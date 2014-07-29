MicroStockHub/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW) has recently suffered from declining margins as a consequence of higher labor, transportation, and raw material costs as well as declining volumes as sales declined both in 2019 and 2020. This has depressed the share price as the company is highly indebted due to its aggressive M&A strategy, which has significantly increased the company's exposure to debt over the past few years as well as interest expenses, which has ultimately decreased the company's cash generation after subtracting interest and dividend expenses. Still, problems related to profit margins seem to be temporary as they are beyond the control of the company. This is so because during the last three quarters, the company has exceeded sales of the calendar year 2019, which means that the company has overcome the slight decline suffered during the coronavirus pandemic and has (significantly) reversed the downward trend in sales that the company had been suffering during fiscal 2019 and 2020. For now, the current major obstacle is commodity prices, which are finally relaxing. For this reason, I strongly believe this is a good time to start acquiring shares of Matthews International. After all, we should not focus too much on short- and medium-term issues if Matthews International's story has been characterized by high profit margins and increasing dividends over the years. The company was founded in 1850, and there are no signs of weakening fundamentals in the long run. What is more, the company has been steadily decreasing its outstanding debt even during the coronavirus pandemic crisis at a very acceptable rate.

A brief overview of the company

Matthews International is a global company that offers brand solutions and technology solutions for automation to companies operating in a wide range of industries. The company also offers memorialization solutions. It was founded in 1850, and its market capitalization currently stands at ~$1 billion, which means it is a small-cap company. The company's operations are divided into three main segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The company operates in over 25 countries, employing ~11,000 workers around the world.

Source: Matthews International website

The SGK Brand Solutions segment provided 46.26% of sales in fiscal 2020. This segment provides packaging solutions, brand experience services, and cylinder production and engineering expertise to global, multinational, and regional companies from a wide range of different industries. The company offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

The Memorialization segment provided 43.79% of sales in fiscal 2020. In this segment, the company manufactures and sells memorialization products used primarily in cemeteries, funeral homes, and crematories. These products include burial solutions, cremation solutions, mausoleum solutions, and technological solutions for families of the deceased.

The Industrial Technologies segment provided 9.96% of sales in fiscal 2020. In this segment, the company manufactures and sells marking and coding equipment and consumables, industrial automation products, warehouse automation systems, and order fulfillment systems for identifying, tracking, picking, and conveying consumer and industrial products.

Data by YCharts

Currently, shares are trading at $32.25, which represents a 58.09% decline from all-time highs of $76.95 on January 4, 2017. This is a very abrupt drop in a relatively short period of time, which tends to be linked to higher perceived risk and/or potentially lower returns than previously expected. Also, these types of falls are usually seen, over the years, as moments where patient investors had the opportunity to acquire shares at much lower prices. This is so when the problems related to the price drop are temporary, and it is the investors who decide to be patient enough who benefit from these drops. For this reason, I believe that it is a good time to consider Matthews International and assess whether the problems it is currently facing are part of an irreparable or difficult-to-solve deterioration of its fundamentals, or if they are temporary problems that represent an opportunity for those who decide to buy and wait patiently for their turnaround while collecting the dividend.

The company historically adopted an aggressive M&A strategy

In order to understand the current situation of Matthews International, it's very important to review the acquisitions that have taken place since 2014. This is so because the company has followed an aggressive M&A strategy over the years to expand its operations around the world, which was intensified in 2014 by making two major acquisitions.

On July 29, 2014, the company made a major acquisition by purchasing Schawk, a leading brand development, activation, and brand deployment company. This acquisition boosted the company's sales as Schawk reported sales of $443 million during 2013, employing 3,600 workers in over 20 countries. Matthews International paid the transaction in both cash and shares of its stock ($11.80 and 0.20582 shares per share held by investors of Schawk, respectively). Later during the following year, on August 20, 2015, the company acquired Aurora Casket Company, a manufacturer and distributor of caskets and other products to funeral homes across the United States, from Kohlberg & Company for $214 million. These two acquisitions largely increased the company's exposure to debt as long-term debt increased from $351.07 million in 2013 to $891.22 million in 2015. Shares outstanding also increased from 27,282,093 in October 2013 to 32,881,794 in October 2015 as a consequence of the Schawk acquisition.

The company kept going with its M&A strategy and, on January 3, 2017, acquired Ungricht, a European provider of pre-press services and gravure printing forms based in Germany. Ungricht reported worldwide sales of $26.4 million in calendar 2015, employing around 210 workers. Later, in the same year, on March 1, 2017, the company acquired Equator, a design agency that helps new brands from the CPG industry to reach the shelves in the United Kingdom and the United States, for $41 million. The newly acquired company reported sales of $26 million in calendar 2016, employing around 255 workers.

On February 1, 2018, the company announced the acquisition of Star Granite & Bronze, a manufacturer and distributor of granite and other memorialization products to cemeteries and other customers across the United States, for $41.2 million. The newly acquired company generated $31.3 million in sales during 2017, employing around 200 workers.

On June 29, 2020, the company sold its noncontrolling ownership interest in a pet cremation services business for $57.2 million in order to repay some of its debt pile. Later, on May 11, 2021, the company announced the acquisition of Terrella Energy Systems, a Canadian supplier of technology solutions to the global hydrogen fuel cell industry, which was founded in 2012. The newly acquired company designs and manufactures bipolar graphite plates for hydrogen fuel cell power systems, which is essential in the renewable energy market in support of energy storage, automotive, and other industries.

Net sales are showing strong signs of recovery

Around 33% of sales were provided by operations outside the United States in fiscal 2020, which means the company has relatively high exposure to international markets. The acquisition spree since 2014 has certainly helped the company to boost sales, although they fell 4.07% in fiscal 2019 and 2.54% in fiscal 2020, and this has certainly caused concerns about the performance of the company as declining volumes also affected gross profit margins.

Source: 10-K filings

The coronavirus pandemic crisis hasn't caused a steep decline in sales but caused a slight decline quarter after quarter. During the second quarter of fiscal 2020 (three months ended March 31, 2020), sales declined by 4.24% year over year to $374.80 million. During the third quarter, sales declined by 5.24% year over year to $359.42 million. The recovery arrived during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 when the company posted a sales increase of 1.7% year over year to $399.1 million.

Things kept improving during the first quarter of fiscal 2021 (three months ended December 31, 2020) as sales increased by 5.95% year over year to $386.66 million. This means sales started to outperform pre-pandemic quarters. But the true recovery came during the second quarter of fiscal 2021 when sales increased by 11.30% to 417.15 million (6.58% from the same quarter of 2019), and during the third quarter of fiscal 2021 when sales increased by 19.19% to $428.38 million (and by 12.94% from the same quarter of 2019).

Data by YCharts

This recent recovery caused a PS ratio decline from slightly over 0.80 to 0.629, which means the company makes $1.59 in sales for each dollar held by investors in shares, annually. If we compare the PS ratio to historical data, we can conclude that the company is offering much higher revenues for the same share price. This means that consensus estimate that increasing revenues are not enough to improve the company's prospects, so it will be very important to first evaluate the company's ability to convert sales into actual cash before even consider investing in the company.

Margins are suffering due to increases in commodity prices, lower margin projects, and increased labor and freight costs

The company's trailing twelve months gross profit margin currently stands at 33.11%, which means the company made $0.33 from each dollar coming from sales after subtracting the cost of revenues. Furthermore, the company achieved very stable EBITDA margins of over 10% during the last decade except during the coronavirus pandemic year.

Data by YCharts

But gross profit margins declined even further to 32.04% during the third quarter of fiscal 2021 due to higher material, transport, and labor costs, which means the company is generating $0.32 after subtracting the cost of goods sold from each dollar coming from sales. Furthermore, EBITDA margins declined to 10.08% in the same period. In this sense, the company is recovering from the coronavirus pandemic crisis as consolidated EBITDA improved by 14.5% to $60.0 million from $49.4 million during the same quarter of 2020, but commodity and transport prices are keeping margins lower than usually. The main commodities acquired by the company for the manufacturing of their products are steel, lumber, and bronze. Still, the cost for these materials is showing signs of price stabilization.

Source: Businessinsider

First, the price of iron ore is declining, which should, ultimately, reduce the cost of steel production.

Source: Businessinsider

Next, lumber prices fell abruptly after trading at ridiculously high prices, and this will most likely lead to decreasing cost of sales for Matthew International.

Source: Businessinsider

And lastly, copper is also starting to show price stabilization signs, so the company should start showing better profit margins over the next few quarters. In the meanwhile, the management can only work on optimizing operations as well as increase prices, as it suggested during the third quarter's earnings call conference:

In the meantime, we are continuing to take cost and price actions where possible to mitigate these pressures. Although we will work diligently, we do not expect to offset the full impact of the inflationary pressures. Joe Bartolacci - Q3 2021 Results - Earnings Call

The company is in deleveraging mode

When considering Matthews International as a potential investment, it's very important to take this investment as a deleveraging play. This means investors should primarily monitor the company's ability to maintain its sales while generating enough cash to pay off its debt pile. The company's long-term debt increased from $351.07 million in 2013 to $714.03 million in 2014 and $891,217 million in 2015 as a consequence of the acquisition spree that took place in 2014 and 2015. Since then, the company's strategy has turned towards the payment of said debt (and the elimination of the shares issued during the acquisition of Schawk via buybacks).

Data by YCharts

Certainly, cash on hand is very low as the company is using all the proceeds it makes from operations to pay off its debt pile after covering dividend and interest expenses. But the most important aspect here is the constant ability of the company to pay off its debt little by little, which will finally open up new opportunities not only due to the constant reduction in expenses derived from debt interests but also due to its growing ability to borrow again to continue with the acquisition strategy.

Data by YCharts

In this sense, during the third quarter of fiscal 2021, interest expenses declined by 17% to $6.7 million from $8.1 million during the same quarter of 2020 due to lower debt and interest rates. This will free up $1.4 million per quarter that the company will be able to use to keep deleveraging the balance sheet. The reduction in outstanding debt year over year was $68.4 million to $792.5 million from $860.9 million during the same quarter of fiscal 2020. Furthermore, outstanding debt for the same quarter of fiscal 2019 was $980 million, which shows the company has been successfully deleveraging the balance sheet for two consecutive years (despite the coronavirus pandemic). In this sense, I strongly believe the current decline of commodity prices will allow the company to keep paying down its debt pile for the coming quarters, which will greatly reduce the risk associated with the investment and will, ultimately, give the company enough space to keep growing.

Data by YCharts

What is more, the company's inventories have recently reached all-time highs at $194.70 million, which should allow the company to produce strong cash flows in the coming quarters.

The dividend is safe as interest expenses are declining

The company has successfully increased the quarterly dividend over the years, and that is a feat that has greatly benefited shareholders to this day. The current dividend yield on cost stands at 2.67%, which may seem too low at a first glance. The point here is that the company only pays a small portion of the cash it generates in the form of dividends since the management has historically preferred to reinvest the profits in the purchase of competing companies in order to keep growing. It is also worth noting that the company usually follows share buyback programs in order to decrease the number of shares outstanding, so investors not only receive a dividend yield, but also a buyback yield.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Still, the current dividend yield of 2.67% is well above the historical average. If we ignore the peak during the worst months of the coronavirus pandemic, a high dividend yield on cost reveals pessimism is priced-in in a remarkable way.

Data by YCharts

For this reason, I think dividend sustainability should be closely monitored. To do so, I've decided to calculate which percentage of cash from operations is used to cover dividend and interest expenses. This will allow us to calculate the company's payout ratio with cash made from actual operations.

Year 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Cash from operating activities (in millions) $83.33 $109.33 $92.40 $141.06 $140.27 $149.30 $147.57 $131.08 $180.45 Dividend expenses (in millions) $10.33 $11.28 $13.40 $17.85 $19.41 $21.76 $24.64 $25.62 $26.44 Interest expense (in millions) $11.48 $12.93 $12.63 $20.61 $24.34 $26.37 $37.43 $40.96 $34.89 Cash payout ratio 26.16% 22.14% 28.16% 27.26% 31.19% 32.24% 42.06% 50.75% 33.98%

Source: 10-K filings

Certainly, the company has been using a very tiny portion of cash from operating activities for the dividend payment. In fact, the company is spending much more cash in the payment of interests on its debt pile. The good news here is that while dividend expenses are somewhat fixed, interest expenses should keep decreasing over the years as the company keeps decreasing the outstanding long-term debt. Also, share buybacks will help to slowly make room for growth in dividends for the shares that remain in the hands of investors who decide not to sell their shares.

Share buybacks will slowly increase the size of the company that each share of the stock represents

On November 13, 2015, the company announced it would purchase 2,500,000 shares outstanding (apart from 600,000 shares remaining from the previous program). On July 31, 2015, closed with 32,964,476 million shares outstanding, which means the company effectively reduced the number of shares outstanding by 1,351,805 to date under the program to date.

Data by YCharts

On July 30, 2021, the company announced the continuation of its current share buyback program, which means the company expects to acquire 2,500,000 new shares once the current program finishes (there are still 325,000 shares to be bought back under the current program). Currently, there are 31,612,671 shares outstanding, and given the performance of the past program, I would expect shares to approach the 30,000,000 mark by 2026, which means investors should expect a ~1% annual buyback yield during this period.

Risks worth mentioning

I personally would say that the company's risk profile is low given the nature of the segments it operates in, so the main risk at which investors are exposed is its current debt pile. The company's profitability is relatively high due to high and stable gross profit margins and EBITDA margins, but the company still needs to deleverage the balance sheet in order to be able to aim at new acquisitions and/or increase the dividend in a meaningful way. Also, interest expenses currently take a significant bite out of the cash generated through operations, which will limit the company's ability to invest the cash generated back into the company until interest expenses decline considerably.

Also, we must not forget that the company depends on acquisitions to keep growing as it has been its main strategy. This means that the company will be exposed to risks after each acquisition and that it will be exposed to relatively high debt levels on a regular basis.

And lastly, the company's ability to generate strong cash will depend on the evolution of prices for raw materials and transportation costs. In this sense, there has been a strong relaxation in prices in recent days, but prices are still very volatile and copper prices are still very high.

Conclusion

Declining volumes, margins, and high debt levels have depressed the price of shares of Matthews International, and this has opened an opportunity for long-term oriented dividend growth investors as the company has been successfully operating for more than 150 years. The dividend yield on cost has skyrocketed and is well above the historical average, while the cash payout ratio is very low.

If we put aside the expenses of the company for the payment of interests on a debt that is already beginning to be paid off, the dividend expenses only represented 14.65% of the cash from operating activities in fiscal 2020, 19.54% in fiscal 2019, and 16.69% in fiscal 2018. For this reason, the current dividend yield on cost of 2.67% is something very rarely seen in companies with such low cash payout ratios. Still, the company will have to keep paying off the debt incurred during the acquisition spree in the 2014-2015 period and beyond in order to reap the benefits of such low payout ratios.

For it to be possible, the company will need to generate enough cash to cover the dividend and interest expenses with ease in order to have enough exceeds to keep paying it off. The recent recovery of sales and declines in commodity prices should allow the company to generate enough free cash flow to keep with its deleveraging process in the coming quarters, and it will, ultimately, allow investors to benefit from a 2.67% dividend yield on cost in a company with a very, very low cash payout ratio, which should deliver very good returns in the long term. Furthermore, the company's inventories are very high at $195 million, which will offer a wide margin of maneuver during the deleveraging process from now on.