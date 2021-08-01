carlosgaw/E+ via Getty Images

Over the last twelve months, Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) substantially underperformed its peer group and the broader market. During that period, it "only" delivered a total return of 7% versus ~65% for Target (TGT), ~33% for the S&P 500, and ~30% for Kroger (KR). Much of this has been understandable given the company's weak quarterly earnings, where revenue declined by 6% from $3.3 bn in 1H20 to $3.1 bn in 1H21, while EPS declined by 12% from $1.38 to $1.22. At the same time, EBIT margins declined from 6.8% to 6.4%. Comparable store sales declined by 10% and two-year comparable sales were down slightly, at 0.6%. On the positive side, Sprouts is looking to close out the year with 13-20 new stores and has drastically increased its e-commerce penetration from 3.7% in 1Q20 to 10.1% today, which is an appropriate adaption to the new "digital shopping economy".

Data by YCharts

According to Seeking Alpha data, the Street is highly bearish on the stock. 15 of 19 analysts are "neutral" or worse on the stock, with only ~20% that are "bullish". This negative sentiment is nothing new; it has been the case going back to the beginning of 2019. Since that time period, the stock has gone nowhere while the S&P 500 delivered a return north of ~75%. In my view, however, the market is simply missing the math.

DCF Analysis Indicates Significant Upside

To get a sense of the company's intrinsic value, I ran a DCF analysis. No DCF analysis can provide a perfect picture of future returns for shareholders; however, they can provide an illustrative "story" of the likelihood of different scenarios. In my DCF analysis, I assumed a conservative growth CAGR of 5%. I also assumed EBIT margins contracting 100 bps to 5% under the expectation that it peaked in 2020. I flat-lined depreciation, changes in net working capital, and capex assumptions, which have been relatively consistent across the years.

Source: Created by author using data from Yahoo! Finance

Assuming a terminal EBITDA multiple of 7.0x and a discount rate of 7%, the stock has ~20% upside potential. I believe this EBITDA multiple is highly conservative since Target's multiple has trended in the 7-10x range over the last decade; Kroger has been in the 6-9x range. While Sprouts has had more spotty performance than these two, it also has substantially more runway to further growth. As I will explain later, I also believe it is poised to more effectively capture the next generation of better-for-you and health-conscious shoppers. This secular driver positions the company for strong long-term gains regardless of the shorter-term choppiness.

Source: Created by author using data from Yahoo! Finance

Importantly, as you can see in my sensitivity tables above, there are significantly more pathways to upside than downside. If the stock were to expand more in-line to Target and Kroger levels at 9x, there would be 56% upside. Even if the multiple contracts to 5x (a doomsday scenario), there is only 15% downside. Alternatively, even if the stock were to only grow at a 3% clip, my DCF analysis still implies a 7% upside at the 7x multiple and 100 bps EBIT contraction. Accordingly, I believe Sprouts has favorable risk/reward at a time when the Street is unduly focused on the risk here.

Catalysts For a Price Correction

There are several factors that can cause Sprouts to close its discount to intrinsic value. The main growth opportunity lies in e-commerce. The pandemic introduced to shoppers the convenience and seamlessness of grocery delivery, and grocers that appeal to this are most likely to thrive long term. Sprouts is almost ready-made to take on this new market, as its organic and wholeness themes tap into younger demographics specifically more willing to interface with technology. Sprouts offers a plethora of niche organic products/fresh produce, vegan cruelty-free alternatives, and a generally "eco-friendly" marketing vibe that is destined to work well in the digital shopping landscape. E-Commerce sales are up 350% since 2Q19, and, critically, 50% of people shopping on Instacart (ICART) are offering to share data with Sprouts (two-thirds of total online shoppers are opting to share data), which will, in turn, help Sprouts to further shore up its product selection and recommend appropriate products. It is hard to overstate how important the digital frontier is for grocers: in 2020, online grocery shopping soared $30 billion to $90 billion in the U.S.

Source: Company investor presentation

This brings me to my second main point, which is that Sprouts has a strong level of customer loyalty that is underappreciated by the market. As seen in the chart above, Sprouts' net promoter score of +65 is best-in-class. The company offers a unique farmers market marketing experience; once customers are acquired, they tend to remain loyal customers. Sprouts is almost like a Whole Foods before Whole Foods went mass market. Its products are highly niche and hard to find anywhere else in such a comprehensive way. I personally have learned about new brands that I would never have known about had I not first located them in Sprouts. ~68% of products sold in Sprouts are labeled organic, paleo, keto, plant-based, non-GMO, gluten free, vegan, dairy-free, grass fed, or raw. This commitment will naturally attract a loyal following. And as Sprouts grows its footprint, it will continue to grow its customer base and become recognized more for its unique value proposition. Thus, simply as a matter of inertia, I believe the company is poised for strong returns riding the secular trend of better-for-you and plant-based consumption. The company has very little exposure in Northern U.S., and I believe its marketing theme will resonate very strongly in the more politically liberal Northeast corner of the U.S. So, from an expansion standpoint, Sprouts is just getting started.

A third key driver the company has to create value is through expanding EBIT margins. Management is currently targeting smarter promotions, supply chain optimization, and labor productivity improvements. However, headwinds in a tight labor market, wage inflation, and even e-commerce (a double-edged sword) admittedly compromise this upside opportunity.

Downside Risks

As bullish as I am on Sprouts as a contrarian pick, I would be remiss if I did not mention the substantial risks. Firstly, the company faces intense competition. Although the company is differentiated, the digital economy may prove to actually be more of a disruption to Sprouts model than a catalyst for value. That's because the digital economy enables shoppers to seamlessly order niche products. So long as the Targets and Walmarts of the world have a selection for "healthy" or "vegan" options for Instacart shoppers, it's going to be hard for a smaller player with a reduced marketing budget to stand out. Indeed, much of Sprouts value proposition is in the unique farmers market atmosphere of its grocery stores. Particularly, with Amazon owning Whole Foods, Sprouts certainly has its work cut out for itself.

The second key risk the company faces is continued challenges on personal basket shopping. Sprouts will need to offer more concessions to get shoppers back into stores. Combined with wage pressure on the labor front, this significantly erodes the margin upside potential. Sprouts recently brought on a new CFO, Chip Molloy, who has been with Sprouts for eight years and was previously the CFO of PetSmart and Under Armour, so all eyes will be on him in terms of righting the ship.

Conclusion

At a time when the stock market appears overvalued, it's an odd feeling to be bullish on a stock where the Street is so bearish. However, Sprouts fits the bill as an attractive contrarian stock. As my DCF indicates, the downside is already mostly captured into the stock price, while the Street continues to miss the math on the secular trends and broad runway for geographical expansion. In my view, no company is as appropriately targeting the better-for-you and vegan market as is Sprouts. I believe, once Sprouts starts to penetrate the Northeast, it has the potential to be the next big grocer. Yes, Amazon's synergies with Whole Foods temper my expectation, but I believe Sprouts will still stand out given the smaller store feel of its store front and loyal customer base. Accordingly, although returns may be rocky in the near term, I believe Sprouts is a very attractive "buy and hold" candidate for investors.