Photo by rabbit75_ist/iStock via Getty Images

With over 500 million square feet of office space, Manhattan hosts over 10% of the total office space in the US.

The protagonist for this piece is the largest landlord for office space on this island, SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Most recent numbers show this REIT portfolio to comprise about 35.3 million square feet across more than 77 buildings. About 75% of this square footage is via direct ownership and the balance is via debt and preferred equity. The majority of this real estate is office, but about 10% of revenues are derived from retail and other types of properties.

This office REIT unsurprisingly did not embrace the WFH culture for its own employees. They tried it for a brief period of 10 weeks at the onset of the pandemic, but then recognized the importance of in person collaboration for maximal productivity and got all of its employees back to the office. They supplemented the safety protocols in place at work with additional support for their employees in the form of subsidized daycare, daily meals, discounted transit passes, and remote learning centers for their kids. They have been at 100% back to office since last June and have navigated the pandemic and have not looked back. SLG was in a unique position where it could guide its tenants on how to successfully bring their employees back to the offices, because they actually did that first.

It has recovered some ground from the Covid nadir. However, just like its brethren in Manhattan, it is still depressed compared to the pre-Covid era.

Data by YCharts

Let us talk about how this REIT has performed with its last published results and see if this is something that we might be interested in.

Q2-2021

SLG showed a trend all too common among the office REITs, with property net operating income (NOI) dropping more than 13% year over year.

Source: SLG Q2-2021 (Highlights added by author)

SLG's share of unconsolidated NOI did much better though and was actually up by about 11.4%. One point we would note here is that the base rent from unconsolidated properties is actually higher than that from consolidated ones. Another point here is that some of the drop has come from its planned dispositions.

Committed occupancy trended lower but was still at a respectable 93.6%. Overall the funds from operations (FFO) dropped by about 10 cents year over year, but the decline was modest in relation to some other drops that we have witnessed in the office sector. One key aspect to note here is that SLG has been steadily repurchasing shares. Alongside that, it also increased its dividends.

Source: SLG Q2-2021 (Highlights added by author)

That is extremely rare combination in the REIT sphere in today's market.

Outlook

SLG has an overall diversified tenant base with extra weighting to the financial services sector. That is pretty much unavoidable if you have prime real estate in New York.

Source: SLG Q2-2021

The largest tenants sport a lot of creditworthy companies.

Source: SLG Q2-2021

But the move away from office real estate today has less to do with distress of tenants and more to do with accommodating employee desires to work from home (WFH). SLG does do a great job of not only breaking down the expiring leases (which most other REITs do), but also puts forward what the asking rate on those leases currently stands at.

Source: SLG Q2-2021 (Highlights added by author)

Now, one must keep in mind that this is the asking rent and actual deals often go through under this number in today's market. But it can still help us see the pressures coming on revenues and NOI down the line. Interestingly, even here SLG's unconsolidated revenues are doing better.

During Q2-2021, SLG's vacant square footage increased modestly.

Source: SLG Q2-2021 (Highlights added by author)

This is despite some aggressive rents, tenant incentives and free rent being offered to take the spaces. Our sense with listening to management is that the deal making pipeline has now stabilized and likely to move up over time. On the conference call, management gave a sense of the deals being worked on.

So we have 355,000 square feet of the leases in execution or in negotiation and another 264,000 square feet of term sheets, which we think have a high degree of probability of conversion over to a lease. And of the leases that are out there's roughly 300,000 square feet of new tenants and about 30,000 square feet of - 35,000 square feet of renewal tenants. And then on the term sheets it's roughly 200,000 square feet of new and 68,000 square feet of renewal tenants. And then as far as the complexion of the tenants with the leases that are out for signature 39% of the square footage is our legal tenants, legal law firms, 29% are financial service tenants, and 17% are tech tenants, which by and large mirrors what we've seen in leasing velocity year-to-date.

Source: SLG Q2-2021 Transcript

Other analysts are getting the same picture as well and FFO numbers appear to be stabilizing since Q2-2021 earnings release.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Valuation

SLG trades on the cheaper side from a price to FFO multiple basis (about 10X for 2022) and is currently about three multiples lower than Vornado (VNO.PK) which we believe is a close comparative. Just like VNO, SLG trades at about a 30-35% discount to consensus NAV estimates. SLG does use more leverage than VNO though. A lot of that is not seen as SLG has far greater exposure to assets and debt via its joint ventures than VNO.

Source: SLG Q2-2021 (Highlights added by author)

So in that sense the lower FFO multiple discounts the extra risks that come with the higher debt. But the debt is unlikely to be an issue as far as we can see. The debt maturity profile is well balanced and near term maturities are modest.

Source: SLG Q2-2021

SLG has also shown the ability to monetize assets at attractive rates in the last few months (over $1.5 billion gross disposition value) and hinted it had some more of that coming.

Conclusion

SLG is probably the best play for those extremely bullish on office space (or bearish on WFH trends). The leveraged office REIT with a penchant for returning cash to shareholders via dividends and buybacks from recycled property capital likely gives the best returns if they turn out to be correct. SLG is the one that is increasing the dividend while VNO reduced its dividend in 2020. Do keep in mind that SLG pays monthly and has done a little dance around with the way it has paid its shareholders over time and this might get different websites to inaccurately represent the dividend yield. We do think SLG's dividend is safe for at least the next 12 months and give it the lowest danger rating on our proprietary Kenny Loggins scale.

A low danger rating implies a less than 15% probability of a dividend cut in the next 12 months. While SLG may suit some investors, and we would not dissuade them, we still prefer VNO for a more conservative approach. If we had to look for an income play we would likely sell the May 2022 Cash Secured Puts.

Source: Author's App

That gets an attractive entry point a good 18% annualized yield if the stock moves sideways or higher.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.