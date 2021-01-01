AndreyPopov/iStock via Getty Images

Context of the article

If you're unfamiliar with the Spectrum Brands Holdings stock (NYSE:SPB) and its various dimensions, you may consider perusing my previous article to get a better sense of the story. That article was crafted when the stock was trading close to the $83 level, and I'd stated then, that a pullback towards the $70 level would represent a more compelling entry point for those interested in buying the stock. In fairness, the stock looked well on course to hit those levels, dropping to the $75-76 levels, but last week, the company caught a lot of market participants off-guard by announcing the sale of their largest division- Hardware and Home Improvement (HHI) to ASSA ABLOY for $4.3bn in cash. Understandably so, there's been a monumental reaction to the stock, which is up ~21% since and is now trading around the $95 level.

In this article, I will attempt to break down the major contours of the stake sale and try and examine what it could mean for the company going forward.

Goodbye to the crown jewel

Previously I'd touched upon how even though SPB was part of the consumer staples landscape, its prospects were more keenly impacted by developments in the housing market. Much of this is due to the HHI division which directly benefits from tailwinds in the housing market and reconstruction/remodeling momentum. HHI basically focuses on housing hardware, residential security equipment, plumbing equipment, etc.

Essentially HHI accounts for 34% of the group topline and 44% of the group EBITDA. It isn't just the largest contributor it has also been the main driver of growth in the current fiscal year (SPB follows a September year ending calendar); in the most recently concluded quarter (results were announced in early-August) when group net sales and adjusted EBITDA were only up by ~18% and ~2% respectively, HHI saw ~49% topline growth and 56% EBITDA growth. Incidentally, the Q3 topline growth also represents the fourth successive quarter of double-digit growth! I suppose it wouldn't be a stretch to call HHI the crown jewel of the firm. Considering all this, prima facie, it is indeed quite intriguing to discover the company's decision to sell the unit but there are also a few well-considered reasons to go down this route.

Less diversification, more retail-oriented

Firstly, this sale will undoubtedly simplify this business and position it more as a focused consumer staples entity. Rather than have a range of sub-par brands in the competitive retail space, it makes more sense to have a few brands with solid pedigree and utilitarian value. This concentration strategy makes particular sense for SPB as despite managing close to 25 consumer brands, its top 15 brands (across the GPC, H&G, and HPC divisions) contribute around 88% of the pro forma FY20 revenue, so in the future, even if they need to prune the portfolio and leave some of the sub-par brands behind, so be it. With the resources that come from the stake sale, the company can now deepen its impetus in these specific retail brands via either increased R&D, developing the product pipeline, greater advertising spend, or crucially, bolt-on acquisitions in areas where they feel they have a gap or if they want to deepen their expertise.

Appropriate timing and impressive purchase consideration terms

One also has to appreciate the timing of the sale. The housing market has enjoyed a very strong run since the second half of last year, but in recent months, there's no doubt been a slowdown, particularly in the new home sales space, where HHI has 25% exposure. As you can see from the image below, after peaking in Q1-21, home builder sentiment and new home sales have come off quite a bit and have been very subdued over the past 3-4 months. Admittedly the long-term housing inventory situation is still quite weak, so this could pick up again, but I doubt one will see the same ferocity as last year particularly as housing affordability levels have become very challenging.

All in all, SPB did very well to close the deal at $4.3bn, which would imply a rather elevated multiple of 14x on the division's expected EBITDA for FY21. Crucially, the purchase consideration will be fully paid upfront, and won't be contingent on the division reaching certain targets, unlike the recent CBF division sale by Carlisle.

Reducing indebtedness and a boost to the valuation multiple

I believe the more pressing implication of the stake sale is how this changes SPB's balance sheet, makes it considerably less financially geared, and also helps it fulfill its capital distribution objectives. The transaction will also alter the trajectory of SPB's valuation multiple. Let me explain.

So, after tax and purchase price adjustments, SPB expects to receive $3.5bn in net proceeds via this sale. Currently, the company has net debt to the tune of $2.66bn (gross debt of $2.8bn). They could choose to clear their entire net debt and still have about $700-800m to fund 70% of their 3-year long buyback program; in May-2021, the board had granted permission to start a new share buyback program to the tune of $1billion (in the recently concluded July quarter, the company had recently repurchased roughly 115k shares for a consideration of $10.2m).

As an aside, a $1bn share buyback program for a $4bn market-cap company speaks volumes about the company's capital allocation priorities! This will provide a useful fillip in expanding the valuation multiple. This is something the CEO has been very keen to address as previously SPB has tended to trade within a sub-par EV/EBITDA range of 5.8 to 9.8x which he felt was not representative of the company's strengths.

SPB has now guided for net debt to EBITDA to drop from current levels of 3.9x to closer to the 2-2.5x mark, so the debt will not be wiped out entirely.

YCharts consensus estimates currently have the FY21 group EBITDA at $674m. Last year, the HHI division delivered $256m of EBITDA and so far on a 9M basis, it is $240m. Thus. assuming this division ends up seeing $275-$300m of EBITDA, and if we take this out of the group EBITDA, you're basically looking at a proforma EBITDA of $375-$400m, without HHI for next year. At the guided 2.25x net debt/EBITDA figure you're then looking at net debt figure to the tune of $870m. Add this to the current market cap of $4bn and you're looking at a total EV of $4.9bn; assuming next year's EBITDA will be $375-$400, you're then basically looking at a much superior Forward EV/EBITDA valuation multiple of 12.2x!

Closing thoughts

Whilst the revenue and EBITDA base of SPB could contract quite significantly (given that HHI is the largest division), the proceeds from this transaction will provide SPB with the necessary ammunition to invest in the consumer side of the business (both organically and inorganically) and become a more nimble and focused company. One may not necessarily see the benefits of this immediately, particularly when the industry is going through a very heightened regime of wide-scale cost inflation which is expected to linger even next year, but this should pay off over time (55-60% of the inflation is linked to elevated ocean freight, 25% to higher material costs, and the rest is from labor and distribution). The divestment will also help in boosting the capital distribution objectives of the company.

With regards to the charts, if you're a value investor, I wouldn't recommend getting in at these price points (I still feel the $70 range is the more appropriate buying zone) and the stock is probably a hold, but if you're a high-risk, momentum-based investor and you're looking for a quick-fire move to perhaps the $110 levels, the signs look good, as September's bullish engulfing candle looks set to take out all the four previous monthly candles (still another 13 days to go though but you're looking for the stock to close outside $93ish levels); it also recently broke out from a traditionally strong congestion zone ($70-$90 levels) which adds further credence to the bullish momentum.