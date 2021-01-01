Bet_Noire/iStock via Getty Images

Because the top holdings of Dividend ETFs are not distributed evenly among the eleven GICS sectors, I decided to delve a little deeper and reveal the seven top-ranked stocks in each of the 11 GICS sectors.

Rather than presenting all 77 stocks in a single article, I decided to organize the results by supersector. Part 2a covered the top Defensive Sector stocks and Part 2b the top Cyclical Sector stocks.

This article covers the Sensitive GICS sectors, Communication Services, Energy, Industrials, and Information Technology. As usual, I'm providing key metrics and fair value estimates for the seven top-ranked stocks in each sector, as well as charts from Portfolio Insight for a selection of these stocks. Specifically, I'll present stocks I consider to be good candidates for further analysis and possible investment.

Picking Candidates

In Part 2a, I explained what I look for when picking candidates for further analysis and possible investment. As I'm using the same criteria in this article, here's a quick summary:

Stock Quality

I use DVK Quality Snapshots to assign quality scores (out of 25) to each stock, and rate stocks using a simple mapping of quality scores: Exceptional (25), Excellent (23-24), Fine (19-22), Decent (15-18), Poor (10-14), and Inferior (0-9) stocks.

Stock Valuation

I routinely estimate the fair value [FV] of stocks to identify candidates trading at favorable valuations. By favorable valuation, I mean a risk-adjusted Buy Below price that allows a premium of up to 10% for Exceptional stocks and a premium of up to 5% for Excellent stocks, but requires FV or below for stocks rated Fine and a discount of at least 10% for stocks rated Decent. I'm not interested to invest in stocks rated Poor or Inferior.

Growth Outlook

The Chowder Number (CDN) is a growth-oriented metric measuring the likelihood that a stock will deliver annualized returns of 8%, according to the Chowder Rule. The CDN is simply the sum of a stock's forward yield and its 5-year dividend growth rate [DGR]. In my tables, I color-code the CDN column to indicate suitable candidates likely to deliver annualized returns of 8%, possible candidates less likely to do so, and unacceptable candidates unlikely to do so.

Income Outlook

The 5-year Yield on Cost [YoC] is an income-oriented metric indicating what your YoC would be after you buy a stock and hold it for five years, assuming the same 5-year DGR is maintained. I color-code the 5-year YoC column as follows: red < 2.50% ≤ yellow < 4.00% ≤ green.

Dividend Safety

While Dividend Safety Scores is one of the quality indicators of DVK Quality Snapshots, I highlight this metric separately. When looking for new stocks to add to my portfolio, I choose only Very Safe dividends (scores: 81-100) and Safe dividends(scores: 61-80). If the score of a stock I own drops below 61, I'll consider closing or trimming the position.

Top Seven Stocks in the Sensitive GICS Sectors

Below I present the top seven stocks in the Communication Services, Energy, Industrials, and Information Technology sectors.

In each table, Rank is the stock's rank as determined by my proportional scoring system. Cells in the Rank column are highlighted for stocks in the top 50 holdings.

Freq indicates the number of dividend ETFs containing Ticker in their top 25 holdings. Years are the number of consecutive years of dividend increases. Yield is the forward dividend yield for a recent Price and 5-DGR is the compound annual dividend growth rate over the trailing 5-year period.

The tables include the additional metrics I use when picking candidates for further analysis and possible investment, the Chowder Number (CDN), the 5-year YoC (5-YoC), the quality score (Qual), and my fair value estimate (FV) of each stock to help identify stocks trading at favorable valuations. Stocks trading below my Buy Below prices are shaded green in the Price column.

Note that I've highlighted stocks I own in the Ticker column.

Communication Services

I own two of the Communication Services stocks in the top 50 holdings of Dividend ETFs, Verizon Communications (VZ), ranked #4, and Comcast (CMCSA), ranked #24.

I used to own AT&T (T), ranked #7, but I closed my position in July when we needed cash to pay the deposit on a new property. Simply Safe Dividends downgrade AT&T's Dividend Safety Score in May after the company announced plans to combine its WarnerMedia business with rival Discovery, also indicating that their dividend will be cut when the deal closes.

All but one stock is trading below my Buy Below prices, The Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG).

Dividend Contenders CMCSA (rated Excellent) and VZ (rated Fine) have the highest quality scores, so let's consider these two stocks.

Growth Candidate

Although CMCSA has the lowest forward yield of the top-ranked Communication Services stocks, the stock has an impressive 5-year DGR of 12.9%. With a Very Safe dividend and a CDN indicating a strong likelihood that the stock will deliver annualized total returns of 8%, I think CMCSA is worth considering. The stock has outperformed the S&P 500 (as represented by the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY)) over the past ten years by a 1.56-to-1 margin:

Unless noted otherwise, all charts in this article is courtesy of Portfolio-Insight.com

CMCSA has an impressive dividend growth history, and past dividend payouts have been well-covered by earnings:

In fact, at 34%, CMCSA's earnings payout ratio is "low for most companies", according to Simply Safe Dividends. This means CMCSA should be able to continue its double-digit percentage dividend increases in the foreseeable future.

My CMCSA holding is appropriately sized based on my factor-based calculation of portfolio target weights. Accordingly, I won't be adding more shares at this time, but readers may want to consider this one!

Income Candidate

As for VZ, the stock offers a generous yield of 4.69% but a feeble 5-year DGR of only 2.2%! As such, the stock is unlikely to deliver annualized total returns of 8%, at least according to the Chowder Rule. We can get a sense of that by considering VZ's total returns (price appreciation and dividends) over the past twenty years:

The stock has significantly underperformed SPY, with annualized returns of only 5.14% versus SPY's 9.34%. Nevertheless, VZ's income outlook is strong (its 5-year YoC is 5.2%) and the dividend is deemed Very Safe, so VZ can be considered a bond-like investment for dividend growth investors.

VZ's dividend growth is a model of consistency, and with an earnings payout ratio of only 49%, the company has ample room to continue raising its dividend for years to come.

My VZ holding is somewhat underweight and I would need to add about 50 shares to turn it into a full-size position. Given the 9% discount, I might just do that!

Energy

I own one of the three Energy sector stocks in the top 50 holdings of Dividend ETFs (CVX, ranked #25), and another ranked #70, VLO.

All the Energy sector stocks are trading below my Buy Below prices and all of them are discounted.

Based on my stock-picking criteria, only Dividend Champion Chevron (CVX) is worth considering at this time. Rated Fine, CVX yields 5.46% and has a modest 5-year DGR of 4.0%. Combining those metrics results in a 5-year YoC of 6.6% but a CDN of only 9. So, CVX's income outlook is quite attractive, but its growth outlook is less so.

Over the past twenty years, CVX has averaged total returns of 7.81%:

However, over the past five years, CVX averaged only 4.20% in total returns.

The following Yield Channel Chart confirms that CVX is discounted, presenting a great opportunity to consider an investment:

My CVX holding is somewhat underweight and I would need to add about 50 shares to turn it into a full-size position. The 16.1% discount makes it an attractive proposition!

Industrials

I own all three Industrial sector stocks in the top 50 holdings of Dividend ETFs (HON, LMT, MMM) and two more further down in the rankings, UPS, ranked #67, and GD, ranked #68.

Four Industrial sector stocks are discounted, and one more (EMR) is trading below my risk-adjusted Buy Below price.

Dividend Contender Lockheed Martin (LMT) is rated Excellent and checks all the boxes of my stock-picking criteria! With a solid 3.01% yield and a strong 5-year DGR of 9.6%, LMT presents attractive dividend and income outlooks! And its dividend is deemed Very Safe!

LMT's dividend growth chart is a model of consistency and its earnings payout ratio of only 40% leaves ample room for the company to continue its generous annual increases!

Below is Portfolio Insight's P/E-based Fair Value Chart, which confirms that LMT is trading at a discounted valuation:

My LMT holding is full position, so I won't be adding more shares at this time. However, readers are encouraged to consider LMT for their portfolios. LMT's total returns averaged 10.2% annually over the past five years and over 20% over the past ten years, and I expect at least double-digit percentage returns in the next few years.

Information Technology

I own the seven top-ranked Information Technology sector stocks in the top 50 holdings of Dividend ETFs.

Only three of these stocks are discounted, while four are trading below my risk-adjusted Buy Below prices. IBM (ranked #8) and INTC (ranked #26) are discounted the most.

Dividend Contender Cisco Systems (CSCO) is rated Excellent and checks four of the boxes of my stock-picking criteria! I also like Dividend Contender Texas Instruments (TXN), but the stock is trading at a large premium valuation. It would be a great buy under $178 per share!

CSCO yields 2.60% and has a strong 5-year DGR of 10.3%. That makes CSCO an attractive income prospect. CSCO's earnings payout ratio of 45% is "very low for most companies" according to Simply Safe Dividends, which deems CSCO's dividend to be Very Safe.

CSCO has essentially matched the performance of the S&P 500, with total returns averaging 16.60% over the past ten years, versus SPY's 16.17%:

CSCO's dividend and earnings growth history are impressive:

Earnings are expected to grow by about 6% and 7% in FY 2022 and FY 2023, respectively.

My CSCO holding is slightly overweight, so I won't be adding more shares at this time. But readers can certainly consider CSCO for their portfolios.

Concluding Remarks

Analyzing the holdings of dividend ETFs is an insightful exercise and a great way to identify quality dividend growth stocks. Because the top holdings are not distributed evenly among the eleven GICS sectors, I like to look at the top-ranked stocks in each GICS sector and pick candidates for further research and possible investment.

This article showcased the top seven stocks in each Sensitive GICS sector: Communication Services, Energy, Industrials, and Information Technology. I think five stocks are worth consideration:

For income: CVX, CSCO, and VZ

For growth: CMCSA

For income and growth: LMT

Please do your own due diligence before investing.

I'll conclude this article series in Part 3 by highlighting high-quality stocks not covered in Part 1 and Part 2. I call these stocks hidden gems, which may be of interest to contrarian investors seeking investment opportunities outside the prevailing sentiment of the time.

Thanks for reading and happy investing!