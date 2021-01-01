Marketplace Fastest Climbers - July And August 2021

Sep. 16, 2021 4:45 PM ET3 Comments7 Likes
SA Marketplace profile picture
SA Marketplace
17.13K Followers

Summary

  • A quick update on this summer's fastest climbers.
  • Several first time appearances and new services.
  • More exciting launches upcoming.

Young Woman in Autumn Landscape.
MundusImages/E+ via Getty Images

~ by Tim Murphy

And...just like that the summer is a few days away from turning into autumn, kids are back at school, and NFL has kicked off (Go Bills!). I’ll keep this quick as it’s been two months since the last Fastest Climbers update

In July we launched The Abstract Portfolio by The Abstract Investor, Cash Builder Opportunities by Nick Ackerman and Stanford Chemist, Cannabis Growth Portfolio, and Adaptive Momentum Investing by Toma Hentea.

This week we launched Growth Stock Renegade by John Rhodes and we have several new services in the pipelines, including at least one next week.

Here's our list of fastest climbers for July and August. Rankings have been tracked since April 2020 and as usual, they are ranked by the net increase in recurring revenue for the last 28 days of the month. See below for highlights:

JULY 2021

Service

Contributor

1

Potential Multibaggers

From Growth to Value

2

The Data Driven Investor

Andres Cardenal, CFA

3

High Dividend Opportunities

Rida Morwa

4

Cash Builder Opportunities

Cash Builder Opportunities

5

Value Investor's Edge

J Mintzmyer

6

The Contrarian

KCI Research Ltd.

7

Predictive Analytic Models

Robert P. Balan

8

iREIT on Alpha

Brad Thomas

9

Beating the Market

Louis Stevens

10

The Dividend Freedom Tribe

Robert & Sam Kovacs

11

CEF/ETF Income Laboratory

Stanford Chemist

12

Stock Waves

Stock Waves

13

Cannabis Growth Portfolio

Cannabis Growth Investor

14

High Yield Investor

High Yield Investor

15

Sustainable Dividends

BDC Buzz

16

Conservative Income Portfolio

Trapping Value

17

HFI Research

HFIR

18

Second Wind Capital

Courage & Conviction Investing

19

Option Income Advisor

Parsimony Investment Research

20

The EV Supply Chain

Long Term Tips

20

Ian's Insider Corner

Ian Bezek

August 2021

1

The Data Driven Investor

Andres Cardenal, CFA

2

Potential Multibaggers

From Growth to Value

3

High Dividend Opportunities

Rida Morwa

4

Value Investor's Edge

J Mintzmyer

5

The Contrarian

KCI Research Ltd.

6

Beating the Market

Louis Stevens

7

Adaptive Momentum Investing

Toma Hentea

8

High Yield Investor

High Yield Investor

9

iREIT on Alpha

Brad Thomas

10

Conservative Income Portfolio

Trapping Value

11

Energy Income Authority

Michael Boyd

12

Option Income Advisor

Parsimony Investment Research

13

Cannabis Growth Portfolio

Cannabis Growth Investor

14

The Total Pharma Tracker

Avisol Capital Partners

15

The REIT Forum

Colorado Wealth Management Fund

16

App Economy Portfolio

App Economy Insights

17

EZV Algorithms

Michael Gettings

18

Big Dividends PLUS

Blue Harbinger

19

The Dividend Freedom Tribe

Robert & Sam Kovacs

20

The Natural Resources Hub

Laurentian Research

  • First off, Adaptive Momentum Investing had one of the strongest launches ever for a contributor with less than 2K followers - and Toma Hentea continues to add subscribers at a steady pace

  • Cash Builder Opportunities (by Stanford Chemist and Nick Ackerman) and Cannabis Growth Portfolio (by Julian Lin) joined the Top 20 party from their recent launches and are two services by already established Marketplace contributors

  • Congrats to first time Top 20 appearances from The Natural Resources Hub (by Laurentian Research), Big Dividend PLUS (by Blue Harbinger), Total Pharma Tracker (by Avisol Capital Partners) and The EV Supply Chain (by Long Term Tips) -- showing the demand for a wide-range of sectors and investment styles

  • Parsimony Investment Research’s newly improved Options Income Advisor service made the list for the first time in July and continued in August

  • And back-to-back top 10 placements by Value Investor’s Edge (by J Mintzmyer), The Contrarian (by KCI Research) and iREIT on Alpha (by Brad Thomas)

  • Lastly - Dividend Freedom Tribe, High Yield Investor, Data Driven Investor, and Potential Multibaggers are the only services to make the top 20 list every month this year so far - keep up the great work!

This article was written by

SA Marketplace profile picture
SA Marketplace
17.13K Followers
The Seeking Alpha Marketplace is our platform for investing research and guidance. Services are led by individual authors and feature communities of investors with similar interests focused on a given investment style and approach. It enables investors to get guidance and ideas that suits their needs so they can take their investing to the next level.Interested in building a business on Marketplace? Check out this story on authors' success to date, and go here to learn more about writing for SA. Contact us at premiumauthors@seekingalpha.com if you'd like to apply to launch a Marketplace service.Interested in signing up for a Marketplace service? Check out all our authors here. For any questions about SA's Marketplace, contact subscriptions@seekingalpha.com. We'd be happy to hear from you.This account will be used to highlight these authors and offer insights into investing from the authors to any interested users. Follow this account if you'd like to hear what's going on with the SA Marketplace!
Follow

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

3 Comments
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.