Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images News

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) is one of the biggest and most established players in the fintech industry. With a $337 billion market cap, it is bigger than Square (SQ), Coinbase (COIN), and Robinhood (HOOD) combined. Founded by an all-star team that included heavy hitters like Elon Musk and Peter Thiel, PayPal spent much of the 2000s gobbling up market share and becoming the leader in the online payments industry.

PayPal spent a lot of time as a subsidiary of eBay (EBAY), which bought it in 2002 for $1.5 billion. In 2015, eBay spun off PayPal, leading to it becoming a publicly-traded company. The spinoff was a boon to investors, as PayPal has since gone on to outperform EBAY four to one.

This brings us to today. PayPal, currently, trades at a lofty 69 times GAAP earnings and is the 27th biggest company in the world by market cap. Investors who got into this party early have done well, clearly. But can they continue to do so?

I would argue that they can. I recently took a small position in PYPL stock, based on the thesis that it has the best competitive position among fintech giants, which justifies its high multiples. The stock might be a relatively slow grower from this point on based on its established businesses, but it's expanding out into new areas that have a lot of potential. Accordingly, I am very bullish on PYPL, and I'll flesh that thesis out in detail in this article.

Competitive Landscape

Before we look at any stock, we need to look at the industry it operates in. Strong historical results mean nothing if you're in an industry that's set to be irrelevant in a few years. So, we need to know how fintech (especially payments) as a whole will do, before we can truly say that PayPal is destined for a great future.

First, let's look at the projected industry growth in financial technology (fintech), the industry PayPal is situated in.

According to Market Data Forecast, fintech is expected to become a $324 billion industry by 2026, growing at a CAGR growth rate of 23.4%.

Payments, the specific sub-sector of fintech that PayPal is a part of, is expected to grow at 19.4% CAGR.

These are pretty high-growth industries.

If PayPal can grow at about the same rate that its industry is, then its fundamentals should catch up with its stock price.

Will it?

Well, when we compare PayPal to its competitors, it appears to have a solid position in the market:

Square : Two Square businesses compete directly with PayPal: the card reader competes with PayPal Zettle, and Venmo competes with Cash App. Unfortunately, PayPal's earnings releases don't break down results for Zettle, but we know that Venmo's $58 billion in gross transaction volume (GTV) beats Cash App's GTV of $42 billion.

: Two Square businesses compete directly with PayPal: the card reader competes with PayPal Zettle, and Venmo competes with Cash App. Unfortunately, PayPal's earnings releases don't break down results for Zettle, but we know that Venmo's $58 billion in gross transaction volume (GTV) beats Cash App's GTV of $42 billion. Stripe. Competes with PayPal's core online payments business. None of this company's financial statements are public information yet, but it is rumored to be doing $1 billion a year in revenue, making it much smaller than PayPal. Stripe is known to have ended support for crypto in 2018, which may have been a mistake since Bitcoin is now generating enormous amounts of revenue for companies like Square.

Competes with PayPal's core online payments business. None of this company's financial statements are public information yet, but it is rumored to be doing $1 billion a year in revenue, making it much smaller than PayPal. Stripe is known to have ended support for crypto in 2018, which may have been a mistake since Bitcoin is now generating enormous amounts of revenue for companies like Square. Lightspeed POS Inc (LSPD). Has a retail POS system that competes with PayPal's Zettle.

PayPal's position relative to its competitors is admirable. It is the biggest between it and its direct competitors, and it is accepted by enough major vendors to ensure it will enjoy a steady stream of revenue for the foreseeable future. This wide acceptance doesn't guarantee that PayPal will remain the market leader in online payments, but it provides some reason for optimism. The more vendors accept a particular payment method, the more opportunities there are for people to use it. This gives PayPal a kind of "first-mover advantage" compared to payment apps that are less established.

PayPal's New Ventures

One thing that adds considerably to the bullish thesis on PayPal is the fact that the company is always expanding and branching out into new ventures. In 2013, PayPal snapped up Venmo as part of its acquisition of Braintree for $800 million. Today, Venmo alone is doing $58 billion in transaction volume per quarter, and that figure is growing at 58% year-over-year. Venmo charges a variety of fees ranging from 3% to 5%. If we assume the average is on the low end (3%), then PayPal is pulling in $1.74 billion per quarter in revenue just from Venmo.

And with Venmo comes crypto revenue. Venmo offers a number of cryptocurrency-related services, many of which generate revenue for the company. Examples include:

Buying crypto (Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash).

Selling crypto.

Announcing your crypto transactions to friends.

Etc.

It's a pretty basic set of features for the moment, but it could expand. Venmo doesn't offer crypto payments and remittances yet, but the phrasing on its website suggests that it might add it. Certainly, competing services like Cash App offer remittance, so there's nothing stopping Venmo from getting in on the action.

What this all adds up to is that PayPal is a way to get a bit of crypto exposure in your portfolio without betting the barn on it. As I wrote in a recent article about Square, these fintech payments companies usually offer a bit of crypto exposure under the hood while doing plenty of cash-based business as well. So, you get a little bit of crypto in your portfolio without being exposed to crypto's notorious volatility through a pure play.

Recent Earnings

Now, on to the topic of PayPal's earnings:

The company beat slightly on EPS but missed on revenue in the recent quarter due to the loss of eBay sales. On the flipside, payment volume beat the analyst consensus by about $11 million. Key metrics for the quarter included:

Total payment volume (TPV): $311 million, up 40%.

Revenue: $6.4 billion, up 17%.

Net new active accounts: 403 million, up 2.3%.

GAAP EPS: $1, down 23%.

Adjusted EPS: $1.15, up 7%.

Operating cash flow: $1.31, down 26%.

Overall, it was a pretty solid quarter. Earnings were down year-over-year, but up 8% on an adjusted basis. One of the factors that affected earnings in the quarter was eBay unwinding its relationship with PayPal. Under eBay's new terms of service, vendors aren't allowed to sell with PayPal. This deprives PayPal of a significant amount of revenue. In its most recent quarter, PayPal's eBay revenue declined 37%. As eBay's new policy comes into effect, that revenue will eventually go to zero.

This is an inevitability that investors have to brace for. Nevertheless, revenue still grew at 17% in the most recent quarter and is expected to grow at 13-14% in the next one. Adjusted net income, meanwhile, grew at 8%. If revenue continued growing at 17% annualized over the next five years, it would double. So, we are looking at a company that could be worth a lot more in the future than it is today.

Valuation

Now, we can get into what is probably the sorest spot of the analysis for PayPal - valuation.

PayPal stock has very high multiples - higher than most of the FAANG stocks - and its growth isn't any better than theirs. In fact, the most recent quarter's adjusted earnings growth of 8% was far worse than most of the FAANG stocks in the same period. From Seeking Alpha Quant, we have the following valuation multiples:

GAAP P/E: 69.

Adjusted P/E: 62.

Price/sales: 13.9.

PEG: 0.78.

Price/book:15.

Price/operating cash flow: 49.

These are all pretty steep. Not Tesla (TSLA) steep, but steep. The one good-looking ratio is the PEG ratio, which is very low at 0.78. However, the trailing 12-month period includes several quarters with eBay revenue still in the picture. Adjusted earnings growth in the most recent quarter was only 8%; if it was at that level for the entire trailing 12-month period, then the PEG ratio would be far higher.

Risks and Challenges

So far, I've outlined a bullish case on PayPal, arguing that the stock has solid growth potential thanks to its successful acquisitions and new ventures. In a best-case scenario, this stock will do well. However, there are a number of risks and challenges to my thesis, including:

PayPal getting dropped by a major partner. As we saw in the second quarter, PayPal getting dropped by a major partner can easily take a bite out of its revenue. The company still depends heavily on such partners to this day. It processes payments for Shopify (SHOP), for example, and has many other smaller eCommerce platforms that it works with. If they ever dropped PayPal in favour of building their own payments system, PayPal could miss out on some serious revenue.

As we saw in the second quarter, PayPal getting dropped by a major partner can easily take a bite out of its revenue. The company still depends heavily on such partners to this day. It processes payments for (SHOP), for example, and has many other smaller eCommerce platforms that it works with. If they ever dropped PayPal in favour of building their own payments system, PayPal could miss out on some serious revenue. Valuation concerns. As outlined in the section on valuation, PayPal has very high earnings multiples and experienced earnings deceleration - even a decline in GAAP terms - in the most recent quarter. Those two factors together are not a great mix. Stocks generally need superior growth to justify a high valuation, and PayPal's growth is not really earth-shattering right now.

As outlined in the section on valuation, PayPal has very high earnings multiples and experienced earnings deceleration - even a decline in GAAP terms - in the most recent quarter. Those two factors together are not a great mix. Stocks generally need superior growth to justify a high valuation, and PayPal's growth is not really earth-shattering right now. General economic weakness. PayPal is a payments company that mainly processes business-to-consumer transactions. Particularly for eCommerce stores. In the event of an economic slowdown or recession that put people out of work, we could see a slowdown in online shopping that would negatively impact PayPal's sales.

The Bottom Line

The bottom line on PayPal is this:

It's a high-growth, high margin business with a bright future ahead of it. Its most recent quarter was a bit mixed, and the next two quarters may be as well, as the impact of the eBay situation is digested. But, on the other hand, PayPal has a number of exciting new ventures that could drive acceleration from here on. Definitely not a risk-free stock, but a worthy addition to a well-diversified tech portfolio.