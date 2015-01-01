Galina Shafran/iStock via Getty Images

The Update:

Goodyear Tire (NASDAQ:GT) presented at the Morgan Stanley (MS) industrials conference yesterday. The company's CFO, Darren Wells, was interviewed by analyst Victoria Greer for about 25 minutes. I'd like to highlight that Ms. Greer has a $16 price target and a neutral rating on the stock. She has changed neither since February despite the company handily beating her Q2 SOI (segment operating margin) and earnings estimates. Her most recently published model also has some shockingly low estimates. Based on the conversation with Mr. Wells, I think Ms. Greer's estimates and ratings need to go materially higher.

Mr. Well highlighted a number of developments, some of which he touched on during the Q2 earnings call and some which are newer and/or more in depth.

Costs

First, cost inflation is continuing. Wells called out the cost of transportation and labor as continued cost pressures. On the commodity input front, some things have flattened out since August. Natural rubber and carbon black are both flat to even slightly down since August. Petrochemicals, however, are the biggest step up. For example, butadiene was at $0.70/lbs, went to over $1 and is now at $0.85/lbs. This pricing was all without any major supply disruptions. He expects continued volatility.

Volumes

US consumer replacement business was up 13% in Q2 versus 2019, so higher than pre-Covid. That growth has continued although at a more moderate pace since June with July (up 9%) and August (up 6%). European markets are not quite back to 2019 but still improving. Lastly, commercial truck replacement volume is strong almost worldwide. It's no surprise that OEM volumes remain depressed. I consider this a positive for 2022, which I'll explain below.

Pricing/Mix

Price/mix trends are still ahead of raw materials inflation. Greer asked if they were able to continue that price/mix strength. Wells replied that 8 of 9 competitors they track have raised prices this quarter. GT raised prices 8% for Goodyear on September 1 and Cooper raised prices similarly on July 1 and September 1.

The pricing power comes from "tight supply dynamics". Worldwide inventory in terms of days are down 13 days, 13% below normal. In the US, the inventory is much worse. Inventories are down about 24 days, 25% below normal and Wells called out that much of that inventory isn't even real as much of it is "on the water" and that in the Americas GT has "to make every tire we can".

Part of this low inventory and higher pricing is because of capacity rationalization and higher miles driven and part of it is due to the types of tires being built. Wells said that in comparison to the period of margin compression that followed that last peak since 2015-2016. There is a definite trend toward higher levels of technology and complexity led by EV's. This trend effectively reduces existing manufacturing capacity. Wells also said he expects continued pressure upward on commodity costs too. Much of that is due to efforts to reduce environmental footprint at many base material manufacturing sites, which involves investment that needs to be paid back.

Cooper Tire Deal Integration

Wells said he feels "better and better" about the opportunity for synergies with Cooper and sees at least the $165mm they articulated when they announced the deal in February. The Cooper team has "knowledge and approaches that are incremental" for the Goodyear team. He initially thought there would be "some benefit" for distribution but did not include any opportunities for overseas distribution and yet they are clearly seeing that, particularly in China for Cooper, where they have 2,500 points of sale. They are continuing to look in Europe and UK.

Meanwhile, the complexity of new tires makes a larger footprint beneficial as it can have certain factories specialize, and then continue to seek additional opportunity to expand the low cost production locations. He believes this scale will be good for capital expenditure efficiency.

Analyst Ratings Issue

Ms. Greer was in the awkward position of interviewing the CFO of a company while its stock @$17/share was well above her $16 target. GT has four buys, four neutrals and one sell among the analyst community as seen on Bloomberg. As you can see below, Ms. Greer has the second lowest price target in the group.

source Bloomberg

In my previous article on GT, I laid out a basic earnings model.

As you can see in the bottom right hand corner, I think the company will earn about $3.10 next year rising to $4.40 in '23. Much of that gain is based on SOI going to 8% in '22 and 9% in '23 leading to EBIT of 7.2% and 8.2% for those respective years. None of those margins are heroic versus margins the company achieved in 2017 and 2018.

Ms. Greer's most recently published full financial model which, she has not updated since Q1 appears to not include Cooper Tire or much margin improvement. The biggest impact of those exclusions are earnings estimates for 2022 of $1.94/share and for 2023 of $2.16. Notably, Ms. Greer uses conservative multiples of ~8x EPS to get to her price target of $16.

Based on everything the GT CFO said at the conference and the fact that Ms. Greer's model appears to not yet incorporate Cooper Tire or GT's pricing strength, I think it's quite clear Ms. Greer's earnings estimates have to come up and so do her price target and rating. Maybe that helps the stock. Maybe it doesn't. I don't think it hurts.

Valuation:

I left out a full enterprise value valuation matrix in my first piece on the company to keep it deliberately simple. Since some people asked, please see below.

Market Capitalization (using 281mm shares @ $17) $4.777 bilion Debt $9.030 billion Minority Interest $199mm Cash $1.03 billion Enterprise Value $12.975 billion EV/'22 EBITDA of $2.646 billion (my estimate above) 4.9x EV/'23 EBITDA of $3.035 billion (my estimate above) 4.27x

I believe the company will generate about $800mm of free cash flow next year and $1.2billion in 2023, thereby allowing the company to bring net debt down to $6 billion and 2x leverage.

Risks:

The risks are that miles driven decline meaningfully for some reason like they did in 2020. If that happened, inventories would be much less tight and there would be less pricing power. There is also the risk that pricing can't keep up with cost inflation even if inventories remain tight. Lastly, there is the risk that the Cooper Tire integration does not go well. Given this stock is still only at 5.5x my estimate for 2022 earnings and <5x my estimated 2022 EBITDA, I think these risks are more than priced in.

Conclusion:

The deeper I dig into this company, the more I like it. I think there are some structural tailwinds to the industry and the company. It is trading below its historical multiples and part of the sell-side analyst world is quite behind the curve updating their estimates. The stock was very firm after the CFO presented and I continue to believe the stock belongs at least in the mid-20s.