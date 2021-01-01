Ron Crabtree/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment thesis

On September 2, South Africa-focused platinum group metals (PGMs) producer Impala Platinum (OTCQX:IMPUY) (OTCPK:IMPUF) announced that its FY21 revenues and EBITDA soared by 86% and 109% year-on-year to ZAR 129.6 billion ($8.49 billion) and ZAR 61.4 billion ($4.03 billion). These are the best financial results in the company’s history and the latter looks cheap on many valuation metrics. However, Impala Platinum's share price has been crashing over the past few weeks and the market valuation stands at $9.87 billion as of the time of writing. The reason for this is a significant decline in rhodium and palladium prices and my view is that the road ahead will remain painful due to the worldwide chip shortage and the rapid market penetration of battery electric vehicles (BEVs).

In view of this, I’m changing my stance on Impala from neutral to bearish. Let’s review.

Overview of the operations

As a reminder, Impala Platinum owns several PGM mines across South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Canada. The majority of its revenues and profits currently come from three operations – Impala, and IRS in South Africa, and Zimplats (OTCPK:ZMPLF) in Zimbabwe.

The Impala operation includes a multi-shaft mining complex and concentrating and smelting plants in the Bushveld Complex. IRS consists of the toll refining, metal concentrate, and matte purchases built up by Zimplats and also provides smelting and refining services to third parties. Zimplats, in turn, is the largest PGM mining company in Zimbabwe. It’s listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and Impala Platinum’s 87% stake in it has a market valuation of A$1.97 billion ($1.45 billion) as of the time of writing.

Looking at the breakdown by metal, we can see that rhodium accounted for 41% of Impala Platinum’s revenues in FY21, while palladium accounted for another 31%. Overall, the average price received per ounce sold during the period improved to $2,587 from $1,624 in FY20, and the main reason behind this development was higher rhodium and palladium prices.

Total dividends per share for FY21 were ZAR 2.20 ($1.55), yet the company finished the financial year with a very strong balance sheet. Cash reserves of ZAR 23.5 billion ($1.64 billion) and almost no debts.

The financials look compelling but unfortunately, this is likely as good as it gets. You see, rhodium and palladium prices have been in free-fall over the past few weeks and I view this as the most likely reason why Impala Platinum’s share price is crashing.

The main use for palladium and rhodium is in cars for catalytic converters, which control exhaust emissions. The whole PGM group can be viewed as industrial metals instead of stores of value like gold and silver.

This year started pretty well for the auto sector and many experts were optimistic that sales would recover, thus keeping rhodium and palladium in a structural deficit. The latter would be the main catalyst to keep prices of the two metals near record-high levels.

Unfortunately, the global chip shortage has significantly affected the auto sector and global automakers have been cutting production over the past few weeks. On September 13, 3M (MMM) increased its estimate for the decline in global new vehicle production in H2 2021 to 6% from 3% year-on-year. Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) CEO Herbert Diess recently warned that the chip shortage could last for years.

Overall, the message from the auto industry is that the demand for cars is there but that it could take years for output to recover to pre-Covid-19 levels.

The other major issue for PGMs is that the structure of the auto market is changing rapidly. Many people believe that BEVs are the future of the industry, but few had forecast the amazing growth we’re seeing in 2021.

Battery technology is developing rapidly and several companies are promising that they can revolutionize the space and drive down costs rapidly. For example, BYD’s (OTCPK:BYDDF) Blade Battery gives its Tang model a single-charge range of 505km. It can be recharged from 30% to 80% of full capacity in just 30 minutes. If you want to learn more about BYD’s Blade, fellow SA contributor Taylor Ogan wrote an extensive article on it in October 2020, here.

According to Impala Platinum, the rhodium and palladium markets will be tight once again in 2022 (page 16 here). However, I just don’t see this happening. Hardly anyone expects the global chip shortage to end anytime soon and BEV sales are expected to double in 2021. Next year should see another strong increase in BEV sales considering several major automakers are launching new models while market leaders like Tesla (TSLA) have been rapidly expanding their output. My view is that PGM producers had a window of opportunity to generate record revenues while BEV sales were low, but the global chip shortage has closed that window.

Turning back to Impala Platinum, I think that it has a strong balance sheet and most of its operations are well-positioned on the cost curve, so the company seems to be in a better position to weather a storm in the rhodium and palladium markets than Sibanye-Stillwater (SBSW). The first large PGM mine to face challenges due to low prices is likely to be Marikana.

Investor takeaway

Impala Platinum posted record revenues and profits for FY21 and it seems cheap based on several valuation metrics, including enterprise value to EBITDA, and price to earnings. The company has a significant cash position and its dividend yield also looks pretty good.

However, my view is that Impala Platinum could be a value trap now as rhodium and palladium prices have been crashing for a few weeks and there is no indication that this trend will reverse anytime soon. There is no end in sight for the global chip shortage and BEV sales are expected to double in 2021. The future for rhodium and palladium looks grim and I’m bearish on Impala Platinum.