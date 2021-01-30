hapabapa/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) stock has risen 30.2% so far this year and has outpaced the 19% rise in the S&P 500 Index. The beauty retailer posted impressive fiscal second-quarter results backed by a strong rebound in its store sales as the easing of COVID-19 restrictions drove more customers to Ulta’s physical locations. The company raised its fiscal 2021 guidance based on a faster-than-anticipated recovery in the beauty industry.

Source: Seeking Alpha

While the stock had a strong run on a year-to-date basis, I am skeptical if there is a substantial upside potential ahead due to certain reasons, primarily the impact of rising cases of COVID-19 Delta variant in various US states.

Strong guidance amid an uncertain business environment

Ulta Beauty’s fiscal 2021 second-quarter sales rose 60.2% to $1.97 billion due to improved business conditions amid fewer COVID-19 restrictions. Comparable sales for the quarter increased 56.3% led by a notable rebound in the company’s brick-and-mortar channel as more customers felt comfortable shopping at Ulta’s stores. Pandemic-induced lockdowns had impacted the company’s store sales and caused a 26.7% drop in comparable sales in the second quarter of fiscal 2020. Though the store traffic continued to be below 2019 levels, strong average ticket growth helped in driving higher comparable sales in fiscal 2021 second quarter compared to pre-pandemic levels.

Meanwhile, as anticipated, e-commerce growth decelerated in fiscal 2021 second quarter as more consumers shifted to the brick-and-mortar channel. That said, Ulta Beauty’s e-commerce sales were still more than double compared to fiscal 2019 levels.

The company’s robust sales, improved merchandise margins and a favorable channel mix helped in delivering gross margin of 40.6% in the second quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to 26.8% in the comparable quarter of fiscal 2020. Also, operating margin came in at 16.9% compared to 1.1% (4.5% on an adjusted basis) in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 driven by top-line growth and cost efficiencies. Overall, Ulta Beauty posted an adjusted EPS of $4.52 compared to $0.73 in the second quarter of fiscal 2020. It is notable that Ulta’s Beauty second-quarter sales, margins as well EPS were higher than second-quarter of fiscal 2019, reflecting robust performance compared to pre-pandemic numbers.

Source: Investor Presentation

Following an impressive first half, Ulta Beauty raised its guidance for the full-year fiscal 2021. It predicts fiscal 2021 sales between $8.1 billion to $8.3 billion and EPS in the range of $14.50-$14.70. Wall Street analysts anticipate the company’s revenue to rise 35.2% to $8.32 billion in fiscal 2021, bouncing back from a 16.8% decline in fiscal 2020 due to pandemic-led restrictions. Analysts anticipate adjusted EPS to jump to $14.92 in fiscal 2021 compared to $4.66 in fiscal 2020, driven by higher sales and better margins. Currently, analysts predict revenue and adjusted EPS growth of 7.2% and 10.4% for fiscal 2022. (Estimates source: Seeking Alpha).

Ulta Beauty is optimistic about its long-term prospects in the US beauty market and is driving its top-line growth by enhancing its product offerings and ensuring newness, expanding its store network as well as focusing on changing consumer needs. The company opened 35 new stores, relocated two stores and remodeled five stores in the first half of fiscal 2021, bringing the aggregate store count to 1,296 stores. Overall, it aims to open about 44 net new stores and remodel or relocate 18 stores in fiscal 2021.

The company also sees e-commerce as a key sales growth driver, though growth is expected to moderate this year following the stellar performance last year. To boost its e-commerce sales, the company is driving customer engagement by offering innovative products, making operational improvements to enhance the shopping experience and increasing fulfillment speed.

Finally, the company is highly optimistic about its strategic partnership with Target (TGT), under which it plans to open Ulta Beauty at Target “shop-in-shops” in 100 Target locations by the end of the third quarter and 800 in the coming years. The Ulta Beauty at Target concept within Target locations and on Target.com will offer over 50 specially curated prestige brands. Ulta Beauty expects to benefit from the customer traffic at Target and the opportunity to gain new customers.

While Ulta beauty’s impressive recovery and outlook look appealing, I feel that it is prudent to be cautious as the traffic at stores continues to be below pre-pandemic levels and the rise in COVID-19 cases could pose challenges.

Risks

The resurgence of COVID-19 cases could hurt the recovery in Ulta Beauty’s store sales. In the second-quarter conference call, Ulta Beauty’s management disclosed that store traffic had improved in the quarter compared to the first quarter, but continued to be lower than 2019 levels. Sales of several beauty products might take a hit if further rise in COVID-19 Delta variant cases triggers stay-at-home mandates or other restrictions that impact store operations. Also, COVID-19 related restrictions might cause further supply chain disruptions and adversely impact Ulta Beauty’s business.

Ulta Beauty experienced double-digit comparable sales growth in fiscal 2021 second quarter compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2019 (pre-pandemic levels) in the fragrance, bath, skincare, and hair care categories. The company also delivered an year-over-year improvement in the make-up category but comps were still slightly lower than 2019 levels. The make-up category was facing challenges even prior to COVID-19. As per Ulta Beauty, the cosmetics category declined by mid-single digits in fiscal 2019 and 2020. The company cited the lack of incremental innovation as the reason for the weakness in the cosmetics category.

I am concerned that the recently seen pent-up demand in the make-up category following the easing of COVID-19 restrictions might not continue for long. Also, the need to wear masks amid rising COVID-19 Delta variant cases could hurt the demand for make-up products. Cosmetics accounted for 50% of Ulta Beauty’s sales in fiscal 2019 and 44% in fiscal 2020. Any potential challenges in the category might have a considerable impact on the company’s growth.

Strong recovery in sales, focus on premium products and cost efficiencies are expected to drive Ulta Beauty’s operating margin improvement in fiscal 2021. That said, several factors including rising competition in the beauty space and higher wages might be a roadblock for further margin expansion. Currently, analysts (as per TIKR.com) predict adjusted operating margin to remain flat in fiscal 2022 compared to their fiscal 2021 margin estimate of 13.1%.

Neutral stance

Price targets of Wall Street analysts for Ulta Beauty stock are in the range of $244-$502, with the average price target of $431.23 indicating an upside potential of 15% from current levels. Ulta Beauty is trading at a 12-month forward PE (price-to-earnings) multiple of 24.4, which is 4.3% lower than its 3-year average of 25.5 (Source: TIKR.com, as of September 14). I feel that investors should wait for a better entry point as any further deterioration in the COVID-19 situation might impact sales of several beauty products, Ulta’s store operations and thus drag down the stock to attractive levels.

While Ulta Beauty has impressed with its performance in the first half of the year and its updated guidance, I feel that much of the expected recovery has already been priced into the stock. Moreover, the resurgence in COVID-19 cases in several states might hurt the positive trend in the company’s store traffic. Any restrictions to curb rising COVID-19 cases could impact social gatherings and the improvement in Ulta Beauty’s make-up sales, a key product category for the company.

While Ulta Beauty is taking the right steps to gain further share in the US beauty market, in my opinion, investors keen on buying the stock should wait for a pullback to ensure significant long-term returns.