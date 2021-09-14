Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Opting to focus on its core businesses, AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) articulated a simplified strategy a year ago to prioritize Wireless, Fiber, and HBO Max segments, and we saw this approach already yielding on the company financials in the first half of this year. Despite some challenges the company is facing due to both macro and micro level headwinds, we expect AT&T to report slow and steady earnings growth in the next 5 years as a result of a successful reorganization of the business. Although growth investors might want to look for opportunities elsewhere, we are confident that AT&T is a good pick for value investors.

The encouraging numbers

Being the most significant contributor to total revenue at 43%, the Mobility segment revenue saw a 10.4% YoY growth to $18.9 billion in Q2 2021. We observe this being majorly attributed to the sale of higher-priced postpaid smartphone subscriptions and postpaid data devices, which pushed the equipment revenue up by 32% YoY. AT&T 5G-enabled smartphones are being sold for around $50/month on a 36-month contract, with the lower range devices starting from just below $10/month on the same contract period. AT&T's postpaid phones subscribers have expanded by over 2.6 million in the last 12 months, which we believe is a strong indication of the favorable outlook for subscriber additions resulting from the smartphone upgrade supercycle. With the aggressive 5G deployment throughout the country, we see this growth to accelerate in the high-single-digit range over the next 3-5 years, aided by device upgrades required to enjoy 5G speeds.

Postpaid churn rates remained at historic lows as well (0.69% in Q2) during the last 12 months, owing to retention offers, migration to unlimited plans, and sustained network performance offered by the company. We believe these efforts will play a major role in the long-term revenue growth of the company and lead to margin enhancements by way of reduced new customer acquisition costs.

AT&T’s fiber business achieved sustainable growth on the back of 1 million new customer additions in the last 12 months. AT&T now serves 5.4 million Fiber subscribers, and with Fiber penetration at 36%, growth prospects remain substantial. However, we see the subscriber base growing at a diminishing rate, predominantly due to the increasing usage of 5G-enabled wireless devices in both consumer and business segments, which not just match but go above and beyond the internet speeds demonstrated by the fiber technology. Hence, we forecast broadband ARPU to only slightly improve over the next couple of years, aided by a shift in the pricing mix, where conventionally less expensive non-fiber and DSL subscriber base continuing to decline as a result of upgrades to Fiber plans.

Meanwhile, with an 11 million YoY growth in domestic subscribers by the end of Q2 2021, HBO Max and HBO subscriber base expanded to 47 million domestic subscribers and 67.5 million global subscribers. We see this growth as a major catalyst to 5G and Fiber revenue going forward, propelled by the significant consumption of data. The threefold growth reported in the Retail HBO Max subscriber base in the last 12 months solidifies this possibility. Additionally, the rapid subscription growth in other third-party video streaming apps in the likes of Amazon Prime Video and Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) further adds to our prognosis.

With asset divestitures and much-needed capital reallocation, we believe AT&T is now in a good position to report steady revenue growth in each of its reporting segments. We are further encouraged by how AT&T's business segments are now complementing each other.

A 5G strategy that we believe is effective

AT&T’s 5G strategy consists of 5 main areas of investment:

Sport and Venues - Plans to deploy 5G+ in 17 venues (stadiums, arenas, and practice facilities) across the country by the end of 2021. Aims to bring interactive experiences and holographic capabilities to fans at games and also to the ones watching from home. Entertainment - Working towards lighting up more than 30 company-owned retail locations with 5G+ by the end of this year with the aim to revolutionize the in-store shopping experience via immersive AR experiences to support IoT integrations. Also committed to providing gamers and developers near real-time gaming experience through lower latency. Travel and transportation - Having launched 5G+ at Tampa Int. airport, AT&T plans to implement 5G+ at 7 additional airports by the end of the year. Also aims to expand its footprint into autonomous vehicles and connecting trains for seamless travel experiences. Business transformation - Offering flexibility to businesses and universities across the country to choose the right speeds and quality of service via new fixed wireless router options. Security and public safety - First responders are already experiencing the early benefits of 5G+ on FirstNet and AT&T will continue to upgrade this infrastructure towards a reliable and secure network.

AT&T achieved the fastest 5G internet speed ever in the United States at 1.71Gbps at this year’s Super Bowl LV that took place in Tampa, Florida. However, after a stint of 2 years as the fastest internet service provider in the U.S., AT&T has fallen behind in 2021, reporting a median download speed of 47.96Mbps (T-Mobile: 54.13Mbps) in Q2 2021, according to internet speed testing website Ookla. We notice that T-Mobile (TMUS), following the merger with Sprint in 2020, has made a considerable leap in terms of network performance, which we believe is facilitated by the cost synergies achieved by the merged company.

Currently, AT&T’s 5G network is mainly deployed through low band spectrum, which emits comparatively slower internet signals, but with the recent acquisition of 80Mhz of spectrum and 29% share of the available licenses at the C band auction, the company plans to deploy this mid-band spectrum by the end of this year. We believe this would help the company to converge with its goal to provide “Fast, Reliable and Secure 5G” to its customers and be more competitive with the other 2 major players in the industry.

The company expects Capex to hover around $22 billion in 2021, which will be focused mainly on 5G+ infrastructure-related investments. We expect this preferential treatment on 5G business to reap major benefits to the company’s bottom line going forward, principally aided by enhanced margins and a shift in the revenue mix towards the highly profitable Mobility business. The investments in the mid-band spectrum will improve the median internet speeds as well, which will set a strong platform to attract new customers.

Near-term catalysts to look out for

The launch of the new iPhone 13 series is surely something to watch out for in the short term as AT&T, similar to what it did the last time around, is all set to offer the latest iPhone 13 Pro devices at a $0 price tag to qualifying customers. Existing customers with qualifying trade-in devices and unlimited data plans can avail this deal, and this is a strategy used by AT&T to decrease the churn rate for postpaid subscriptions as well as to lure new customers who may want to avail these deals in the future. In the second quarter, AT&T added 789,000 subscribers, comfortably beating T-Mobile to the top spot among wireless carriers (T-Mobile added 627,000 subscribers in Q2). This strong growth came on the back of attractive deals for the iPhone 12 series, and the company is going down the same path with the iPhone 13 Pro as well.

In addition to the launch of new iPhones, we believe the growth of the direct-to-consumer business is a near-term catalyst as well. If the company can continue to gain subscribers to its HBO Max and HBO subscriptions, AT&T is likely to attract higher valuation multiples in the market similar to how The Walt Disney Company (DIS) attracted higher multiples with the success of Disney+.

Even though these 2 catalysts could help AT&T stock gain some momentum in the coming months, we believe investors need to be very patient with the company. This is because we believe the most important catalyst for AT&T's success is the execution of its reorganization plan, which might take years - not months.

Takeaway

With room for growth in the consumer broadband business and the enterprise services business, we believe AT&T is on track to report single-digit revenue growth in the next 5 years. We believe the company is allocating capital efficiently in comparison to the past, which has boosted our expectations for a modest operating margin improvement in the long run as well. Trading at just 8.5 times forward earnings (in comparison to the 5-year average of 10.35), we believe AT&T stock is very attractively priced today.