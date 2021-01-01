de-kay/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

All values are in US$ unless noted otherwise (Canadian$)

It's time to look at one of the most interesting commodity companies in the world. Canada-based Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) has a market cap of $14.4/C$16.9 billion. The interesting thing about this company is that it engages in a wide range of commodities whereas some mining companies are focused on a single commodity. Thanks to the ongoing bull market in commodities, the company is seeing a strong surge in sales and its ability to generate free cash flow. Additionally, we're getting close to the start of production at its new QB2, which will free up even more cash to return to shareholders. Moreover, the company recently announced plans to spin off its metallurgical (used in the steel industry) coal unit, which I believe is a very smart move. Given the bigger picture, I will keep a close eye on the company as I will market weakness to bet on higher commodity prices. So, let's dive into the details.

Teck Resources = Diversified Commodities

If we ignore the pending spin-off, for now, the company is well-diversified in various commodities. Pre-pandemic, the company generated roughly 46% of its sales in metallurgical coal - also known as steelmaking coal. This commodity is extremely price-sensitive and, needless to say, dependent on steel demand. In addition to that, a quarter of sales came from zinc. TECK is one of the few stocks that allows investors to gain access to this commodity used in galvanizing, alloys, coatings, and a lot of paint. Copper follows with 21% pre-pandemic exposure. In this segment, the company competes with major producers like Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) and Southern Copper (SCCO). Last but not least, the company invests in a broad range of energy sources, including its interest in a mine producing oil sands in Alberta, Canada.

The graph below shows the price of Newcastle coal and copper. While Newcastle coal is the benchmark for thermal coal, it's still a good proxy for TECK's income in its steelmaking coal segment. Thermal coal has gone up vertically as a result of accelerating energy demand and the inability to service demand using renewable energy. Copper has performed quite well as emerging market demand has been growing and because mining companies, in general, have refrained from boosting production to let free cash flow benefit from rising commodity prices - by keeping CapEx subdued.

The opposite is currently the case at TECK. The company has boosted its CapEx to service maintenance and investments in its major project QB2. QB2, or Quebrada Blanca Phase 2, is a long-life copper project in Chile. In 2018, the company announced that subsidiaries bought a 30% indirect interest (for $1.2 billion) in the mine, which owns QB2. As a result, the company saw a steep increase in CapEx, which is expected to peak in 2021 at more than C$4.4 billion. The project has been under a lot of pressure due to COVID and the somewhat dire situation in South America. Nonetheless, the company expects to be operational in the second half of 2022, which is also the year the company expects to double its copper production - thanks to QB2.

So, as a result, the company is looking at C$4.2 billion in expected cash from operations in 2022. This will obviously be impacted by a lot of future developments like demand and pricing. However, for now, it shows the impact of QB2 based on current conditions. Also, as CapEx is normalizing again, the company will do close to C$800 million in free cash flow. I wouldn't be surprised if that number were to cross C$1.2 billion in 2023, but it's too early to make that assumption.

To give you an idea of how much C$800 million in free cash flow is, it's roughly 4.7% of the company's C$16.9 billion market cap. As the company's current dividend yield is just 0.6%, this means there is a lot of room to buy back shares as the company's balance sheet is already healthy. This year, we're looking at a net leverage ratio of 1.4x based on C$7.2 billion in expected net debt.

Valuation & Outlook

In order to get to the company's valuation, I'm using C$6.7 billion in expected net debt. I'm adding roughly C$500 million in pension-related liabilities and C$660 million in minority interest. That gives us an enterprise value of roughly C$24.8 billion when adding these numbers to the company's C$16.9 billion market cap. That's roughly 4.6x next year's expected EBITDA.

This valuation is fair and leaves a lot of upside for investors - a lot. If the dollar starts to weaken again and money rotates back into basic materials, I believe we're looking at 50% more upside.

Right now, I haven't added to basic materials as we saw some weakness in these stocks due to peaking economic growth expectations as discussed in a July blog.

Additionally, if the company spins off its $8 billion coal unit, investors are looking at a streamlined company with a focus on assets that are not hated by ESG investors. Right now, and given the price of coal, spinning off coal is a genius move. While it needs to be seen how efficient the spin-off will be, I believe it's a strategic move that will protect the company in future downturns. After all, holding TECK in prior economic downturns was a true pain.

With that said, and based on everything discussed so far, I believe we're looking at a very bullish chart. The stock is gaining momentum and is headed for $30 - at least technically speaking. As I have 50% industrial exposure, 17% energy, and other cyclical holdings, I'm waiting for more weakness. I believe that stocks, in general, will take another hit over the next few weeks until we get a sustainable uptrend with the support of a weaker dollar. However, this comes with upside risk as I would miss out on a terrific trade if the stock were to continue its rally.

If you like the company's bull case but disagree with my correction call, please make sure to take care of your position size. Regardless of how bullish you are, TECK is very volatile and could do serious damage during downturns. As this is a trade instead of a long-term investment, I recommend keeping TECK below 2% of your total portfolio value.

Takeaway

TECK is a fascinating basic materials company. This Canadian miner has diversified exposure and a very promising copper project in South America that could be operational next year. In terms of timing, we're getting a few major tailwinds as the company is spinning off its coal segment in a major coal bull market while its QB2 project could be fully operational in a commodity bull market. This will allow the company to boost free cash flow generation used to hike dividend buybacks and to further strengthen its already healthy balance sheet.

While I believe that the stock market could see some weakness over the next few weeks because of macro developments (offering traders a better entry position), I'm also a bit worried about missing upside as the bull case is strong and backed by an attractive valuation.

Teck is simply a very good company to play the commodity bull market, which is why its stock price seems to be on pace to make new highs.

(Dis)agree? Let me know in the comments!