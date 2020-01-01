insta_photos/iStock via Getty Images

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) has emerged as a leader in online language learning with a smartphone-driven mobile platform that has quickly become one of the world's most downloaded educational apps. The company has been successful with "gamifying" the learning model making it an effective tool reaching nearly 500 million users or 40 million registered users per month. The attraction here beyond impressive growth trends is a revenue strategy that incorporates not only the core subscription package and advertisements for freemium users, but also Duolingo's standardized English proficiency exam with the scores being accepted by institutions for learners to prove their knowledge. Overall, there is a lot to like about Duolingo which benefits from several tailwinds as the learning market shifts online. That said, while we like the stock and see a positive long-term outlook, the currently demanding valuation warrants some caution at the current level.

DUOL Q2 Earnings Recap

Duolingo last reported its Q2 earnings in August with headline revenues of $58.8 million, up 47% year-over-year. This was the first quarterly result for the company since its July IPO. The story here goes back to the depths of the pandemic in 2020 when the company got a boost of users, benefiting from the "stay-at-home" theme. In this regard, what is a tough comparison period last year, the number of monthly active users "MAU" at 37.9 million fell 3% compared to Q2 2020. Still, on a 2-year stacked basis, MAU is up 39% from the end of 2019. The number of daily active users "DAUs" at 9.1 million, up 2% y/y is encouraging as it suggests continued organic momentum beyond the pandemic impact.

More importantly, the company is being able to translate this wave of platform traffic into paying subscribers which reached 1.9 million, up 46% from 1.3 million last year. In other words, users that find the Duolingo app can immediately use its basic functionality through an ad-supported version while a growing number are converting to the premium service. Currently, subscriptions represent 73% of revenue, advertisements are 17% of revenues, while the Duolingo English Test "DET" is 9% of the business.

The result of the top-line growth has been an increase in margins as the gross profit reached 72.6% of revenue, up 207% basis points from 70.5% in the period last year. On the other hand, negative net income of -$0.9 million in Q2 has been driven, in part, by higher R&D spending which is expected to continue. Favorably, sales and marketing, as well as general and administrative expenses, have both declined as a percentage of revenue.

Management is guiding for full-year 2021 revenue between $236 million and $242 million, representing a 48% y/y increase at the midpoint from 2020. The company is also targeting a negative adjusted EBITDA between -$14 million and -$8 million, reversing a positive $3.6 million result last year. Again, the company continues to invest in the platform while also increasing spending as it expands into new markets. Currently, around 60% of revenues are based on international markets outside of the United States which remains the larger growth opportunity.

According to consensus estimates, the forecast for 2021 revenue at $240 million is in line with the management target. Looking ahead, the expectation is for revenue to climb 28% for both 2022 and 2023, and double from the 2021 level to $487 million for 2024. The market also anticipates earnings to remain negative for the foreseeable future, but exhibiting a narrowing low over time as the company benefits from scale. Compared to a negative -$1.03 EPS forecast for this year; the market sees a smaller loss of -$0.17 by 2023.

DUOL Stock Price

Shares of DUOL have been a big winner from its IPO price of $102 which ultimately climbed more than 40% on its debut. The stock currently at $170 has added to those gains and is up over 20% in just the last month. The Q2 report was strong enough, in our view, that it helped to reaffirm the bullish thesis which is the strong growth momentum with more paying subscribers on the platform.

Duolingo has also received a boost following a judge's anti-trust ruling against Apple Inc. (AAPL), preventing the company from forcing app developers like Duolingo to keep charges within the App Store ecosystem while retaining a 15% to 30% commission. As it relates to Duolingo, the company could presumably run payments for its app directly and capture a higher portion of the fees adding to margins and earnings potential. While Apple intends to appeal the ruling, the setup here is bullish for Duolingo and other "app stocks".

The question turns to valuation. Clearly, the stock with a market cap of $6.3 billion is already incorporating much of the growth outlook and positive developments trading at a forward price to sales multiple of 25x and 20x looking out to the 2022 consensus revenue. By all accounts, this is an objectively expensive growth premium for any stock although we highlight some aspects of the company's business model that help justify the price tag.

First, the data that the language learning system works. Duolingo explains that users on the platform are reaching a standardized proficiency rating between listening and learning equivalent to about five semesters of University level studying, in half the time. For us, the most important aspect of a company is the attraction of its product and service. The positive experience users are having translates into organic growth through word-of-mouth and favorable reviews.

The innovation or competitive advantage Duolingo has achieved is the model of gamifying learnings, essentially making the foreign language lessons into a sort of mobile game. For context, Duolingo is more than a multiple-choice test. The system uses a user's front-facing camera from a mobile device along with the phone's microphone and speakers to assess the pronunciation of words and sentences as part of the learning process. A social community aspect with badges and virtual rewards keeps users connected and incentives to learn. There is a sense that users become comfortable with the system and can eventually purchase more courses in different languages to gain at least a basic understanding.

We mentioned the English proficiency exam by Duolingo was gaining acceptance as a standardized alternative in the market. Indeed, the company notes that over 3,000 institutions globally including U.S. Universities accepted the DET as a prerequisite for admissions. This is an important part of the company's long-term strategy which is effectively capturing market share from traditional "offline" language learning alternatives. The recognition of Duolingo as a language prerequisite gives the company a measure of credibility with a new group of subscribers. Duolingo currently offers 106 different language courses in 40 languages.

Is Duolingo A Good Long-Term Stock?

We believe there is some good visibility that the trends for Duolingo can continue as the company expands and gains market awareness. The expectation is that the conversion to paid subscribers can climb over time adding to profitability and the company will also benefit through scale.

Stepping back, this is an attractive segment within education. The global language learning market is expected to reach $115 billion by 2025, compared to $61 billion in 2019. Within that figure, Duolingo benefits from its position in the online category which is expected to continue growing faster at a compound annual rate of 25.4% through 2025.

As mentioned, the biggest challenge here as it relates to the stock comes down to valuation. At +25x 2021 sales, the market is effectively pricing in a future for Duolingo that will still take several years to materialize. While there are no other directly comparable stocks given Duolingo's unique business strategy and unique learning segment, we can draw some similarities to Coursera, Inc. (COUR) which is a leader in online technical learning with over 87 million users, more than twice that of Duolingo.

Coursera is expected to grow revenue 39% this year according to consensus which is a bit below Duolingo's 47% estimate. That said, COUR trades at a discount to DUOL at a forward P/S ratio closer to 8x highlighting the apparent extreme bullishness of Duolingo at 25x. There is also some similarity of Duolingo to gaming stocks like Sea Ltd. (SE) that coincidently trades at a similar 25x P/S. By this measure, DUOL is being priced more like a video game than simply an educational platform.

While these companies have key differences, one advantage in Duolingo is going to be its broad-based appeal and diversified demographic including casual users. Its leadership and specialization in language learning are also a positive that can support a higher valuation. The bullish case for Duolingo is that it has a longer runway considering its accessibility to potentially hundreds of millions of users worldwide

Is DUOL Stock A Buy Or Sell Now?

The good news is that we believe Duolingo has a positive long-term outlook and is well-positioned to consolidate its market share. That said, the demanding valuation particularly following the recent rally in the stock gives a sense of hesitation to take a very bullish position. We rate shares of DUOL as a hold with a price target for the year ahead at $175 representing a 21.5x multiple on 2022 consensus revenue. While the development regarding potential financial boost based on updated Apple App Store terms is positive, we'd like to see updated guidance from management related to the actual financial impact.

Our take is the company will need to materially outperform the current expectations for the stock to see material upside in the near term. Beyond the current price momentum, we expect shares to remain volatile and sensitive to forward estimates. Weaker than expected growth in the upcoming quarters could force a deeper correction as the market reassesses the long-term earnings outlook.

The main long-term risk to watch is likely the competitive landscape. The possibility of a competing platform or mobile language learning system even incorporating some of the features that made Duolingo successful could end up chipping away at the company's growth opportunity. Monitoring points going forward include the user statistics with particular attention to the MAU figure.