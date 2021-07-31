photovs/iStock via Getty Images

Copart Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) is the leader in online auctions for vehicles and remarketing services primarily targeting wholesalers between insurance companies, car dealerships, and rental-car operations. The majority of the vehicles in these auctions are either damaged or recovered stolen typically sold to rebuilders, used vehicle importers, or for their parts value. This is a segment that has been particularly strong with record demand for used cars against pandemic-related disruptions to new automobile production. The company just reported its latest quarterly result highlighted by strong margins and firming profitability as the company consolidates its market position. We are long-term bulls on CPRT which is well-positioned to keep outperforming through continued growth opportunities.

Copart Fiscal Earnings Recap

This was the company's fiscal Q4 result for the period that ended July 31, 2021. Copart reported EPS of $1.06, $0.14 ahead of market estimates, and up 54% year-over-year. This was driven by a 42% increase in total revenues which reached $749 million, also beating expectations. For the full year, total revenues climbed 22.1% to $2.7 billion while EPS of $3.90 compared to $2.93 in 2020.

(source: company IR)

Management notes that this was a record quarter for the company given the strong used car pricing considering part of the fees it receives is based on the final auction prices. In this regard, the average selling price "ASP" worldwide was up 20.7% y/y which was coupled with a 25% y/y increase in units sold in the U.S. and an 18.5% increase in the international operation. The company also saw momentum in its insurance business reflected within the core auction service revenues. It's also worth noting that Copart has a growing business of direct vehicle sales, where it buys automobiles directly from consumers before reselling on the platform. While this segment only represents about 17% of total revenues, it led growth in Q4 up 89% y/y.

In terms of financials, the gross margin climbed slightly 11 basis points to 47.8% based on some balancing trends between the positive ASPs against a changing vehicle mix particularly internationally. Favorably, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenue decreased 130 basis points to 5.3% which is supporting profitability. The operating income climbed 47% y/y with the margin reaching 40.3%, from 39% in the period last year.

Copart ended the quarter with $1 billion in cash and equivalents against $398 million in long-term debt. Historically the company has been active with strategic acquisitions as part of its growth strategy including real estate for vehicle yard storage. While management did not provide any financial guidance or targets for the year ahead, comments during the earnings conference call projected a sense of optimism that the operating and financial momentum will continue.

According to consensus estimates, the market forecasts revenues to climb 14% in 2022 to $3.1 billion while the EPS estimate of $4.02 is 9% higher from 2021. Going forward, the expectation is for growth to moderate towards the mid-single digits while EPS can gain with some margins upside.

(Seeking Alpha)

CPRT Stock Forecast

Copart is a stock that has returned over 500% in the last 5-years by redefining the wholesale car market and shifting the segment of salvage and rebuilt inventories into the digital space. For an industry that was traditionally highly segmented and local, Copart has helped to connect global buyers and sellers of this unique automobile segment through its technology and auction platform. While we like the stock, our baseline here is that investors should anticipate more moderate returns going forward.

(Seeking Alpha)

First, CPRT is a growth story that has already received a lot of attention meaning shares now command a high growth premium. The stock is trading at 11x forward sales multiple and forward P/E 36x is well above the 5-year averages for the two metrics of 8x and 31x each meaning the stock is simply more expensive. That said, these levels can also be seen as reasonable considering Copart is a "tech" company at heart in the context of coming off a quarter where earnings just climbed 55%.

Data by YCharts

The attraction in CPRT for us is more the long-term outlook as it continues to consolidate its leadership position globally capturing new opportunities in different regions setting up a runway for higher earnings. When we talk about growth drivers, the business revolves around the availability of damaged vehicles and the demand for used cars. As explained by the company, the volumes are driven by the installed base of vehicles on the road with a certain percentage of all cars are expected to eventually crash and need to be salvaged. This will continue regardless of the ebb and flow of used or new car demand.

What is more variable are the used car prices that impact ASPs at auctions. Copart benefits from the higher used car pricing so the possibility that the currently elevated used car prices can at least slowdown from current levels could generate some margin pressure. Still, there is nothing to indicate a "crash" is looming. Indeed, comments from auto manufacturers suggest production disruptions related to the global chip shortage could continue through 2023 which will likely keep the used car market dynamic. Overall, we believe Copart is well-positioned to continue generating steady growth and higher earnings.

Is CPRT a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

The challenge we see for Copart is that the expectations are for moderating growth going forward. As we move into 2022, a consensus for 14% revenue growth and 9% higher earnings next year will make it more difficult to keep justifying a higher and higher valuation. We see about 8% upside for CPRT in the year to a price target of $160 representing a 40x forward P/E multiple. The relatively modest upside targets lead us to a hold rating. We sense that 40x can represent an upper bound range to valuation while the company would need to significantly outperform expectations for the stock to climb much higher. Tactically, we would be buyers of CPRT on a correction under $135 if that opportunity arrives.

The main risk for CPRT comes down to the macro outlook and potential volatility in used car prices or consumer spending trends. While there are aspects to the business that are counter-cyclical, weaker sentiment towards the automobile industry overall would likely pressure the stock. Softer than expected growth in the upcoming quarters can also force a reassessment of the long-term earnings outlook.