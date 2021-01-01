~ by Tim Murphy
And...just like that the summer is a few days away from turning into autumn, kids are back at school, and NFL has kicked off (Go Bills!). I’ll keep this quick as it’s been two months since the last Fastest Climbers update
In July we launched The Abstract Portfolio by The Abstract Investor, Cash Builder Opportunities by Nick Ackerman and Stanford Chemist, Cannabis Growth Portfolio, and Adaptive Momentum Investing by Toma Hentea.
This week we launched Growth Stock Renegade by John Rhodes and we have several new services in the pipelines, including at least one next week.
Here's our list of fastest climbers for July and August. Rankings have been tracked since April 2020 and as usual, they are ranked by the net increase in recurring revenue for the last 28 days of the month. See below for highlights:
JULY 2021
|
Service
|
Contributor
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9
|
10
|
11
|
12
|
13
|
14
|
15
|
16
|
17
|
18
|
19
|
20
|
20
August 2021
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9
|
10
|
11
|
12
|
13
|
14
|
15
|
16
|
17
|
18
|
19
|
20
First off, Adaptive Momentum Investing had one of the strongest launches ever for a contributor with less than 2K followers - and Toma Hentea continues to add subscribers at a steady pace
Cash Builder Opportunities (by Stanford Chemist and Nick Ackerman) and Cannabis Growth Portfolio (by Julian Lin) joined the Top 20 party from their recent launches and are two services by already established Marketplace contributors
Congrats to first time Top 20 appearances from The Natural Resources Hub (by Laurentian Research), Big Dividend PLUS (by Blue Harbinger), Total Pharma Tracker (by Avisol Capital Partners) and The EV Supply Chain (by Long Term Tips) -- showing the demand for a wide-range of sectors and investment styles
Parsimony Investment Research’s newly improved Options Income Advisor service made the list for the first time in July and continued in August
And back-to-back top 10 placements by Value Investor’s Edge (by J Mintzmyer), The Contrarian (by KCI Research) and iREIT on Alpha (by Brad Thomas)
Lastly - Dividend Freedom Tribe, High Yield Investor, Data Driven Investor, and Potential Multibaggers are the only services to make the top 20 list every month this year so far - keep up the great work!
This article was written by
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.