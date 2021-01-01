Ryan Perkins/iStock via Getty Images

The headline numbers from CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) look great. Revenue grew by 29% YoY and non-GAAP EPS grew by 83.3% YoY in Q2 FY2021. Most people would be perfectly okay with such numbers, especially since they are much better than the ones CEVA reported earlier in the year. However, while it’s true the numbers have gone up, there’s an argument to be made that CEVA is not actually doing as well as the headline numbers suggest it is. Why will be covered next.

The numbers in Q2 FY2021 were much better for a reason

The degree to which the Q2 numbers improved stands out, especially since it comes following a quarter in which earnings took a dive in Q1. Q1 earnings missed estimates, but it’s worth pointing out that the quarter was not as bad as it seemed because it was weighed down by tax issues as explained in a previous article. As a consequence, Q1 ended up with a GAAP loss of $3.63M or $0.16 per share.

In Q2, CEVA rebounded with numbers that appear to be much better than before. CEVA beat estimates for both the top and the bottom line. Revenue increased by 29% YoY to $30.46M, a new all-time high. GAAP EPS was $0.01 per share and non-GAAP EPS was $0.22 per share, both much better than before. However, the headline numbers don’t tell the whole story.

Recall that CEVA has acquired Intrinsix. Q2 was the first quarter with contributions from Intrinsix. Q2 revenue included $1.2M in non-recurring engineering or NRE revenue due to the Intrinsix acquisition. CEVA has traditionally broken down revenue into two reporting segments, royalties generated from the shipments of products deploying IP from CEVA and IP licensing fees & related revenues.

The licensing segment has been expanded with the addition of NRE revenue and it’s now known as licensing, NRE and related revenues. This segment contributed $15.5M with the inclusion of $1.2M in NRE revenue, an increase of 14.8% YoY. Royalties contributed the remaining $14.9M, an increase of 48.1% YoY.

But the big increase in royalties was mostly due to a back payment of $3.3M in royalties after CEVA settled a dispute with a customer. If the $1.2M in NRE revenue and $3.3M in back payments are excluded, then Q2 revenue grew by 2.2% QoQ and 9.96% YoY to $25.96M. It’s not that Q2 was a bad quarter, it’s just that Q2 was not as good as the headline numbers would lead you to believe.

The difference of $0.21 in GAAP and non-GAAP EPS is because the latter, unlike the former, excludes equity-based compensation expense of $2.9M or $0.13 per share, the amortization of acquired intangibles of $1M or $0.04 per share and costs associated with the Intrinsix acquisition of $0.9M or $0.04 per share. The table below shows the Q2 FY2021 numbers.

(GAAP) Q2 FY2021 Q1 FY2021 Q2 FY2020 QoQ YoY Revenue $30.457M $25.402M $23.606M 19.90% 29.02% Gross margin 88% 91% 87% (300bps) 100bps Operating income (loss) $1.588M ($1.330M) ($1.509M) - - Net income (loss) $0.315M ($3.630M) ($1.090M) - - EPS $0.01 ($0.16) ($0.05) - - (Non-GAAP) Net income $5.077M $0.254M $2.876M 1898.82% 76.53% EPS $0.22 $0.01 $0.12 2100.00% 83.33%

Source: CEVA

CEVA licenses its IP to a number of semiconductor companies that design various products for several markets, including wireless, consumer, automotive and IoT. In Q2, CEVA’s licensees shipped 451M units, an increase of 95% YoY. Of the 451M, 138M were for handset baseband chips, an increase of 39% YoY. Base station & IoT accounted for the rest or 313M units, an increase of 137% YoY. Bluetooth contributed 189M units. CEVA signed 17 new agreements, including 6 with first-time customers.

CEVA raises guidance once again in the earnings call

CEVA has completed the acquisition of Intrinsix. The acquisition is expected to add about $10-11M in additional revenue, which is why CEVA raised its original FY2021 revenue guidance from $106M to $116-117M, an increase of 16.1% YoY, at an earlier earnings call.

This updated guidance proved to be an underestimate, which is why CEVA is once again raising its FY2021 guidance by an additional $3-4M to $119-121M, an increase of 20% YoY at the midpoint. Raising guidance is generally seen as a positive sign, but not necessarily in this case. The increase of $3-4M is almost equal to the $3.3M in back payment mentioned earlier, which takes away most of the shine from the updated guidance. From the Q2 earnings call:

“Now for the guidance. Given our strong top line performance during the first half of 2021 and the opportunities ahead, we are raising our annual revenue guidance to a $119 million to $121 million range, up approximately 20% versus our 2020 revenue.”

A transcript of the Q2 FY2021 earnings call can be found here.

Guidance also called for a reduction in gross margins. The Intrinsix acquisition is bringing in more revenue, but it’s also putting downward pressure on margins. CEVA’s gross margins have long been in the 90% range, but it’s expected to drop into the low to mid 80% range and stay there for an indefinite amount of time.

“Specifically for the third quarter of 2021. Gross margin is expected to be approximately 81% on GAAP and 82% on non-GAAP basis”

CEVA provided additional color as to why unit shipments reached record highs. Apple (AAPL) has decided to stop sourcing modems from Intel (INTC) in favor of those from Qualcomm (QCOM) for its latest iPhones. CEVA is expected to take a hit due to this because Intel uses CEVA’s IP in its modems and is one of CEVA's most prominent licensees.

Fortunately for CEVA, another one of its licensees, Unisoc, formerly known as Spreadtrum, is gaining market share and compensating for losses elsewhere.

“On royalties, our base station and IoT category continues to expand, as illustrated by record shipments this quarter, and the return to growth for our Chinese 5G RAN customer and a new 5G RAN customer ramping production. In mobile, our key Chinese wireless customer is expanding into top tier Chinese OEMs which will add to the royalty mix. We expect all these growth engines to offset the expected decline of royalties from the U.S.-based OEM that recently moved to Qualcomm-based 5G modems.”

According to CEVA’s most recent Form 10-K, Unisoc accounted for 14% of CEVA’s revenue in FY2020, second only to Intel’s 15%. There’s a good chance the number two will become the number one.

The stock may be consolidating before its next move

The Q2 report was a step in the right direction, even if the numbers were not really as good as they appear to be at first. Yet it’s interesting to note that the stock did not have much of a response to the latest report from CEVA. The chart below shows how the stock has been going sideways for months after big moves up and down earlier in the year as noted in an earlier article.

Source: finfiz.com

The stock gained 63% when it peaked in the first two months of 2021, only to proceed to lose it all in the following three months. The stock has since gone sideways, but it’s still barely hanging on with a gain of just 1% YTD. Still, the decline has stopped, a positive sign for the stock. The stock may be building a base before its next move since it’s trading sideways in a narrow range. If correct, the next direction is more likely to be up than down.

On the other hand, it’s not clear when the next move will come since a stock can stay within the current trading range for quite some time. Betting on a move upward could be the correct call, but it could take a long time before it comes to fruition. It doesn’t help that CEVA trades at fairly high multiples, which makes it harder for a stock to attract enough buyers to go on a rally.

CEVA Market cap $1.06B Enterprise value $943.53M Revenue (“ttm”) $108.96M EBITDA $9.48M Trailing P/E N/A Forward P/E 51.75 PEG ratio 2.75 P/S 9.70 P/B 3.97 EV/revenue 8.58 EV/EBITDA 98.55

Source: Yahoo Finance

The table above shows the multiples for CEVA. For instance, CEVA’s enterprise value of about $944M is roughly equal to 99 times EBITDA. The market may be waiting for earnings to catch up with multiples. That should happen as long as CEVA continues to grow its revenue and earnings and the stock goes sideways. It’s also worth noting that the longer it takes for the stock to build a base, the bigger the move that follows next.

Investor takeaways

The latest report from CEVA was not as big a step forward as the headline numbers suggest, but it was a step forward nonetheless. Revenue and non-GAAP EPS grew by 29% and 83.3% YoY, a pace of growth not seen previously. But it’s important to note that non-organic growth and a legal settlement skewed the Q2 numbers. For better or worse, FY2021 is likely to become a record year for CEVA.

CEVA has been able to grow over the years, but some would call the pace of growth to be relatively pedestrian. CEVA seems to agree it needs to do better, which is why it has turned to acquisitions to supplement its organic growth. The Intrinsix acquisition is having an impact on the quarterly numbers, in a good way and in a not so good way. It may be too early to pass judgment on whether CEVA is truly better off by turning to acquisitions to boost growth.

The market seems to be in a similar mood. The stock has been trading in a narrow range after lots of volatility earlier in the year, suggesting some indecisiveness as to how to approach CEVA. The chart patterns do suggest CEVA is most likely to resume an upward trend, although it may take some time before it happens.

I am neutral on CEVA. There’s a case to be made that long CEVA is the way to go. The stock is no longer declining and it may be priming itself for the next move up. The quarterly numbers are better than before, although CEVA literally had to pay a price in more ways than one. CEVA continues to sign up new customers willing to use its IP.

On the other hand, CEVA has not been able to grow all that fast, even though it’s considered a bet on and engaged with many of today’s emerging industries like 5G, IoT, TWS smartbuds, sensor fusion and artificial intelligence. In terms of organic growth, CEVA is only growing in the mid single digits, which some may consider disappointing in light of today’s market situation. Unit shipments have jumped, but earnings growth has not benefited accordingly.

On top of that, CEVA still comes at a premium with high multiples. CEVA may be active in some of the most promising markets in terms of potential, but it has not actually translated into all that much growth in the top and bottom line. CEVA is still a bet that could pay off, but it’s questionable whether it’s a bet worth taking the way things stand.