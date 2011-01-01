HJBC/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Technology giant Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) has been one of the best stocks in the market over the past 5 years, rallying more than 430%. Growth in the company's cloud business, combined with ongoing sales from legacy segments, has sent the name to a more than $2.2 trillion market cap. On Tuesday, the board of the directors announced two items that will keep investors happy moving forward.

The first piece of good news was that the quarterly dividend was raised by 6 cents per share. The new quarterly payout will be $0.62, or $2.48 on an annual basis. The dividend is payable Dec. 9, 2021, to shareholders of record on Nov. 18, 2021. The ex-dividend date will be Nov. 17, 2021. The chart below shows how the dividend has continued nicely higher since the financial crisis. Each year below is represented by the raised amount, so for instance this year gets the 62 cent value.

This marks the twelfth straight dividend increase of at least 7.69% going back to the financial crisis, when there was a one year pause in raises. This year turned out to be one of the eight double digit raises, percentage wise. The six cent bump was a bit more impressive than last year's nickel raise, although that might have been hampered a little by the pandemic. In just 7 years, the quarterly dividend has doubled, which is rather nice growth over time.

The only downside here is for new investors getting into the name, as the dividend's growth has certainly not kept up with the tremendous rally in the share price. If you go back to the last five dividend raises (since 2017's increase), the annual yield based on that day's closing price has been: 2.23%, 1.63%, 1.47%, 1.07%, and this week just 0.83%. Microsoft shares are still yielding about as much as a 5-Year US Treasury note, but this isn't a name you are buying primarily for its income potential.

The other major part of this week's news was that the board authorized a new share repurchase program of up to $60 billion. The previous program had $8.7 billion left on its $40 billion authorization as of June 30th according to the 10-K filing, so you had to figure an update was coming here. This week's press release didn't state if the new program is in addition to the previous program or in place of it, but the last time this happened it was in addition to, so I'm guessing that will be the case here too.

Microsoft is able to return a tremendous amount of capital to shareholders because the company is a cash flow machine. As the table below shows, over $203 billion in free cash flow has been generated over the past five fiscal years (ending each June), and a majority of that has been returned to shareholders. In the last three fiscal years, the buyback plan has become the more important part of this story. The reduction in the share count over time has also helped with dividend growth.

The good news for investors is that the capital return plan is only part of the story here. Microsoft is currently projected to show double digit revenue and earnings growth for its next five fiscal years (through June 2026), which would put annual revenues over $300 billion. That would be tremendous growth from the $125.8 billion reported just two years ago in the June 2019 ending fiscal year. Annual net income could be well over $115 billion by then if Street estimates are correct as compared to less than $40 billion in that 2019 period. Getting anywhere close to those numbers means a lot more cash flow will be kicked off.

The major issue for investors right now might be valuation. Like many names out there, the stock is basically at its all-time high currently, thanks to easy monetary policy pushing US stocks higher and higher. The stock currently goes for about 35 times its expected current year earnings, which is significantly above its recent history. However, the average street price target shows about 10% more upside from here. On a technical basis, the stock is a little frothy at the moment, above both its 50-day (purple line) and 200-day (orange line) moving averages as seen in the chart below.

In the end, Microsoft rewarded investors again this week. The company announced a six cent per share quarterly dividend increase, while another $60 billion share repurchase plan was authorized. Capital returns continue to grow over time at this cash flow monster, with revenues and earnings forecast to grow even more moving forward. While investors might want to wait for the next pullback to buy, they have certainly done well over the years.