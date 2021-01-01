kim willems/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE) have performed fairly well on a year-to-date basis, up around 18% and outperforming the broader chemical space on soaring prices for acetic acid and vinyl acetate monomer (or VAM), and almost keeping pace with the S&P 500. Like with many cyclical names, though, the shares have started to underperform as investors anticipate normalizing prices and weaker 2022 profits.

As I’ve said in pieces on steel companies and other chemical companies, in the short term it’s tough to make money fighting the tape, and it’s tough to make money in cyclical commodity names when commodity prices and margins are heading lower off a peak. Longer term, though, I like Celanese’s market-leading and very efficient acetyl chain and engineered material businesses, and I think today’s price doesn’t really reflect the full value. Tactically, I’m cautious about recommending the shares today, but the valuation makes this a name to watch.

Acetyl Chain Pressures Easing… But Celanese Isn’t Concerned

The combination of lean inventories in 2020, supply shortages earlier this year due to weather and plant maintenance, and stronger than expected end-market recoveries sent acetyl chain prices soaring earlier in 2021, with acetic acid prices hitting new highs of around $800/mt and VAM prices topping $1,800/mt. That’s a windfall opportunity for an efficient operator like Celanese, and the company saw acetyl chain EBITDA margin rise 16 points to almost 40% in the second quarter.

These spikes never last, and this one is no exception, as acetic prices already started declining within the second quarter and have declined further since. Prices aren’t crashing, though, and with demand likely to rise at a high-single-digit rate in 2021 and continue rising in 2022, I believe prices could stay at above-average levels for a while. I think management’s call for tight supplies through 2025/26 may end up being a little bullish, but the market has been pretty responsible thus far where capacity is concerned.

Celanese is among those adding capacity, adding 1.3Mtpa of acetyl capacity at its Clear Lake site (to 4.6Mtpa) and 90kt of VAM capacity at its Nanjing facility (to 1.665Mtpa). Celanese is doing this not only to leverage growing demand from markets like autos, electronics, healthcare, and packaging but also to enhance/build out its differentiated product capacity – one of the keys to the Celanese story is that the company is not only a technical leader in the acetyl chain (producing more than 20 of the most commonly-used polymers), it leverages significant in-house capabilities to produce value-added products while being a global cost leader.

Building Up Its Value-Added Capabilities

Celanese has always been a willing player where M&A is concerned but has typically shown restraint where valuation is concerned and has made a point of targeting assets that fit into its value-added focus.

Although the company missed out on CeramTec (which is being acquired by CPP Investments and BC Partners), the company did acquire Santoprene from Exxon Mobil (XOM) earlier this year in a $1.15B deal that adds attractive thermoplastic vulcanizate (or TPV) capacity at a reasonable multiple – around 10x EBITDA upfront and less than 8x assuming synergy targets are met.

I like the Santoprene deal, and I think it’s a pretty typical Celanese deal in that it adds capacity and capabilities in value-added products with growth potential. Around two-thirds of Santoprene’s sales go into the auto sector, but content per vehicle should grow disproportionately with electrification. This fits with overall growing EV leverage at Celanese’s Engineered Materials business, where the company is seeing 4x content on EVs, including its GUR polyethylene product, which is being used in battery separators.

Management is actively targeting growth opportunities across auto, electronic, and healthcare markets, and I would expect additional deals like the Santoprene deal – moderately sized transactions that add value-added capacity and leverage the company’s strong internal feedstock capabilities. I’d also expect further efforts to build out its capabilities in sustainable products, as this was another target area called out during the company’s Investor Day earlier this year.

CE Stock Outlook

I do expect that we’ve seen the best of the acetyl cycle, but I also expect that we’re going to see a period of sustained higher prices (relative to past cycles) on higher end-market demand and relatively limited capacity additions. Likewise with acetate tow – a smaller, but still very profitable business where management is finding new market opportunities outside of the shrinking cigarette filter market. Longer term, I expect management to continue growing the Engineered Materials business, with a particular focus on value-added product development that leverages its internal basic chemical capabilities.

While I do see a year-over-year decline in revenue in 2022 as possible, it’s not my base-case assumption, and I expect low single-digits growth off of 2021 levels through 2024, with longer-term growth around 4%. I expect EBITDA margins to fall from 33%+ in 2021 to around 28% in 2022 and then toward 27%, but I believe that 27% margin could be sustainable through 2025/26.

I realize that “it’ll be different this time” calls are inherently risky, but given the time it takes to build new capacity, I believe it would be difficult to get significant new capacity online much before 2024 (if it were announced today), so unless there are significant capacity addition announcements over the next nine to 12 months, I think that outlook is fairly secure through 2025.

From a cash flow perspective, I think elevated profitability through 2025 and stronger long-term growth in value-added products for markets like autos, electronics, and healthcare will drive sustainable average long-term FCF margins in the mid-teens. Again, this is an “it’s different this time” call, but I think the downside even in an environment of more capacity additions would likely be in the low-teens, and the downside to the share price would be in the neighborhood of $135.

The Bottom Line

Between discounted cash flow and EV/EBITDA, I believe Celanese is undervalued today, with a fair value range of around $165 to $180 and long-term annualized return potential in the high single digits beyond that. Sentiment is the biggest short-term risk, as institutional investors typically aren’t interested in holding cyclical stocks as commodity prices are falling and margins are shrinking. I do think there will be increased confidence on 2023+ margins in 2022, but the share appreciation may be more limited until then.

Longer-term investors who aren’t worried about a sharper cyclical downturn may find the shares appealing enough today. I’m still a little more cautious from a tactical standpoint – while I do like the long-term Celanese story (and the valuation), competitive capacity additions could still exceed market expectations, and cyclical moves have a way of outperforming expectations in both the good and bad times. With that, I’m a little more cautious today even though I do find this a tempting idea.