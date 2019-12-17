Urupong/iStock via Getty Images

Digital Turbine - Investment Thesis

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) is a very fast-growing mobile advertising platform that's growing at a rapid rate on its top line. But where it really shines is on its bottom-line, where its EPS numbers are growing substantially higher than 100% CAGR. Indeed, unlike countless other fast-growing stocks, Digital Turbine is actually highly profitable.

Meanwhile, investors didn't look kindly to the fact that Digital Turbine's sequential growth for fiscal Q2 2022 is pointing towards just 5% of organic growth, thus investors got alarmed.

However, I declare that paying 5x this year's revenues factors is simply pricing in way too much pessimism. Here's why:

Takeaway From Digital Turbine's Conference Call

Before into the underlying dynamics of the guidance, I'll highlight key meaningful takeaways from yesterday's conference:

Digital Turbine has now added more devices in the last 12 months than iPhones (AAPL) have been sold globally;

SingleTap, Digital Turbine's fasts growing product, that's growing at 600% y/y now coming close to $100 million in revenues; approximately 8% of its total business;

Digital Turbine's operating leverage is driving EPS figures higher than top-line growth (2-year EPS CAGR 155%)

(Source)

After 3 Acquisitions, Digital Turbine's Revenues Are Sizzling Hot

Source: author's calculations; *Q1 2022 figure is pro forma.

Some context is needed, Digital Turbine reports its Q1 2022 figure as if it had already owned its three acquisitions completed halfway through the quarter. They also give you the numbers, as if they already owned those companies last year.

(Source): Note, the table above doesn't include Appreciate separately, as that's included in On Device Media segment.

If Digital Turbine had not given you these numbers, the revenues would have been up 168% y/y.

Having said that, to add confusion, they haven't given the proforma results in the guidance for their next quarter. So investors are unsure as to what Digital Turbine's actual guidance and sustainable growth rates are going to be next quarter.

To illustrate, Digital Turbine guided for $303 million at the midpoint for next quarter, but that's because they've added these 3 large businesses (Appreciate, Fyber, AdColony).

And in comparison with the same period a year ago, on as ''reported'' figure, at the midpoint, the guidance would be up 327% y/y. But that's not all organic, because they've added these businesses, as I've already noted.

And that's why when the company reported earnings, investors couldn't understand just how good these results actually were.

Moreover, if we take their pro forma revenue of $292 million Digital Turbine reported this quarter, and look out to their guidance of $303 million next quarter, this points towards 4% of sequential growth, which is absolutely not aligned with what investors would have hoped to see from a mobile advertising company, in one of the strongest advertising periods.

While I'm not investing from quarter to quarter, I'm invested in here for a while, I have to be frank and admit that the guidance is partially confusing as it comes to comparing with the same period a year ago, as well as, on the sequential growth. Simply put, the figures don't look all that strong compared with other high-growth advertising names.

Diversification At the Core of Digital Turbine's Strategy

Keep in mind, Digital Turbine has three businesses under its hood right now, and that has overshadowed a lot of the different opportunities that Digital Turbine is working on.

One big driver of its future growth rates is increasing monetization over the life of the device versus just monetizing at first activation.

In the past, Digital Turbine's technology was only able to service brands by installing a few apps per new device.

But right now, while that's still meaningful, other areas that Digital Turbine is moving towards are areas like Content Media, the most promising of which being SingleTap which was up 600% y/y.

SingleTap is when a consumer sees an ad on their device, and taps the ad, and gets the app immediately installed on the device, without any friction of having to go to the app stores. This is very important for brands as it removes friction and increases customer conversion by up to 10x.

One big concern investors previously had about Digital Turbine was its dependency on any single carrier and if that carrier ended up creating a competing product, namely if Verizon (VZ) or another, built a mobile advertising platform so that it wouldn't have to revenue share with Digital Turbine, this would meaningfully impair Digital Turbine's growth prospects.

However, on the back of its acquisitions, together with Digital Turbine's own efforts too, see below, how much more diversified Digital Turbine is now compared with last year.

(Source)

Right now, US makes up 56% of total revenues, compared with 65% in the same period a year ago.

Also during the call, we heard that no customer now makes up more than 10% of Digital Turbine's pro forma revenues.

Valuation - APPS Stock is Still Absurdly Cheap

When a company is growing at such a rapid rate, it's difficult to understand what's possible over time. Right now, without question, Digital Turbine is going to cross $1.1 billion in revenues for its fiscal 2022. This implies that the stock is priced at close to 5x forward sales.

(Source)

And as I had expected, given that its new acquisitions aren't quite as profitable as Digital Turbine's core business, its gross margins were down from 45% last year to 34% in the current quarter.

Having said that, as we continue down its income statement, we can see that, unlike other fast-growing names, Digital Turbine is rapidly growing its profitability:

(Source)

As you can see here Digital Turbine's EBITDA grew by 172% y/y.

Compared to other digital advertising companies, there simply aren't many that are priced for close to 5x revenues that are posting this level of growth. And that's part of the problem for investors.

Investors aren't too sure as to what Digital Turbine's sustainable growth rates could stabilize at in the medium-term.

Premortem (Investment Risks)

Digital Turbine's business model is contingent on a healthy mobile sales market. If the number of new devices bought decelerates, this would impact Digital Turbine's growth prospects.

Also, Apple's privacy data, IDFA, will continue to be a headwind for Digital Turbine. If Digital Turbine struggles to get enough first-party data from the device, this will decrease its monetization per device and impacts its growth rates.

The digital advertising market is highly competitive. Not only are there countless ways for advertisers to reach consumers via social media and other platforms, but Digital Turbine also has a direct competitor, ironSource (IS).

ironSource is valued at $11 billion and more expensive than Digital Turbine, yet, ironSource's guidance for 2021 is pointing towards less than half Digital Turbine's expected revenues, at $520 million compared with Digital Turbine's more than $1.1 billion.

(Source)

This implies that ironSource is priced at roughly 21x this year's revenues and dropping to about 18x next year's revenues.

The Bottom Line

Digital Turbine is a very exciting business to be a shareholder of. And there's no question that Digital Turbine is growing at a very fast rate. For now, this stock remains very cheaply valued at close to 5x forward sales.

This low valuation provides investors with a very large margin of safety. And given that the stock now trades near the six-month low price, I believe that this price point is worthwhile buying more at.