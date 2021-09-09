Brent Stirton/Getty Images News

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) is a major electric power utilities provider in California. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. They also provide various energy solutions to commercial and industrial users in the region. Its transmission facilities consist of lines ranging from 55 kV to 500 kV and substations; and distribution system consists of approximately 39,000 circuit miles of overhead lines, approximately 31,000 circuit miles of underground lines, and 800 substations.

Even though California has been at the forefront of alternative energy and electric vehicle implementation, their electrical grids are in a desperate need of an upgrade as rolling blackouts throughout the summer are common. With the eventual surge in electric vehicle charging stations and alternative energy feeds, there's quite a bit of work to be done to upgrade the grid and put down the infrastructure to now only catch up to current demand but to prepare for the next decade when consumption is set to surge.

Catalyst #1: Government Spending

Up until now, Edison has been limited in the amount of infrastructure and grid improvements it can do due to the financial limitations that are imposed by regulations on utility companies. They have a set amount of money they use to upgrade that infrastructure and grids and have certain rules on simply passing on higher costs on to consumers.

With the recent stimulus money from the American Rescue Plan, the upcoming infrastructure spending bill as well as the forthcoming $3.5 trillion budget which is set to include a lot of alternative energy and utilities upgrade funds, the company is set to receive a sizable infusion of projects to fund these grid developments and prepare for the coming decade.

In that most recent infrastructure bill which has passed the hurdle of a bare Democratic majority in the United States Senate, provides for $65 billion in funds to improve the electrical grids in the nation. Assuming that California, as 12% of the nation's population, receives 12% of that funding - $7.8 billion will flow to utility providers like Edison over the coming years following the passage of the bill by the US House of Representatives later in September.

In addition, the 2022 $3.5 trillion budget includes some $150 billion to utility companies which accelerate their alternative energy, or clean energy, transition. This doesn't go directly to Edison since they only maintain the lines, but when the power generating companies indeed switch over to cleaner sources of energy generation they will require better and more efficient infrastructure which in turn will help some of that money flow into Edison.

Catalyst #2: Consumer Demand

It isn't just the faltering electric grids in parts of California which will need to be updated to 2021 standards, it's the fact that energy demand is only set to increase due to consumer and commercial demand as we transition away from fossil fuels. This manifests in 2 different ways - the first is placing new power lines due to varying currents with different types of electricity and the second is the rising demand by switching over fossil-fuel powered vehicles like personal cars, school buses and other mass transportation systems over to electric powered ones.

As this demand increases, it's clear that Edison will not only be getting money to simply upgrade the faltering system but be given far more to advance their infrastructure to handle what will inevitably be a much higher demand and need for when the majority of vehicles in the region within the state are electric. Right now, the electric vehicle market share is only 9% in California and as that increases to closer to 50% as the goals which are currently set by around 2030 - the demand for electricity will increase exponentially.

Current Expectations Don't Account For Demand

Right now, the market projects that Edison will report a sales CAGR of just 3.8% over the next 5 years with each year showing a deceleration. This is somewhat inline with the thinking of slowing population growth and the theoretical demand for electricity infrastructure but clearly doesn't account for projected spending. Currently, California's overall population growth is set to remain at around 1% annually through 2030.

Margins are where the game is currently at with the market expecting a net income CAGR of 4.3% over the same time frame where sales are expected to grow at a 3.8% rate. Net income growth, however, is expected to accelerate over that time period as margins are expected to stabilize after the recent natural disasters and lack of upgrade spending.

I believe that we can be seeing some higher sales and net income through 2025 as the new infrastructure spending begins to come into town as well as a faster implementation of the budget spending where $150 billion is allocated to utilities which transition to clean energy.

Without assessing how that will affect these numbers, since we still don't know how the final budget bill will look like as well as a timeline for the infrastructure spending to actually begin going out. Therefore, I believe that simply a higher price to earnings multiple is justified. Edison is currently trading between 11x and 13x forwards earnings while growing at about 4.3%. If they are set to grow closer to 6% with the additional spending, I believe a 13x to 15x multiple is more appropriate, presenting the following valuation:

2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 EPS $4.53 $4.66 $4.94 $5.27 $5.57 Multiple 15.0x 14.5x 14.0x 13.5x 13.0x Target $67.95 $67.57 $69.16 $71.15 $72.41 Potential +18.1% +17.4% +20.2% +23.7% +25.8%

As we can see, although share price potential isn't great compared to other market opportunities, the steadiness of Edison's business as well as their 4.5% annual dividend yield is set to provide a solid return over the coming 5 years.

I am bullish on their long-term prospects and will hold as we begin to see government funding and demand flow to their business.