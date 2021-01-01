Edwin Tan/E+ via Getty Images

Hain Celestial's (NASDAQ:HAIN) key structural margin drivers remain intact, ensuring improving top-line momentum and a long earnings growth runway ahead as the company continues to optimize its portfolio and drive innovation. While it will have to contend with significant industry-wide cost inflation headwinds, these cost pressures are most likely transitory and should be offset by its pricing power and premium-skewed (i.e., less price elastic) consumer base. Finally, there also remains plenty of upside from capital allocation, as HAIN has the balance sheet capacity to drive increased levels of buybacks and pursue accretive M&A going forward. Shares currently trade in line with peers at a c. 14x EV/EBITDA multiple, although I believe a premium is justified due to the quality of its existing channels and its leading competitive position within its key categories.

Product Innovation Supports the Top-Line Amid Consumer Shifts

HAIN's total distribution points continue to gain traction, rising c. 8% as it gained shelf space on snacks and baby food innovation during the March/April resets. And with yogurt just getting its reset and tea set for a reset this fall, expect incremental gains from these products in the near term. Another key positive is the fact that HAIN now has consumer insight-driven innovation capabilities it previously lacked. Thus far, the company has leveraged its innovation well, with its "Get Bigger" brands seeing household penetration gains as well as increases in buying rates and velocity relative to pre-pandemic levels. In aggregate, the revenue of HAIN's ten largest brands now represents c. 70% of its global sales and c. 80% of its bottom line, having delivered impressive growth over pre-COVID-19 levels.

Source: Hain Celestial Investor Presentation Slides

In addition, HAIN has also launched several new products in response to COVID-19-led consumer shifts – for instance, consumers are increasingly making lifestyle changes to benefit their health, including more exercise and eating better. Thus far, HAIN has leaned on products like caffeinated tea (c. 90% incremental to the category), Sesame Street veggie straws, and its "screamin hot" flavored snacks, which have successfully influenced healthier snacking habits by the younger male demographic. HAIN's product innovations have been gaining traction, now accounting for c. 9% of sales (up from c. 4% of North American sales in the prior quarter). Looking ahead, list price increases and promotional spending reductions over the upcoming year should complement the innovation and boost the top-line, as HAIN's customer base skews toward less price-sensitive organic consumers and e-commerce shoppers.

Longer-Term Growth Runway Unchanged Amid Transitory Inflation Headwinds

The longer-term margin expansion runway seems extensive as well, potentially driving EBITDA margins ahead of HAIN's 13-16% target. A key margin driver has been its "bracket" pricing approach involving volume discount incentives, resulting in increased shipping efficiencies to offset any freight cost headwinds. In addition, HAIN has also benefited from a simplified pricing model, driving increases to the wholesale price (note the average truckload was up c. 42% Q/Q). While the impact has not yet been seen in retail scanner data, the improved pricing architecture should allow for price/unit increases over the longer term and, in turn, more favorable consumer price points.

Source: Hain Celestial Investor Presentation Slides

The company also remains in the earlier stages of productivity efforts in the UK, while, for North America, continued productivity savings should drive EBITDA margin expansion of +150bps over the upcoming years. On the other hand, inflation pressures remain a concern, especially with regard to labor, while the timing of pricing actions could create some volatility in the upcoming fiscal year. Nonetheless, the pipeline of productivity savings remains robust, with $150-200 million available over the next few years, supporting further gross margin expansion toward the c. 30% target. Key initiatives worth monitoring include plant consolidation (three completed within the last six months), increased plant automation, product redesigns, and distribution efficiencies, all of which should allow for margin gains to continue. In turn, productivity gains should also enable continued reinvestment into marketing and data analytics, which should pay off over the medium to longer term.

Stepping Up Share Repurchases and Accretive M&A

As of its latest quarter, HAIN held cash and equivalents of $75.9 million and c. $231 million of debt on the balance sheet. The company also repurchased $0.7 million shares and announced an additional $300 million share repurchase authorization (to commence after HAIN's existing authorization is fully utilized) during the quarter. Per management, the shares are attractively valued, and therefore, repurchases are an accretive use of capital capable of delivering high risk-adjusted returns. As a result, I see a step-up in repurchases ahead, likely driving upside to the EPS run rate going forward.

Source: Hain Celestial Investor Presentation Slides

In tandem, M&A should play a key role through both acquisitions and divestitures as well. In the last few years, many of HAIN's divestitures were of money-losing brands, yet the current "Get Better" brands represent only c. 30% of US sales (down from 50% 2.5 years ago) with margins in the low double digits %. So, while Hain Celestial could opt to divest some "Get Better" brands, I think the company would most likely want to acquire bolt-ons in its growth categories instead, with the focus likely on preserving overhead spending and driving scale economies.

Final Take

Despite the inflation and labor shortages that have weighed on gross margins in recent quarters, HAIN continues to expand the adjusted EBITDA margins of its "Get Better" brands and drive increased market share across its key categories relative to pre-pandemic levels. Furthermore, HAIN's recent pricing adjustments appear to be well-received due to its relatively price inelastic consumer base, which should help to combat inflationary pressures in the years ahead. Looking ahead, I see plenty of room for multiple expansion as HAIN continues to unlock top-line gains and leverages its productivity savings and underleveraged balance sheet to drive medium to longer-term EPS growth.