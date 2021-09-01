MicroStockHub/iStock via Getty Images

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) is a precious metals royalty and streaming company based in Canada. In terms of valuation metrics, Maverix Metals is trading at an Enterprise Value to EBIDTA ratio of roughly 9.59, a Price to Sales ratio of roughly 11, a price to book ratio of roughly 1.83, and trades at roughly 15 times cash flow. In relation to its peers, Maverix is trading at a cheaper valuation than Osisko Gold Royalties (OR) pertaining to Enterprise value to EBITDA ratio and a price to cash flow ratio, however, when it comes to a price to sales and a price to book value ratio, Osisko Gold Royalties has a cheaper ratio. In regards to Sandstorm (SAND), Maverix trades at a cheaper price to sales ratio, price to book ratio, and a cheaper Enterprise Value to EBIDTA ratio, however, I calculated Sandstorm Gold to have a cheaper price to cash flow ratio of 14.95. On a valuation basis, I would say for royalty company Maverix Metals is trading at a cheap valuation.

In terms of its assets, Maverix Metals has 121 precious metals royalties and streams and 13 paying assets. Four of its paying assets you can see below:

(September 2021, Corporate Presentation, source here)

These four assets I would rate as my favorite assets of Maverix Metals, La Colorada is owned and operated by a major Silver operator called Pan American Silver (PAAS), and according to Pan American’s website, this mine has 4.2 million ounces of gold in reserves, and Maverix has a 100 percent stream on this mine, as shown above.

In terms of its Hope Bay mine, its forward guidance is at a production rate of roughly 18,000 to 20,000 ounces of gold on quarterly basis, which would equate to roughly 80,000 ounces of gold annually. This is owned by a major operator in Agnico Eagle, and Maverix Metals has one percent net smelter rate on this mine.

Its Moss Mine has a 100 percent stream on Arizona’s largest pure precious metals mine with multi-million-ounce gold potential. This stream is also low cost with the stream being only 20 percent of spot price.

The fourth mine mentioned is Beta Hunt, which produced roughly 66,479 ounces of gold in 2020, and Beta Hunt is expected to double that production by the year 2024. Maverix owns a 4.75% Gold net smelter royalty and nickel royalty of 1.5 percent.

In terms of growth from its advanced assets, Camino Rojo 2 percent net smelter gold royalty mine asset is supposed to begin production in the fourth quarter of 2021. Its Silvertip mine 2.5 percent Net Smelter Rate with Silver, Zinc, and lead exposure is expecting to restart by 2023.

I personally think that Maverix Metals is not done adding to its royalty and streaming assets. Recently, Maverix Metals has increased its credit facility to $160 million dollars, from its original amount of $40 million, which means that another acquisition should occur in the future.

In terms of the company’s financials, its balance sheet looks strong having a current ratio of 15.46, and a total assets to total liabilities ratio of roughly $50.30 dollars in assets for every one dollar in liabilities. This ratio makes me very comfortable, and very encouraged that Maverix Metals has expanded their credit facility, and will most likely withdraw from that facility to acquire more assets. It also has an operating cash flow to current liabilities ratio of roughly 2.12, so its short-term liabilities can easily be paid off by existing operations within a year.

In terms of its income statement, its net income in the second quarter increased by roughly $632,000 dollars on a year over year (YOY) basis, bringing the total net income to $3.708 million dollars for the second quarter of 2021. I would attribute this increase in net income to its increase in sales, which would come from its streaming segment of the business. The increase in sales on a YOY basis grew by 97 percent. This income statement shows that the business is growing, and is profitable.

Its cash flow statement shows using the basic metrics, Maverix Metals generated $1.75 million dollars in free cash flow for the second quarter of 2021. If you included dividends and interest cost, Maverix Metals would be generating a negative cash flow. However, $7 million dollars of the capital spending for quarter two was used on an acquisition, acquiring royalties from Pan American Silver, and if you look at the news section of Maverix Metals’ website, acquisitions happen roughly once a year using an average of two acquisitions. See screenshot below:

(My own work based on the cash flow statement on quarter two in the thousands of dollars, if two acquisitions occur this year)

However, if Maverix were aggressive and used three acquisitions, below is what their numbers would look like:

(My own work based on the cash flow statement on quarter two in 2021 in the thousands of dollars, if three acquisitions occur this year)

As you can see above, Maverix Metals' free cash flow generation seems to be very healthy if you calculate it onto yearly based activity. I calculated those numbers because I do not believe one can look at a quarter and get a full picture of how the operations of a royalty and streaming business occur, because one acquisition can cause a quarter to generate negative free cash flow, however, one needs to calculate acquisitions, because over time royalties and streams must be replaced, and that is done through acquisitions. However, acquisitions only occur once or twice a year, so to get the full picture, cash flow has to be calculated on a yearly basis when evaluating royalty and streaming companies.

The risks of investing in this stock are that royalty and streaming companies generally trade at high valuations, when you look at the darlings of each sector, gold miner Kirkland Lake (KL) gold is trading at an Enterprise value to EBITDA ratio of roughly 6.42, however, the darling of the royalty sector Franco-Nevada (FNV) is trading at a ratio of roughly 25.87, so these stocks are not cheap, and due to this, if a company doesn’t have a clear growth plan, the share price will have problems. This company is also dependent on the price of gold and silver, if precious metals decline, this stock will also decline. The last risk of investing in these companies are that they are not in control of their assets. If a miner is having problems, the revenue from the royalty or the sale from the stream will also have problems. This will hamper its growth, which in return will hamper the stock price.

In conclusion, I think Maverix Metals will do well in this bull market, it is a growing royalty and streaming company, with solid assets, a large credit facility to acquire more assets, and has partnered with three strategic mining companies of Newmont Mining (NEM), Kinross Gold (KGC), and Pan American Silver. Lastly, this company pays a dividend. Maverix Metals is in the growth stage of a business, so I don’t believe one should be buying this company for its dividend.