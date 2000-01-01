PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) is one of the biggest and most established players in the fintech industry. With a $337 billion market cap, it is bigger than Square (SQ), Coinbase (COIN), and Robinhood (HOOD) combined. Founded by an all-star team that included heavy hitters like Elon Musk and Peter Thiel, PayPal spent much of the 2000s gobbling up market share and becoming the leader in the online payments industry.
PayPal spent a lot of time as a subsidiary of eBay (EBAY), which bought it in 2002 for $1.5 billion. In 2015, eBay spun off PayPal, leading to it becoming a publicly-traded company. The spinoff was a boon to investors, as PayPal has since gone on to outperform EBAY four to one.
This brings us to today. PayPal, currently, trades at a lofty 69 times GAAP earnings and is the 27th biggest company in the world by market cap. Investors who got into this party early have done well, clearly. But can they continue to do so?
I would argue that they can. I recently took a small position in PYPL stock, based on the thesis that it has the best competitive position among fintech giants, which justifies its high multiples. The stock might be a relatively slow grower from this point on based on its established businesses, but it's expanding out into new areas that have a lot of potential. Accordingly, I am very bullish on PYPL, and I'll flesh that thesis out in detail in this article.
Before we look at any stock, we need to look at the industry it operates in. Strong historical results mean nothing if you're in an industry that's set to be irrelevant in a few years. So, we need to know how fintech (especially payments) as a whole will do, before we can truly say that PayPal is destined for a great future.
First, let's look at the projected industry growth in financial technology (fintech), the industry PayPal is situated in.
According to Market Data Forecast, fintech is expected to become a $324 billion industry by 2026, growing at a CAGR growth rate of 23.4%.
Payments, the specific sub-sector of fintech that PayPal is a part of, is expected to grow at 19.4% CAGR.
These are pretty high-growth industries.
If PayPal can grow at about the same rate that its industry is, then its fundamentals should catch up with its stock price.
Will it?
Well, when we compare PayPal to its competitors, it appears to have a solid position in the market:
PayPal's position relative to its competitors is admirable. It is the biggest between it and its direct competitors, and it is accepted by enough major vendors to ensure it will enjoy a steady stream of revenue for the foreseeable future. This wide acceptance doesn't guarantee that PayPal will remain the market leader in online payments, but it provides some reason for optimism. The more vendors accept a particular payment method, the more opportunities there are for people to use it. This gives PayPal a kind of "first-mover advantage" compared to payment apps that are less established.
One thing that adds considerably to the bullish thesis on PayPal is the fact that the company is always expanding and branching out into new ventures. In 2013, PayPal snapped up Venmo as part of its acquisition of Braintree for $800 million. Today, Venmo alone is doing $58 billion in transaction volume per quarter, and that figure is growing at 58% year-over-year. Venmo charges a variety of fees ranging from 3% to 5%. If we assume the average is on the low end (3%), then PayPal is pulling in $1.74 billion per quarter in revenue just from Venmo.
And with Venmo comes crypto revenue. Venmo offers a number of cryptocurrency-related services, many of which generate revenue for the company. Examples include:
It's a pretty basic set of features for the moment, but it could expand. Venmo doesn't offer crypto payments and remittances yet, but the phrasing on its website suggests that it might add it. Certainly, competing services like Cash App offer remittance, so there's nothing stopping Venmo from getting in on the action.
What this all adds up to is that PayPal is a way to get a bit of crypto exposure in your portfolio without betting the barn on it. As I wrote in a recent article about Square, these fintech payments companies usually offer a bit of crypto exposure under the hood while doing plenty of cash-based business as well. So, you get a little bit of crypto in your portfolio without being exposed to crypto's notorious volatility through a pure play.
Now, on to the topic of PayPal's earnings:
The company beat slightly on EPS but missed on revenue in the recent quarter due to the loss of eBay sales. On the flipside, payment volume beat the analyst consensus by about $11 million. Key metrics for the quarter included:
Overall, it was a pretty solid quarter. Earnings were down year-over-year, but up 8% on an adjusted basis. One of the factors that affected earnings in the quarter was eBay unwinding its relationship with PayPal. Under eBay's new terms of service, vendors aren't allowed to sell with PayPal. This deprives PayPal of a significant amount of revenue. In its most recent quarter, PayPal's eBay revenue declined 37%. As eBay's new policy comes into effect, that revenue will eventually go to zero.
This is an inevitability that investors have to brace for. Nevertheless, revenue still grew at 17% in the most recent quarter and is expected to grow at 13-14% in the next one. Adjusted net income, meanwhile, grew at 8%. If revenue continued growing at 17% annualized over the next five years, it would double. So, we are looking at a company that could be worth a lot more in the future than it is today.
Now, we can get into what is probably the sorest spot of the analysis for PayPal - valuation.
PayPal stock has very high multiples - higher than most of the FAANG stocks - and its growth isn't any better than theirs. In fact, the most recent quarter's adjusted earnings growth of 8% was far worse than most of the FAANG stocks in the same period. From Seeking Alpha Quant, we have the following valuation multiples:
These are all pretty steep. Not Tesla (TSLA) steep, but steep. The one good-looking ratio is the PEG ratio, which is very low at 0.78. However, the trailing 12-month period includes several quarters with eBay revenue still in the picture. Adjusted earnings growth in the most recent quarter was only 8%; if it was at that level for the entire trailing 12-month period, then the PEG ratio would be far higher.
So far, I've outlined a bullish case on PayPal, arguing that the stock has solid growth potential thanks to its successful acquisitions and new ventures. In a best-case scenario, this stock will do well. However, there are a number of risks and challenges to my thesis, including:
The bottom line on PayPal is this:
It's a high-growth, high margin business with a bright future ahead of it. Its most recent quarter was a bit mixed, and the next two quarters may be as well, as the impact of the eBay situation is digested. But, on the other hand, PayPal has a number of exciting new ventures that could drive acceleration from here on. Definitely not a risk-free stock, but a worthy addition to a well-diversified tech portfolio.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PYPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.