MoMo Productions/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Opendoor (NASDAQ:OPEN) is aiming to disrupt the real estate market with its digital house buying and selling platform. According to the company, the housing market is the largest undisrupted market in the US. It pegs its value at $1.6 trillion per year, significantly more than food or used autos.

There are some interesting innovations in the way the company operates. By moving the entire process online, it offers greater simplicity, certainty, speed, and safety. In other words, people can buy and sell homes with a lot less hassle.

In order to be in a position to quickly offer a price to a seller, the company needs a way to quickly and precisely value a home. For that, it uses advanced data science algorithms that take enormous quantities of data points to make estimations on the price the property can sell for. From the size of the house to the type of flooring everything is combined to generate an estimated resale value. The delta between the prediction and the actual resale value has been improving as the company gains more experience and improves on the algorithms. This part is where a lot of the value of the company resides, and we are positively surprised at how much the company is willing to bet that they get the valuations right, given how little margin of safety they have (basically, the take rate).

Source: Opendoor Investor Relations

At least Opendoor gets some benefits from operating at scale, which include bulk pricing discounts on home materials for fixes and improvements, and automation of the whole process reduces the amount of work a real estate agent has to complete. The estimate by the company on bulk material pricing discount is more than 40%, which is an important benefit it gets from operating at scale. The company also has a stable of trusted subcontractors that can help it with repairs and improvements.

At present, the company operates in 21 markets, estimates its market share at 2%, and has a $5 billion revenue run rate. For comparison, it believes that the US has a market potential of $1.3 trillion. This estimate is for the 87% of the 5 million houses sold annually that fall within its $100K to $750K target range.

The contribution margin the company is able to get per house varies significantly by market, with ~90% of markets having a positive contribution margin and an average of $8K per home. If the company manages to scale, this can produce good results, but a lot of houses need to be sold just to pay its fixed costs including SG&A and software development.

Source: Opendoor Investor Relations

Since the contribution margin per house is relatively slim, the company is trying to sell extra services at the same time. This goes from title & escrow to home loans and insurance. We believe this ancillary services might be critical for the company to become profitable, since it could almost double the contribution margin per home.

Source: Opendoor Investor Relations

As the company continues to scale, it is getting closer to positive EBITDA, but at least for the foreseeable future, it expects to continue generating losses. It is until 2023 that the company is projecting a $9 million profit. While profits could explode after that, it is too much of a gamble for us to consider the shares.

Source: Opendoor Investor Relations

Valuation

While the price/sales ratio might make the company appear cheap for a software enabled business, it is important to remember that most software companies have gross profit margins above 80%, whereas Opendoor is struggling to reach double digits.

Data by YCharts

It is difficult to value a company like Opendoor, but since we are old school, we are going to see what the forward EV / EBITDA ratio is to get an idea of what analysts think the company can make in profit the coming year. The answer is that shares are valued with a triple-digit ratio on this metric. This makes it clear that investors are already pricing years of earnings growth into the shares today. To us, it comes down to whether the home real estate market can become a winner-take-most market. If that is the case, Opendoor might be really cheap right here, if the answer is that it will remain competitive with no one company gaining a disproportionate slice, then it is very difficult to justify a more than $10 billion market cap for Opendoor right now.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

Opendoor is an intriguing company and one that will be very interesting to watch for the next few years. There is a possibility that it will indeed disrupt the fragmented home real estate market, but we don't see how its algorithms can be so much better than those of the competition to be able to command the market share that the company believes it can command. They are certainly taking the risk and that is worth watching, but we are not willing to bet on this market becoming a winner-take-most type of market. For a very long time, it has been a very fragmented and competitive market and we don't believe any one company can capture most of it.