Bristol Myers (NYSE:BMY) is down 12% since August 20th, less than a month ago. The shares are now lower than they were in November of 2020. On July 28th, BMY reported Q2 EPS that slightly exceeded the consensus expectation. The shares lacked direction for the next month, up to the start of the current extended decline.

1-Year price history and basic statistics for BMY (Source: Seeking Alpha)

With a forward P/E of 8.3, the shares are cheap compared to current earnings. BMY has a Seeking Alpha quantitative value grade of A-.

The last year has been strong for drug companies offering COVID vaccines and treatments, but hard for those that suffered reduced demand due to patients making fewer primary care medical visits out of caution during the pandemic (also see this article). There is no discussion of this issue in the Q2 earnings call presentation, however. As primary care visits increase to normal levels, this should be positive for BMY.

BMY, along with other drug companies, is at risk from the White House push to reduce prescription drug costs. This story will take some time to play out, but pending legislation in this area will be a drag on earnings outlooks.

BMY has a YTD total return of 1.53%, vs. 9.2% for the Drug Manufacturer industry and 19.3% for the U.S. equity market as a whole. Over longer periods of time, BMY has lagged its industry by a considerable margin. The trailing 3-year total return for BMY is 3.5% (annualized), as compared to 9.4% for the industry.

Trailing total returns for BMY vs. Drug Manufacturer industry and the overall U.S. equity market (Source: Morningstar)

When I last analyzed BMY on February 15th, the Wall Street consensus was bullish, with a 12-month price target that was 27% above the share price at that time. By contrast, the market-implied outlook, which represents the consensus outlook of options traders, was significantly bearish. As a compromise between the bullish Wall Street view and the bearish market outlook, I went with a neutral rating. Since I published that post, BMY has a total return of 2.96%, as compared to the 13.2% price gain for the S&P 500.

Performance of BMY since my post on February 15, 2021 (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Most readers will be familiar with the Wall Street analyst consensus, but the market-implied outlook may be a new concept. The price of an option represents the market’s consensus estimate of the probability that the prices will rise above (call option) or fall below (put option) a specific level (the strike price) between now and the date on which the option expires. By analysing calls and puts at a range of strikes, all with the same expiration date, it is possible to infer a probabilistic price return outlook for a stock that reconciles the options prices. This is the market-implied outlook. For those who are unfamiliar with this concept, I have written an overview post, including links to relevant financial literature.

I am revisiting my analysis and comparison of these two forms of outlooks for BMY to update my view.

Wall Street Consensus Outlook for BMY

eTrade builds its version of the Wall Street consensus outlook using 6 ranked analysts who have published ratings and price targets within the past 90 days. The consensus rating is bullish and the 12-month price target is 24.4% above the current share price. The dispersion between the analyst price targets is quite low, increasing confidence in the meaningfulness of the consensus outlook. Even the lowest of the price targets implies a 16.5% 12-month price appreciation. When I analyzed BMY in February, the Wall Street consensus was also bullish and the 12-month price target implied a 29% gain.

Wall Street analyst consensus rating and 12-month price target for BMY (Source: eTrade)

Seeking Alpha’s calculation of the Wall Street consensus is based on 20 analysts who have published their views in the past 90 days. The consensus rating is bullish and the consensus price target implies a price return of 24.45%, almost identical to that from eTrade’s consensus calculation.

Wall Street analyst consensus rating and price target for BMY (Source: Seeking Alpha)

While the Wall Street consensus outlook is bullish, with 24-25% in projected price gain over the next year, this is similar to the view from mid-February and the shares have barely budged over the 7 months since.

Market-Implied Outlook for BMY

I have analyzed call and put options at a range of strikes, all expiring on January 21, 2022, to calculate the market implied outlook for the next 4.15 months (from now until that date). I have also analyzed options expiring on June 17, 2022 to calculate the 8.95-month market-implied outlook. Looking at these two expiration dates gives a view into early 2022 and to mid-2022. Over both of these periods, the theoretical value of options calculated from the market-implied outlooks match the market prices of the options to within 1% of the market prices.

The standard presentation of the market-implied outlook is a probability distribution of price returns, with probability on the vertical axis and return on the horizontal.

Market-implied price return probabilities for the 4.15-month period from today until January 21, 2022 (Source: author’s calculations using options quotes from eTrade)

The market-implied outlook for the next 4.15 months is generally symmetric, although the peak probability corresponds to a price return of -6.8%. The peak is not well-defined and there is a secondary peak at +1.4%. The annualized volatility derived from this distribution is 26%, which is fairly low for an individual stock.

To make it easier to directly compare the probabilities of positive and negative returns of the same magnitude, I chart the market-implied outlook with the negative return side of the distribution rotated about the vertical axis (see chart below).

Market-implied price return probabilities for the 4.15-month period from today until January 21, 2022. The negative return side of the distribution has been rotated about the vertical axis (Source: author’s calculations using options quotes from eTrade)

Aside from the peak probability, the probabilities of positive and negative returns are very close to one another, although there is a slight elevation in negative returns for a wide range of outcomes (the red dashed line is slightly above the solid blue line for a wide range of returns). The market-implied volatility is expected to have a negative bias because investors tend to be risk-averse, and thus willing to pay more than fair value for put options. In addition, dividend payments increase the relative probability of negative returns vs. positive returns because dividends reduce the potential upside from a stock. Considering both of these factors, the market-implied outlook for the next 4.15 months is neutral.

The market-implied outlook for the next 8.95 months (from now until June 17, 2022) is bearish, with peak probability corresponding to a price return of -9.6%. There is a secondary peak in probability at -1.4%. The probabilities of negative returns are significantly higher than for positive returns of the same magnitude across almost the entire range of possible outcomes. This is a bearish outlook for the next 9 months. The annualized volatility derived from this distribution, 27%, is very close to that for the shorter outlook.

Market-implied price return probabilities for the 8.95-month period from today until June 17, 2022. The negative return side of the distribution has been rotated about the vertical axis (Source: author’s calculations using options quotes from eTrade)

The market-implied outlook for BMY is neutral for the period between now and mid-January 2022, shifting to bearish for the period to the middle of June of 2022.

Summary

The current valuation of BMY indicates that the market is not expecting much earnings growth. By contrast, the consensus among Wall Street analysts is bullish, with the shares expected to deliver 24-25% price gains over the next 12 months. From the analysts’ perspective, BMY is substantially undervalued. The market-implied outlook for BMY is neutral to early next year, shifting to bearish by mid-2022. The contrast between the analyst consensus and consensus of options traders (the market-implied outlook) is similar to the situation when I analyzed BMY in February. I am maintaining my neutral rating on BMY.