Investment Theme

When investing, TIME is an essential resource, along with capital. Because when capital is compounded by the efficient use of time, it is far more powerful than when time is wasted, like it is under a "Buy & Hold" delusion or under "wealth-building" by dividend accrual "drips" at minuscule rates of "reward".

Time-use effectively requires sufficiently accurate forecasts of price change, a skill honed by survival requirements. The kind of demands presented on Market-Makers who are required to employ their own capital in balancing the momentary demands of institutional and fund money managers. Those investment managers who are constantly adjusting holdings in multi-billion-$ portfolios.

The capital risk-control needs of M-Ms' so dictated require short-term hedging deals in derivative securities markets. Those deals, affected in their own markets, in turn define likely coming equity price-change limits, both up and down. The historic record of equity price changes subsequent to various up-to-down price-change prospects provide a live "scorecard" of how well current hedging-borne forecasts in each security have been made and how well they are likely to work out in comparison to other such forecasts.

That is what this article is all about, not anything to be found in past technology studies or in financial statements by themselves. What is needed is the "live-action" expectations of professionals putting their own capital at risk in the competitive scene as it is being projected now for the coming near-term. Those expectations for IDT Corporation (NYSE:IDT) appear to be exceptionally attractive now as a near-term wealth-building capital gain opportunity.

Company description

"IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone. The Telecom & Payment Services segment offers national retail solutions, such as point of sale network; mobile top-up; and carrier services, as well as an international money remittance service and international long-distance calling service. The net2phone segment provides Unified Communications as a Service, a cloud communications service for businesses; and cable telephony services under the net2phone brand name. IDT Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey."

(source: Yahoo Finance)

What current Risk~Reward tradeoffs look like

Figure 1.

The tradeoffs here are between near-term upside price gains (green horizontal scale) seen worth protecting against by Market-Makers with short positions in each of the stocks, and the prior actual price draw-downs experienced during holdings of those stocks (red vertical scale). Both scales are of percent change from zero to 25%.

The intersections of those coordinates by the numbered positions are identified by the stock symbols in the blue field to the right. Market-average norms are suggested by SPDR S&P 500 index ETF (SPY) at location [13]. The best trade-offs in these stocks are down and to the right. Our focus is on IDT at [3], which may have different coming-price expectations from MMs than those sourced at Yahoo Finance.

The dotted diagonal line marks the points of equal upside price change forecasts derived from Market-Maker [MM] hedging actions, and the actual worst-case price draw-downs from positions that could have been taken following prior MM forecasts like today's.

Those forecasts are implied by the self-protective behaviors of MMs who must usually put firm capital at temporary risk to balance buyer and seller interests in helping big-money portfolio managers make volume adjustments to multi-billion-dollar portfolios. Their protective actions define daily the extent of likely expected price changes for thousands of stocks and ETFs.

This map is a good starting point, but it can only cover some of the investment characteristics that often should influence an investor's choice of where to put his/her capital to work. The table in Figure 2 covers the above considerations and several others.

Comparing Alternative Investments

Figure 2

(source: blockdesk.com, Author)

Highlighted in Figure 2 are [E] the upside price limits of the current MM forecasts detailed in [B], [C], and [D]. Prior forecasts with the same up-to-down proportions as today's [G] produced the capital gain realizations of [ I ] when an established common portfolio management discipline was invoked. These outcomes for IDT are the ones described in the bullet-points starting this article.

We rank alternative investment prospects by the same standards, processes, and outcomes, utilizing the success (Win Odds of [H]) and failure (100 - H) to weight the dimensions pictured in Figure 1. Columns [O], [P], [Q] do that. And in [R], [Q] is translated into rates of reward measures used in financial plans involving varied lengths of payoff periods - basis points per day. A basis point is 1/100th of a %. When sustained for a year, 19 bp/day = a 100% annual rate, 5 bp/day = 20%.

This allows direct comparisons between investments with distinctly differing payoff characteristics. Comparisons not requiring multi-year forecasts which are unable to be made with any useful degree of accuracy. Comparisons which current securities markets frequently present, offering highly attractive rates of reward.

Column [R] shows the striking difference between the first few Communications Services alternatives, including IDT, and the second four. It also highlights the difference between IDT prospects and the current expectations for the often-used market index ETF, SPY, the extensive MM-forecast population of 3500+ equity securities, and the daily ranking of the 20 most attractive stocks from that population.

As with any decisions made under uncertainty no guarantees can or should be made. The role of [H] in that consideration becomes clearer as [R] is compared. Once Win odds drop much below 80 the likelihood of forecast satisfaction tends to disappear. This analysis does what "technical investing analysis" seems to never consider - any historical verification of the aged mythology it regularly offers as examples of "occasionally what has happened."

The difference of simply using raw past price experiences as a basis for projections instead of using informed forecasts also contributes significantly to the odds for success.

Recent Trends in Price Range Forecasts

Figure 3

(used with permission)

Figure 3 is NOT a "Technical Analyst's CHART".

Its vertical lines are a six-month history daily of the price range FORECASTS of likely coming prices expected for the subject stock by the market-making community. The only actual prices shown in Figure 3 are the bright dot in each forecast line marking the point where expectations change direction from down to up, the stock's closing price of the day.

Where that dot is at the bottom of the range, all expectations are to the upside. What is likely to happen to the stock's price next is told by its past % Payoff [I in Figure 2] with a frequency (Odds out of 100) noted at 93 in [H].

The small "thumbnail" picture at the bottom of Figure 3 shows the frequencies of IDT's daily Range Index, now at 55. The dominant RI presences below 55 emphasize the likely short-term expectation of coming price changes. Of its prior forecasts at this level only 2 out of the 30 failed to be profitable, suggesting that in the coming month both price and expectations are likely to rise back up towards the earlier July-August levels, thus reaching its upside expectation target. But no guarantees.

Conclusion

The comparisons of current Reward~Risk forecast histories of leading Communications Services stocks in Figure 2 should make clear for investors seeking near-term capital gains the dominant attractiveness of owning IDT Corporation at this point in time.

Additional disclosure: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.

We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided. Our website, blockdesk.com has further information.