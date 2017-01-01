Maddie Meyer/Getty Images News

Introduction

As somewhat of a resounding second to Logan Kane's article, I believe that CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) remains one of the best buys of 2021 at current prices and is more than poised to continue skyward in 2022 and beyond. The reasoning behind this is simple - unlike some stocks that are perceived to be cheap but whose price underlies substantial concerns regarding earnings consistency, growth or leverage, CVS is truly cheap for no truly defensible reason at this time. As market sentiment moves somewhat slowly, residual biases tend to remain until they are resoundingly disproved by a strong catalyst, and in the case of CVS the primary residual sentiments weighing down the stock like an anchor are:

The perception of excessive and/or unsustainable leverage in the wake of the Aetna acquisition.

Reticence surrounding the lack of dividend growth since 2017, which on its face seems to suggest a lack of faith by management in the capacity to support larger payouts in the years to come.

In the article to come, I aim to tackle these misperceptions head on and demonstrate that not only are they overblown, but also their removal in the coming quarters in the form of proven deleveraging, earnings synergies realized from Aetna and reinstatement of dividend raises has the potential to propel CVS closer to its fair value of ~$120, representing ~40% upside from current prices.

Not a Weakness, But a Strength

When CVS acquired Aetna in a transaction totaling a whopping $69 billion in cash and stock, the market did not clearly see the long view strategy underlying the decision and recoiled primarily at the purchase price. As a result, the price declined as much as ~33% from late 2018 to mid 2019, after which time it recovered somewhat only to run into the black swan event that was COVID-19 in early 2020. Due to these speedbumps, today's CVS remains priced as if Aetna brings no value to the business.

As each passing quarter has demonstrated, however, this could not be further from the truth. CVS has only just begun launching the products and services that will integrate its pharmacy and urgent care operations with Aetna and yield the cost synergies envisioned at the outset of the transaction in the form of substantially lower medical loss ratios. In the Q2 earnings call, Karen Lynch outlined the baseline medical loss ratio (percentage of premium dollars spent on insured services) in current state of 84.1%, which includes headwinds resulting from increased health expenses as pent-up demand for elective procedures and health services unwind in the wake of COVID-19 shutdowns.

This is already a ratio that allows for healthy margins, but it promises to only reduce further as CVS realizes the financial benefit of its virtual primary care and national network offerings via MinuteClinic and HealthHUB. To simplify, it is far less expensive to pay yourself than to pay a contracted vendor, so each marginal Aetna member successfully steered to these product offerings will eliminate billed charges and improve margins.

Interestingly, CVS does not even require additional margin improvement to successfully service its debt and deleverage. During the first half of 2021 alone, cash flow from operations exceeded $8.7 billion and $5.4 billion in debt was repaid during the same period. This is truly a case of the rich getting richer. With long-term debt at ~$59 billion as of Q2 2021, CVS is on track to reach its deleveraging target in 2022 even without any additional earnings growth. In reality, I would not be surprised to see the target reached at the end of Q1 2022 as the net impact of improved synergies and reduction in net interest expenses act as a snowball rolling downhill to continue to amplify the positive cash flow situation.

Valuation

At current prices of around ~$85 per share, CVS is trading at a forward P/E ratio of ~11x. This is a decent discount from its historical average of 13.77x during the most recent 10 year period when CVS was treated primarily as a stagnant value stock with little to no growth.

Source: FAST Graphs

However, moving forward I believe steady earnings growth is all but assured, which justifies a return to the long-term normalized P/E ratio of 15.9x at a minimum, if not higher.

Source: FAST Graphs

Even factoring in modest multiple expansion to 15x during the next few years, we can expect a CAGR of ~23%, which to me is very conservative given the momentum that is bound to be realized when leverage targets are met and the dividend is raised to a yield of 3%+ with excellent dividend growth prospects on the horizon.

Source: FAST Graphs

Risks

As with any investment, there are inherent risks, the most prominent of which in the case of CVS is execution risk. Specifically, in order to justify the Aetna acquisition, CVS has arrived at the juncture where all the pieces are in place to realize cost synergies and the positive impact of these programs must be demonstrated immediately to appease investors who have long had concerns and in many cases stayed away. To that end, it is up to CVS personnel on the operational side as well as the insurance side to clearly communicate the benefits of these programs to current Aetna members and drive participation to the greatest extent possible.

Conclusion

Even in the baseline scenario, CVS is well positioned to meet its leverage targets and catalyze excellent price movement in the near term to the tune of ~40% upside over the next few years. However, if earnings growth exceeds expectations as cost synergies with Aetna begin to be felt on the balance sheet, the sky is the limit. For this reason, it is hard to envision a scenario where CVS does not produce market-beating returns in the near to medium term, and CVS is most certainly one of my top picks as a STRONG BUY in the current market.