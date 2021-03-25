Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Matthias Schwarzer as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

Introduction

I feel I should disclose upfront that my timing with Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) so far has been a bit off. When the pandemic hit in early spring of 2020, I was looking for stocks that might benefit from Covid. I saw so many restaurants and shops that were closed due to lockdowns, remodel their interiors, so I thought OESX might be one of the companies that would experience a sharp increase in sales. Then came the Q1 report (quarter ending 30th June 2020) with revenues falling off the cliff – and my thesis proved wrong. I exited my position and suddenly the stock began to run and almost tripled in the 6 months that followed. Fast forward another 6 months, and after a sharp selloff, the stock sits right where it was a year ago. I really do like the company for a number of reasons, so I thought I would give it another close look. And as it turned out, I believe this stock offers a decent upside potential for investors with a bit of patience.

The Company

Orion Energy Systems, founded 1996 and headquartered in Wisconsin, is a one-stop shop for LED lighting solutions in North America. The company's primary market segments are commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial applications. The company claims that their LED lighting systems lead to a reduction in electricity costs of 50% or greater, and reduce maintenance costs, and of course, CO2 emissions.

Besides classical LED fixtures, the company offers “smart building” IoT capabilities and develops LED lighting that utilizes UV light waves to kill viruses, bacteria, and germs. Recently, the company also announced that it is working to launch recurring revenue streams coming from lighting and electrical maintenance services.

OESX has 31.5 million shares outstanding, with a somewhat stable share count CAGR of 2.8% since 2016. TTM revenues stand at $141 million, and the balance sheet looks strong with a debt/equity ratio of just around 5% and cash of roughly $16 million. One thing that stands out is the fact that Orion has quite a remarkable customer base for a company of its small size.

The Market

Since LED lighting provides significant cost savings and a reduction in carbon footprint, the adoption rate looks pretty impressive.

As you can see above, the market share of LED lighting in the commercial and industrial sector did almost double between 2017 and 2020 and is believed to roughly double again within the next ten years and almost triple by 2035. CEO Michael Altschaefl stated in the Q4 2021 earnings call that

Our optimism is the enormous untapped market for LED lighting and controls upgrades at facilities that have yet to be updated based on a us department of energy study that domestic LED retrofit opportunity in a Orion’s key markets is estimated to be an excess of $20 billion today and growing to over $80 billion by 2035."

Looking at these numbers, the company's target of reaching $500 million in annual sales over the next 5 years, with about 10% in organic annual growth and smart acquisitions, seems achievable to me.

Investment Criteria

Before deciding whether to invest in a company or not, there are 3 boxes that need to be checked for me. These are:

Insider holdings of above 10% and ideally insider buying at the open market. An ROIC above 10%. Positive cash flows.

With insider holdings standing at around 11%, that's a first check. Unfortunately, instead of buying, one director has been continuously selling, mostly though at the recent highs, which to be honest, would have led me to sell some of my position as well.

ROIC currently stands at an astounding 50.9%. It´s clearly a check on my list, though one should keep in mind that up until 3 years ago, it used to be negative.

Interestingly, that coincides exactly with the period the current CEO Michael Altschaefl was appointed (2017), who pledged to focus on reducing costs and take care of the bottom line. Looking at the table below, it seems like he fulfilled his promise. Granted, those numbers are still quite volatile, but everything is pointing in the right direction.

2017 2018 2019 2020 TTM ROIC -46.9% -37.0% 1.7% 20.1% 50.9% Gross Margin 23.9% 25.0% 22.7% 24.7% 26.7% Operating Margin -29.2% -12.1% 8.7% 2.7% 8.7%

Cash flows are a bit lumpy, but also growing nicely, with the operating cash flow having a CAGR of 37.7% for the last 5 years and - most importantly - being positive for the last 3 years. Notice though, the company cautioned investors in its recent 10-K that due to the varying size of contracts, its gross margins fluctuate between 10% and 50%, so I am afraid before OESX reaches its target of $500 million in sales, ROIC, and cash flows might remain very volatile.

Capex sits stable at around $1 million annually, which seems a bit low to me and should be closely monitored in the future.

(all amounts in millions) 2017 2018 2019 2020 TTM Operating Cash Flow -5 -3 11 0 6 Capex -1 0 -1 -1 -1 Free Cash Flow -6 -3 10 -1 6 Shareholders' Equity 25 19 31 36 61

Overall, OESX checks all my initial boxes. Admittedly though, I would be even more satisfied if insiders were buying at the open market.

Obviously, as seen above, the market OESX is operating in looks very attractive. High adoption rates should translate to strong growth in the coming years. Of course, there is plenty of competition, and many companies are more established than OESX, with Acuity Brands (AYI) being probably the closest competitor.

So why pick OESX?

Like I wrote at the beginning of this article, I threw in the towel before and I must admit I wouldn't hesitate to do it again if my thesis proves incorrect. But besides the decline in share price that got me curious, there is also another fact that made me hop on the train again.

As we all have probably noticed, companies left and right have been complaining about issues with their supply chains recently. Covid and its related lockdowns, the Suez Canal blockage, and a scarcity of raw materials in general have led to a spike in inflation and a disruption of supply chains. Though demand is clearly there, many companies now are facing the hard truth that they just cannot serve their customers.

OESX, unlike most competitors, assembles its lighting products itself.

We generally maintain a significant supply of raw material and purchased and manufactured component inventory. We contract with transportation companies to ship our products and manage all aspects of distribution logistics. We generally ship our products directly to the end user.”

I'm not saying that Orion Energy Systems is 100% safe from these supply chain issues, but everything that doesn't need to be shipped in helps these days. Relative to its competitors, this should provide a strong tailwind for the company, as in times of supply chain disruptions, it gives them way more visibility in terms of pricing and timelines than most of the competitors have.

Growth seems to be back too. After a few tough quarters in 2020, where revenues fell off the cliff and OESX at least managed to keep losses small, the company seems to be back on track. In the recent earnings call, the company reiterated its FY22 guidance for revenues in the $150 million-$155 million range, which would represent a growth of 28%-32% over FY21.

Why the sell-off then?

To be honest, I don´t have an answer to this question. The FY22 outlook was a tad shy of analyst expectations and compared to FY20, it represents only flat to single-digit growth. But I´m afraid one cannot just “delete” a negative year, so to me this guidance seems encouraging. The recent earnings numbers didn't seem that bad either – at least they looked way better than during the time the stock was skyrocketing last year. The only thing unusual I noticed was that for a small company like OESX, institutional holdings seem quite large at 67%.

When looking at this graph, one might assume that it is simply the institutions that are now lightening their positions again, thus pushing the price down significantly.

Valuation

With an EV/EBIT of 8.98, OESX doesn't seem too expensive, rather the opposite. Compared to AYI sitting on an EV/EBIT of 14.78, albeit with slower actual and projected growth than itself, the OESX stock seems like quite the opportunity. One could argue though that AYI deserves the premium because of being the more established player, so let's just use those numbers as an upper range limit.

Granted, with fluctuations in gross margins like the one we see with OESX, modeling becomes somewhat idle speculation. A DCF analysis just doesn't seem possible at this point though I usually rely heavily on it. It also depends on the starting value of the analysis. Just to give you a quick picture, if I started the DCF analysis before the pandemic, assuming a 10% organic growth rate and acquisitions that are 50% dilutive, then my analysis would spit out a fair value of about $9.50 (which would coincidentally match the analysts' price target). If I use current free cash flow as a starting point, we'd land at a meager $3.0 on the other hand.

I usually don't use analysts' estimates but, in this case, I just wanted to highlight their rosy numbers.

Needless to say, if those estimates materialize, every OESX shareholder would be more than happy. With a conservative P/E of 10x, this would mean a share price of roughly $10 in 2026, or a 20% CAGR. Competitor AYI has a 5-year average P/E of 20, so assuming a similar valuation would double the target price of OESX and raise the CAGR to a whopping 38%.

Risks

Customer concentration risk is the key risk facing OESX.

In fiscal 2021, one customer accounted for 56.0% of our total revenue. In fiscal 2020, that same customer accounted for 74.1% of our total revenue, and in fiscal 2019, this same customer accounted for 20.7% of our total revenue. We expect that we will continue to experience significant customer concentration in fiscal 2022, particularly as we focus on large multi-location retrofit programs."

As I wrote above, this customer concentration leads to a large fluctuation in gross margins and revenues and is supposed to remain at current levels. It comes natural for a company like OESX and will likely not fade away until the firm manages to meaningfully grow its top line.

Besides that, I could mention the usual risks like inflation or the economy, but relative to its peers, I believe OESX is well-positioned for both, with its manufacturing facility (offers pricing benefit) on the one hand and many governmental customers (lends some protection from economic fluctuations) on the other.

Conclusion

While it is tough to model what lies ahead for OESX, I strongly feel it is a smart choice to be invested in the commercial and industrial LED lighting market. The fact that OESX assembles most of its equipment itself, I believe, should provide a tailwind for the company, at least in the short term. If it doesn't, then my thesis would be proved wrong once again and I'd be the first to admit that. Fundamentally, I believe Orion Energy Systems is in a strong position, with lots of optional growth ahead, if either of its "smart building" or virus-killing UV light gains traction. I'm also very fond of Orion's plans to look for recurring revenue streams in the maintenance business, as it has the potential to smoothen out the company's gross margins on the one hand, and increase customer loyalty on the other.

Though I am currently scaling into a position, I am having a hard time to rate the company a “buy”, because my thesis has not been proven yet and I am afraid that one has to closely monitor this investment. But the sell-off just went too far for me to ignore it and - if you're an active investor like I am - I think this company offers a very appealing risk/reward.