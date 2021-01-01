andresr/E+ via Getty Images

It’s been about 17 months since I suggested to my audience that shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) were overpriced in an article with the original title “MSA Safety Stock is Overpriced.” Since then, the shares have returned about 46.5% against a gain of ~57% for the S&P 500. My regular readers know that I'm a fan of relative underperformance, so I became intrigued. I thought I’d look in on the name again to see if it makes sense to buy at current prices. I’ll do this by looking at the recent financial history here and by comparing that performance to the stock. I’ll also review my options history with this company, because I’ll never pass up the chance to brag.

I understand that you’re a busy group, dear readers, and for that reason, I see no need to subject you to an entire article’s length of my writing to get the “gist” of my views. I think this is a wonderful business, and I think the dividend is very well covered. The problem is the current market price. It seems that the market agrees with me about the quality of this name, and that’s caused the crowd to drive shares higher. History of capital markets demonstrates that the more an investor pays for $1 of future economic benefit, the lower will be their returns. This is demonstrated by the variance in returns between people who bought this past February and those who bought six weeks later. I like the business, but I’ll stay away until the price returns to a more attractive level.

Financial Snapshot

In my previous missive on this name, I determined that the dividend is reasonably well covered and that this is a decent growth company. I still hold that view, in spite of the fact that the first six months of 2021 were materially weaker than the same period in 2020. This was largely a function of the fact that revenue was softer and cost of sales increased. In particular, revenue was off by ~1% while net income was just under 23% lower. The biggest culprits were an approximate $12.5 million increase in product liability expenses and an approximate $9 million uptick in SG&A expenses. Please note, though, that the former is a non-cash charge. In fact, cash from operations is up about 1% from the same period a year ago.

The company has about 2.5 years of annual dividend payments in cash. That, combined with the relatively low payout ratio, suggests to me that the dividend remains very well protected here. That said, we should keep the following in mind:

Fully 60% of the company’s future obligations are due in 2023. Thus, we should remember that a significant portion of this cash hoard is spoken for. That said, I think the combined company is good for ~$200 million a year in cash from operations, so I’m not concerned about the sustainability of the dividend here. For that reason, I’d be very happy to own the company and receive the dividends for whatever happens to be “in perpetuity” from the point of view of my lifespan.

At the Right Price

Those who read my stuff regularly know that I am of the view that a great business can be a terrible investment and a troubled business can be a great investment at the right price. If the market has expectations that are not met, even by amazing performance, the stock will likely fall and the investor will lose money. In my view, the history of capital markets demonstrates a strong negative relationship between the price paid for $1 of future cash flows and subsequent returns. We can make this point effectively enough by looking at the history of this stock. For instance, the investor who bought in mid-February of this year when the shares were trading at ~$170 is down just under 9%. The investor who bought ~6 weeks later is up about 2.5%. The price paid for the practically identical company really, really matters. This is why I’m obsessed about never overpaying. I’d rather “let some get away” than risk capital, as I believe that’s the basis for long-term success.

Stepping off of my soapbox, I should say that I judge whether shares are overpriced or not in a few ways. First, I look at the simple relationship between current price and $1 of future economic benefit, whether in the form of sales, earnings, cash flow, etc. Obviously, the lower the price paid, the better. The following two charts demonstrate that the company is trading on the high side relative to the past few years. This is never a good sign to me, as I prefer to only buy when a company is trading at a discount both to the overall market and to its own history.

Another tool that I use to work out whether shares are overpriced or not is one demonstrated by Professor Stephen Penman in his great book “Accounting for Value.” In this work, Penman walks an investor through how they might isolate the “g” (growth) variable in a standard finance formula. Using this approach, along with the magic of high school algebra, allows an investor to work out what the market is expecting about future growth. If the expectation is too optimistic, that’s a very dangerous sign. Applying this approach at the moment suggests that the market is forecasting a perpetual growth rate of ~7.7% for the company. Although I think it has great growth potential, I consider these expectations to be a bit too optimistic. Given that, and the rich valuation cited above, I would recommend continuing to avoid this name.

Options Update

In my previous missive on this name, I recommended selling the September 2020 puts with a strike of $80. I sold five of these and received ~$4.30 for my trouble. As the stock continued higher, these expired worthless, so that worked out well enough. Obviously, I didn’t do as well as shareholders who earned ~$20 per share from the time of my article to the option expiration. In my view, I took on much less risk, though. The $80 strike was significantly below the then market price of ~$108.

Now, I’m the sort that normally likes to repeat success, but it’s not possible in this case, I’m afraid. The premia on offer for strike prices that I deem acceptable in this case are so low as to make the exercise irrelevant. This means that, in this case, I’m forced to wait along with other more value-conscious investors.

Conclusion

I think this is a wonderful business, with a very competent management team that treats shareholders very well in my estimation. My problem relates to the fact that the market seems to agree, and has bid their shares higher as a result. In my view, the share price at the moment virtually guarantees sub-optimal future results, and for that reason, I would recommend eschewing the shares. When the price drops to ~$130-$135 range, I’ll become interested. In the meantime, I will be avoiding the name and I recommend other investors do the same.