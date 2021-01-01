MundusImages/E+ via Getty Images

~ by Tim Murphy

And...just like that the summer is a few days away from turning into autumn, kids are back at school, and NFL has kicked off (Go Bills!). I’ll keep this quick as it’s been two months since the last Fastest Climbers update

In July we launched The Abstract Portfolio by The Abstract Investor, Cash Builder Opportunities by Nick Ackerman and Stanford Chemist, Cannabis Growth Portfolio, and Adaptive Momentum Investing by Toma Hentea.

This week we launched Growth Stock Renegade by John Rhodes and we have several new services in the pipelines, including at least one next week.

Here's our list of fastest climbers for July and August. Rankings have been tracked since April 2020 and as usual, they are ranked by the net increase in recurring revenue for the last 28 days of the month. See below for highlights:

JULY 2021

August 2021