Today, we take an in-depth look at a small developmental firm to determine if it might be worth an investment after a recent large sell-off. Our analysis follows in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) is a South San Francisco based early-clinical stage biopharmaceutical concern focused on the development of T cell engagers to fight solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company is currently advancing four product candidates through the clinic in the treatment of various cancers. Harpoon was formed in 2015 and went public in 2019, raising net proceeds of $70.7 million at $14 per share. The stock trades right at $8.50 a share, translating to a market cap of approximately $280 million.

TriTAC Platform

The company leverages its Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct (TriTAC) platform to create T cell engagers, which are engineered proteins that activate a patient’s own T cells against target cells that express specific antigens. They are essentially bispecific T cell engagers (BiTEs) fused to human serum albumin, which stabilize them in the bloodstream. As such, Harpoon’s TriTAC compounds enjoy a longer half-life than BiTEs, allowing once-weekly dosing versus continuous IV administration. From an efficacy standpoint, they do not require major histocompatibility complex [MHC] recognition for T cell recognition.

This feature is extremely important as MHC down regulation (along with mutations) are the main culprits in immune escape, a phenomenon where the immune system is no longer able to recognize and eliminate a pathogen. Also, like its BiTE predecessor, Harpoon’s T cell engagers can trigger T cell activation at low levels of antigen expression, which bedevils other therapies.

Harpoon has also developed a platform technology known as ProTriTAC, which is the pro-drug form of TriTAC, employed for tumor-specific activation. It has one asset (HPN601) in the preclinic that targets the epithelial cell adhesion molecule.

Pipeline:

From its TriTAC Platform, Harpoon has progressed four assets into the clinic.

HPN424. The most advanced program is HPN424, which is being assessed for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). It is designed to target prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA), a protein that is overexpressed in malignant cells but not healthy ones. Although significant advances have been made against prostate cancer – the five-year survival rate for local and regional prostate cancer is ~98% – ~174,000 American men are diagnosed with the condition annually, from which ~31,000 die, making it the number two cancer death in males. The mean survival time for mCRPC is only 13 months from diagnosis, leaving a large unmet need. Management estimates the global prostate market opportunity at north of $5 billion.

HPN424 is currently undergoing evaluation in a Phase 1/2a trial in which 89 patients have been dosed once-weekly across 13 cohorts (1.3 to 160ng/kg) as of an April 23, 2021 data cutoff date. An interim data readout that occurred on June 4, 2021 underwhelmed the investment community with only one confirmed partial response (PR) and treatment duration greater than 24 weeks observed in 15 of 74 (20%) patients. The PR occurred in the highest (160ng/kg) dose cohort (n=7) with three patients experiencing prostate-specific antigen (PSA) declines. With deep-pocketed Amgen’s (AMGN) competing AMG 160 therapy exhibiting slightly better early results (declines in 63% of patients – 15 of 24), Harpoon’s readout sent its stock price 24% lower to $15.86 in the following trading session, and it has since fallen an additional 43%.

It should be noted that the patients in the dose escalation portion of this trial are in pretty bad shape with a median of five prior systemic therapies and 73% of them having received chemotherapy. From a safety standpoint, dose limiting toxicities were observed at doses ranging from 96 to 300ng/kg but the maximum tolerated dose had not been reached. All grade 3 adverse events occurred during the initial dosing.

Harpoon (as of May 31, 2021) stepped up to a 19-patient, 300ng/kg cohort and has dosed one patient at 450ng/kg. A further trial update is expected by YE21.

HPN536. The company’s next most advanced asset is HPN536, which targets mesothelin (MSLN) expression in a number of solid tumors. It is undergoing study in a Phase 1/2a trial against cancers with high MSLN expression, including pancreatic (80%-85% expression rate), ovarian (60%-65%), and mesothelioma (85%-90%). As of May 31, 2021, nine fixed-dosed cohorts of 6 to 280ng/kg and a three-step dose cohort up to 1200ng/kg had been administered with 55% (11 of 20) of relapsed/refractory ovarian cancer patients demonstrating stability in targeted lesions. An 1800ng/kg cohort has since been opened with interim data expected at YE21.

HPN328. Harpoon has one other wholly owned clinical asset in a Phase 1/2 study: HPN328, which targets Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3 (a.k.a. DLL3) expression, common in small-cell lung cancer, which afflicts ~30,000 Americans annually with five-year survival rates ranging between 2% and 31%. The Phase 1 portion initiated in January 2021 with interim data due at YE21.

HPN217. The company’s most profitable asset to date is HPN217, which targets B-cell maturation antigen and is being investigated in the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. Like its sister assets, it is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial; however, unlike Harpoon’s other assets, HPN217 is tied up in an option agreement with AbbVie (ABBV), under which Harpoon received $30 million upfront (November 2019) and an additional $50 million upon the dosing of its first patient in a clinical trial (June 2020). After the completion of the Phase 1/2 trial, AbbVie will determine whether it will exercise its worldwide option to develop, manufacture, and commercialize HPN217. If AbbVie opts in, Harpoon will receive $200 million and be eligible for an additional $230 million of milestone payments as well as royalties. This agreement can theoretically expand to a total of eight assets encompassing $2.4 billion in potential milestones.

As of May 12, 2021, the company had enrolled 20 patients across eight cohorts, up to 2150µg. To date, no dose-limiting toxicities have been observed. Once an ideal dosage has been selected, Harpoon will proceed into the Phase 2 portion of the trial.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary

To finance its clinical endeavors, the company held cash and marketable securities of $175.2 million, which was negatively impacted by a $50 million settlement it had to remit to Takeda (TAK) subsidiary Millennium Pharmaceuticals in May 2021 after a court ruled that Harpoon had fraudulently induced Millennium to make an investment in Maverick Therapeutics, a company to which Harpoon was a party to a 2016 asset transfer agreement, in January 2017. This outlay was more than offset by a secondary offering executed in January 2021, in which the company raised net proceeds of $108.1 million at $17 per share. With four clinical trials ongoing, its current largess should take it through the end of FY22.

Despite the disappointment surrounding its early June 2021 data release, only two Street firms (Citigroup and Wedbush) elected to downgrade shares of HARP to a hold. The other six firms rendering commentary over the preceding year are split equally in the buy and outperform camps. Their median twelve-month price target is just under $30 a share.

Verdict

There are plenty of catalysts for Harpoon over the next six months with four trial updates from all four assets anticipated by YE21. However, the space it plays in is becoming increasingly crowded and Amgen – a pioneer in the space with the first-approved BiTE (Blincyto for acute lymphoblastic leukemia) in 2014 – looms large with clinical competition for HPN424, HPN217, and HPN328.

Harpoon’s current busted IPO stock price indicates that platform validation is no longer assumed. And with current cash on hand, it will have to prioritize its assets (likely in early 2022) to avoid significant dilution in the coming years. A $200 million infusion from AbbVie would go a long way towards stemming dilution, making the HPN217 interim data the most critical of Harpoon’s four clinical assets. We will keep an eye on this name but believe that it is in the ‘show me’ phase, and as such expect shares of HARP to drift sideways or lower for another quarter before the spate of data near year’s end.

Note: I would be tempted to take a small position using a simple covered call strategy for risk mitigation. HARP does have options available against its stock. However, the liquidity is poor with wide bid/ask spreads, making this strategy non-viable at the moment.

