AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) has an impressive growth record. It has also proved extremely resilient to the pandemic and thus it has rallied 28% in the last 12 months, to new all-time highs. Nevertheless, the stock is still trading at a reasonable valuation level, particularly given the rich valuation of the S&P 500, which is trading at a trailing price-to-earnings ratio of 35.0. In addition, as Warren Buffett has said, it is much better to buy a wonderful stock at a fair price than a fair stock at a wonderful price. This quote certainly applies to AutoZone.

Business overview

AutoZone has offered exciting returns to its shareholders over the last decade. During this period, the stock has rallied 390%, from $326 to $1597, and thus it has outperformed the S&P 500 (+269%) by a wide margin. As the vast majority of investors, both professional and individuals, underperform the S&P 500, they should definitely put AutoZone on their radar.

The outstanding performance of the stock of AutoZone has reflected its exceptional business performance. During the last decade, AutoZone has grown its revenues and its earnings every single year. It has grown its revenues and its earnings per share at an average annual rate of 5.1% and 15.6%, respectively, throughout this period. This growth rate combined with the exceptional consistency are testaments to the rock-solid business model of the company and its exemplary management.

The main reason for this extraordinary performance is the high fragmentation of the automotive aftermarket industry, which leaves ample room for consolidation. To be sure, the market share of the top 10 auto part chains has increased from 44% in 2009 to 54% in 2018. As the top auto chains expand, they achieve great economies of scale and hence the small local stores cannot compete with them on price. This eventually drives them out of business and leaves more market share available to the top players. As the top 10 auto part retailers have a total market share of only 54%, there is ample room for further consolidation and hence AutoZone still has ample room for future growth.

Last year, the coronavirus crisis caused a severe recession, which caused a collapse in the earnings of most companies. AutoZone was a bright exception, as it actually benefited from the pandemic. The inactivity of numerous vehicles, which was caused by the social distancing measures, resulted in a steep increase in the demand for car repairs. Given also the strong tailwind from the unprecedented fiscal stimulus packages, AutoZone grew its revenues 7% and its earnings per share 13%, from $63.43 to an all-time high of $71.93. In other words, AutoZone enjoyed a record year while other companies were struggling to navigate through the pandemic.

Even better, as the fiscal year of AutoZone ended in August 2020, the greatest part of the benefit from the unprecedented fiscal stimulus packages has showed up in the results of fiscal 2021. In the first 36 weeks of fiscal 2021, which ended in August 2021, AutoZone grew its revenues and its earnings per share by 20% and 46%, respectively, to new all-time highs.

The primary growth driver right now is the commercial business of AutoZone, which is currently growing by twice as much as the do-it-yourself business. In the most recent quarter, AutoZone grew its total same-store sales by 29% over last year's quarter, primarily thanks to 40% growth in its commercial business. Moreover, traffic growth was roughly double the ticket growth thanks to the reintroduction of Federal Stimulus Payments.

Overall, AutoZone is a great stock for those who are afraid that the pandemic may extend beyond this year. The company has consistently performed well under normal business conditions and it will greatly benefit if the pandemic takes a turn for the worse, as the inactivity of vehicles causes a steep increase in the demand for repairs.

Share repurchases

A significant part of the exceptional growth record of AutoZone has resulted from its aggressive share repurchases. During the last nine years, the company has reduced its share count by 45%. Thanks to the excessive free cash flows it enjoys, AutoZone continues to repurchase its shares at full throttle. The company has reduced its share count by 5% in the last 12 months.

Moreover, the management of AutoZone has proved exemplary in the execution of the share repurchase program. During bear markets and recessions, most companies suspend their buybacks in order to preserve funds and endure the crisis. They feel more comfortable repurchasing their shares during boom periods when stock prices are high. This strategy hardly enhances shareholder value.

AutoZone is a bright exception to this rule. It takes full advantage of market sell-offs and bear markets and repurchases its shares at full scale during such periods. In 2020, the company reduced its share count by 6% at opportune stock prices, thus greatly enhancing shareholder value. Investors should rest assured that AutoZone will continue to reduce its share count by approximately 5% per year for the foreseeable future thanks to its excessive free cash flows and its exemplary management, which is laser focused on enhancing shareholder value.

Valuation

AutoZone is currently trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 17.3. This valuation level is not cheap but it is reasonable, particularly given the exceptional growth record of the auto parts retailer and its resilience to downturns. The stock becomes even more attractive if one considers the rich valuation of the broad market at its all-time highs. Overall, AutoZone may incur a correction whenever its business momentum decelerates but it is likely to highly reward investors in the long run from its current stock price.

Risk

AutoZone has posted blowout results in 2020 and 2021 thanks to the impact of lockdowns on vehicles and the unprecedented fiscal stimulus packages offered by the government, which have greatly increased the disposable income of consumers. If the pandemic disappears from the horizon, the repairs of vehicles will return to normal levels. In addition, the government will not offer new stimulus packages and hence the business of AutoZone will significantly decelerate. This helps explain why analysts expect AutoZone to grow its earnings per share only 3% in 2022. This deceleration may cause some volatility to the stock price of AutoZone. Nevertheless, the high-quality auto parts retailer is likely to return to double-digit growth after 2022. This is in line with the historical record of the company and the analysts' consensus.

Final thoughts

AutoZone has consistently grown its earnings per share every single year for more than a decade. It has also proved markedly resilient to recessions, such as the Great Recession and the one caused by the pandemic last year. As the stock is trading at a reasonable valuation level, investors should consider purchasing the stock. The stock may experience some volatility due to the expected deceleration of the business in 2022. However, the investors with a long-term perspective are likely to be highly rewarded.