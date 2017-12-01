wdalton/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Over the past years, Fox Factory (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:FOXF) has shown steady growth in financial performance. However, further growth may be unstable as at the end of 2020, sales increased mainly due to absorption, and the rapid growth at the end of the last two quarters was due to a low base. Asset turnover has dropped significantly recently due to the takeover of SCA Performance Holdings, which holds back the company's profitability. At the end of the last reporting period, inventories grew 86% against the average over the past five years. Management attributed the rise in raw materials to supply chain problems, but finished goods also rose 26%, posing risks to free cash flow. According to our estimate, the company is trading near fair market value. We are neutral.

Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding is an American company that designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and systems for off-road bicycles, motorcycles, ATVs, crossovers, off-road cars, and commercial trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, special purpose vehicles. The variety of the company’s products include shock absorbers, forks, and suspensions, wheelsets, stems, cranks, etc. FOXF is associated with high-end, high-performance, and technologically-advanced products. The company’s core consumer base is - pro-users, ultra-enthusiasts, and “weekend warriors”. Revenue breakdown by segment is presented below:

(Source: 10-K form)

Revenue breakdown by geographic location is presented below:

(Source: 10-K form)

Individual stakeholders own 17.67% of the company's shares. Mutual fund holders own 72.02%, other institutional investors - 30.09%. Therefore, institutional investors own 102.11% of the total shares. The list of the main shareholders of the company is presented below:

(Source: CNN Business)

Management of the company is headed by:

Michael C. Dennison - Director and Chief Executive Officer;

Scott R. Humphrey - Chief Financial Officer;

Toby D. Merchant - Chief Legal Officer, Chief Compliance Officer;

Dale A. Silvia - Chief Human Resources Officer;

Jacqueline B. Martin - Chief Purpose and Inclusion Officer.

M&A Policy

Recent company’s presentation indicates that it is striving to expand its activities into Performance Enthusiast and General Consumer Markets. We are skeptical about extensive growth unless it is an intelligent acquisition increasing shareholder value.

DATE COMPANY BUSINESS DEAL SIZE Influence on sales December 1, 2017 Flagship Inc., Tuscany Motor Company (“Tuscany”) A designer, manufacturer, and distributor of premium aftermarket powered vehicle performance packages. (80% of the business) $53.4 mln $40.8 mln March 11, 2020 SCA Performance Holdings A leading OEM authorized specialty vehicle manufacturer for light-duty trucks in North America. $331.8 mln $83 mln May 25, 2021 (second quarter) OutsideVan A custom van conversion company that designs and custom engineers recreational vehicles with headquarters in Portland, Oregon 15.1 mln -

(Source: Based on the company's data)

In 10-k filings and one of the latest company’s presentations, the company's management points out that acquisitions will positively affect subsequent financial results, leading to the expansion of the company's operating niches. The combination of SCA and Tuscany creates a clear aftermarket category leader, logistically efficient manufacturing base, provides better product delivery to dealers. The SCA acquisition strengthens FOXF's strategic presence in the light truck and SUV end markets - which have grown in share since 2006 - to 74% for light trucks and SUVs (the remaining 26% for passenger cars) in 2019, up from 52% in 2006.As for our opinion, we agree with the potential for further growth, but we are also wary of the risks of exponential growth. It impacts asset turnover and can decline profitability if the acquisitions don't lead to positive results.

Financial Performance

Over the past decade, the company's revenue has grown steadily. CAGR for the last four years is 21.9%. In 2020, revenue amounted to $890.6 million or 18.6% more than in 2019. However, organic growth during this period was only 7.86%. Revenue for the last two quarters increased by 52.5% and 79.2%, respectively. However, this growth is primarily due to the acquisition and the low base effect.

(Source: Created by the author)

Since 2012, the net profit margin has been showing a positive trend. However, net profit margin growth was mainly due to the reduction in the share of the cost of sales in the revenue. Since these are variable costs, the increase in the gross margin is limited, negatively affecting the growth potential of the net profit margin. The growth of the producer price index can also significantly affect net margin shortly (however, you are more likely to be a general market risk).

(Source: Created by the author)

Since 2013, the asset turnover ratio has decreased from 1.8 to 0.8. The significant decline in 2020 is due to the acquisition of SCA Performance Holdings. At the end of the last reporting period, despite the boosted growth in revenue, the turnover remained at a low level. This is a fundamental issue affecting profitability. Management admits that it will continue its M&A policy, which may further reduce the indicator.

(Source: Created by the author)

At the end of the last reporting period, inventories increased by 86%. The main growth came from raw materials, but finished goods inventories also increased by 26%. Inventory growth poses a risk to free cash flow shortly.

Valuation

Our valuation is relatively conservative, as the principle of prudence guides us in its preparation. We made several assumptions within our DCF model. The growth rate of revenue in 2021 is based on the expectations of the company's management and will amount to 39.33%, with a subsequent decline to the average annual growth rate over the past five years. Relative indicators, such as GP as% of revenue and EBIT as% of GP, are based on historical dynamics. D&A as% of revenue also includes stock-based compensation. Our assumptions are presented below:

(Source: Created by the author)

With a stable growth Cost of Equity equal to 10%, the Weighted Average Cost of Capital [WACC] is 9.4%.

(Source: Created by the author)

We have determined that the fair capitalization of the company is 6.3 billion or $151.1 per share, which is near the current price. All key growth drivers are priced in. The company’s current P/E ratio is 41.25, EV/ EBITDA is 28.57. The company is trading at a premium to its peers.

(Source: Created by the author)

Conclusion

The company's financial performance has grown significantly recently. However, this growth is primarily due to the acquisition and the low base effect. The growth in net margin was mainly due to the growth in gross margin. Since COGS is variable costs, the increase in the gross margin is limited. The growth of the producer price index can also significantly affect net margin shortly (however, you are more likely to be a general market risk). Asset turnover has dropped significantly, and there are no drivers for the recovery of this indicator yet, but there is a risk of further decline due to M&A. The growth of inventories on the balance sheet can negatively affect free cash flow. We estimate the company is trading at a fair price. We are neutral on the company.