valuable. It's not like the obvious stuff, obvious stuff you can do in simulation. But weird corner cases, only a reality can give you that.

Providing Widespread Safety

Waymo’s Public Road Safety Performance Data whitepaper shows that safety is at the heart of everything they do. Nearly all the incidents with their vehicles occur when a third party is at fault:

This paper provides a detailed analysis of every actual and simulated, counterfactual (“what if”) collision or contact that was collected from more than 6.1 million miles of fully automated driving in Waymo’s metro Phoenix ODD. This includes operations with a trained operator behind the steering wheel from calendar year 2019 and 65,000 miles of driverless operation without a human behind the steering wheel from 2019 and the first nine months of 2020. Taken together, these 47 lower severity (“S0 and S1”) events (“18 actual and 29 simulated, one during driverless operation”) show significant contribution from other agents, namely human-related deviations from traffic rules and safe driving performance. Nearly all the actual and simulated events involved one or more road rule violations or other incautious behavior by another agent, including all eight of the most severe events involving actual or expected airbag deployment.

Unfortunately the number of vehicles in Waymo’s fleet is so small that the safety benefit we’re seeing is not yet widespread.

Tesla vehicles provide active safety features even when they’re not in Autopilot mode. Per Tesla support, the active safety features come standard on all Tesla vehicles made after September 2014 and the safety features are made possible by the Autopilot hardware and software system. Per 1Q21 accident data, Teslas with active safety features but no Autopilot engagement have 1 accident for every 2.05 million miles driven. Tesla cites the NHTSA average of 1 crash for every 484,000 miles as a comparison. I can’t find the 484 thousand number at NHTSA but it seems to be directionally correct seeing as energy.gov shows about 3 trillion miles driven in the U.S. in 2019 and The Wandering RV says there are about 6 million car accidents in the U.S. each year [6 million divided by 3 trillion is 1 accident for every half million miles]. Of course Tesla vehicles skew newer than the age of vehicles in the NHTSA study and newer vehicles are less prone to crashes due to factors like advanced technological safety features and better maintenance. A January 2021 IIHS writeup shows how safety features in newer vehicles can make a big difference:

Image Source: January 2021 IIHS writeup

It would be more helpful if Tesla could use a cohort with the same vehicle age range as them but I don’t know if NHTSA breaks things down this way. I’m guessing this would be closer to 1 accident for every 1 million miles driven than 1 accident for every 484,000 miles driven. Still, Tesla’s non-AutoPilot record of 1 accident for every 2.05 million miles driven based on active safety features is impressive.

Both Waymo vehicles and Tesla vehicles are safer than average. There are about 35 thousand auto deaths in the U.S. each year. The obvious way to bring this number down is to increase the number of Waymo and Tesla vehicles as a percentage of the 17 million new vehicles sold each year in the U.S. Again, Tesla has done their part for the TTM leading up to June 2021 by delivering 700,000 vehicles worldwide, many of them in the U.S. However, I haven’t seen news from Waymo about dramatically increasing their fleet size.

Closing Thoughts

Some of the discussions on LiDAR are misplaced. There may come a day well into the future when all vehicles have LiDAR but we can also make vehicles significantly safer without LiDAR in the next few years.

Alphabet is an outstanding company despite the challenges with Waymo. My overall valuation thoughts haven’t changed much since my May 2021 article and I think the stock is still attractive for long-term shareholders.