When RMG Acquisition Corp. and Romeo Power Technology (NYSE:RMO) merged in October 2020 at the dawn of SPAC-mania, it could not have come at a worse time. A casualty of the global health pandemic, which shuttered large swathes of the US economy, Romeo Power's momentum was wholly blindsided.

The $640M EV battery disruptor portends to be an industry-leading energy storage technology company, focusing on designing and manufacturing lithium-ion battery modules for commercial electric vehicles. Targeting attributes such as durability, improved acceleration, and range, Romeo's power modules can be tailored to customer specific requirements. The EV battery pioneer leases a 113,000 ft production facility in Los Angeles, California and gainfully employs ~165.

The business focuses on 2 key markets - North American Class 6-8 commercial trucks & buses and European commercial & high-performance vehicles through a BorgWarner (BWA) JV in which it has a 40% stake. The company also has dealings with Heritage Environmental Services to focus on battery recycling operations, and Ecellix to conduct battery focused research and development.

I have never been a fan of SPAC deals, which skew odds in the deal-maker's favor, often to the detriment of investors. With each deal comes a visionary team, an all-bells-and-whistles pitch, and game-changing product coupled with sky-high numbers to garner investor interest. Regrettably for Romeo Power - little differs here - and the financial print thus far provides little to crow about.

The investment pitch gave ruminations of Hyliion (HYLN) researched earlier - a similarly focused EV enterprise staunchly operating under the decarbonizing-the-world mantra. Ironically, my bearish call on the Texas trucking venture was roughly the same time Romeo Power consummated its corporate marriage to RMG Acquisition Corp. And little changes here - except that Romeo Power is a supplier of batteries rather than an original equipment manufacturer.

Romeo's lofty projections, often tabled against the likes of Nikola (NKLA), Lordstown Motors (RIDE) and Hyliion, contrast it against a troubled group often sharing slashed forecasts, misrepresentation, inflated numbers, and little to no revenues.

To date, the founder of Nikola has been charged with making false statements while Lordstown Motors faces an SEC probe into inflating pre-order numbers and exaggerating the viability of its ground-breaking technology.

Does this make Romeo Power a bust? Not at all. But it does position the firm deeply in an industrial niche renowned for destroying shareholder value.

Year-to-date total returns Romeo Power. The Los Angeles-based company has seen its value tank, with the stock shedding 80% over the course of the year.

My outlook is bearish for Romeo Power - not only because some of the commonality with its unproven basket of peers, but also because of its positioning in the EV supply chain.

In a world where automotive vehicle assembly will predominantly be around the battery, OEMs embracing this are insourcing battery development and manufacturing.

The arguments surrounding competitive advantage of outsourcing to a fringe firm with little in the terms of industrial firepower or supply chain leverage appears wholly absent.

Key Strategic Theme

Romeo Power premises its success on a plug-and-play model where vehicle manufacturers outsource battery manufacturing and assembly to tier 1 suppliers. In a bright future, light truck original equipment manufacturers would outsource development, manufacturing, and supply to a firm like Romeo in a global commercial vehicle market supposedly valued at $665B.

But this operating model - possibly vestiges of an automotive industrial past - discounts a key strategic shift embraced by OEMs worldwide. Where internal combustion engines were complex machines, requiring more parts, intricate supply chains and specialized just-in-time vendors, the EV model is considerably different.

Gone is the outsourcing of complexity to an orchestrated network of key industrial partners. EV manufacturing is essentially focused on battery development and technology - with OEMs embracing this central part, the lifeblood of a successful vehicle program, while outsourcing the rest.

Vehicle assembly is now simplified with flatter and leaner supply chains. We are already starting to witness this, with Tesla (TSLA) progressively vacating an all-outsourced battery model and other large OEMs following suit. In the future, the battery will be the key differentiator and competitive driver to the success of a vehicle's life-cycle.

So, do you want to outsource it to a small industrial venture with little in terms of resources? Detractors will emphasize that Romeo Power caters to a commercial vehicle market, but reality is both industrial make-ups and supply chains share meaningful commonality.

Romeo Power wagers on an automotive supply chain which changes technology without meaningful shifts in industrial organization. Nothing seems further from reality.

Current Valuation

Romeo Power came to market with a big vision - $310M in contracted revenues with $2.4B under advanced negotiation - appeared markedly out of line with the industrial firepower of the firm. With only one leased manufacturing unit and a (figurative) handful of employees, one could only wonder how the firm could deliver such rock star growth.

Reality is - it hasn't. With FY 2020 sales barely topping $9M, and a large part of which could be considered intra-company, given BorgWarner's stake in the company. For fiscal 2020, 65% of revenues were generated by the Romeo Power North America business with the JV Venture Support business accounting for 35% of sales.

To possibly add insult to injury, BorgWarner which has played a meaningful role in the firm's revenue generation acquired control of AKASOL AG - a direct competitor to RMO in February 2021. Hardly a vote of confidence in the Californian EV junior.

Romeo Power's initial projections paint an excessively rosy picture of the firm's ability to generate revenues - with initial forecasts of $140M in sales for 2021.

Year-on-year total revenues (RMO)

Initial valuations of the firm were wholly flawed insofar as they pitched Romeo Power against an (overvalued) group of OEMs.

Nikola today has radically disappointed with scandal upon scandal - at time of writing, they have produced zero vehicles and Tesla is an established BEV manufacturer. The capital structure, revenue drivers, and competitive environment make a pitch between a tier 1 supplier and vehicle manufacturer hard to grasp.

To generate shareholder value, a firm must impact revenue growth, operating profit margins, reinvestment efficiency, or risk - few of these aspects seem to be shared between Romeo Power with the Fremont EV titan.

With last twelve months EV already hitting 53x sales and a forward EV/sales projection of 8.3x, it is conceivably hard to justify a holding in the business, given original 2023 EV/ revenues estimates were projected at 1.3x. Valuation has decidedly gotten ahead of itself given the mania surround SPACs, alternative energy and ESG.

It could be argued that the inflated EV/ revenue multiples have been meaningfully impacted by the health pandemic - but even before it, it appears implausible how the firm would grow revenues from $9M in 2020 to $765M in 2023.

8,400% projected growth in the space of 3 years in an increasingly competitive market, with little in terms of industrial assets and premised on an operating model bound to change? Remains hugely to be proven.

Romeo Power's EV/ revenue projections tout the company against a basket of peers notable for inflated numbers, egregious destruction of shareholder value and stock blow-ups, with Tesla Inc. being the sole outlier.

Risks

Romeo Power faces a plethora of risks none of which is more prominent than its operating model, focusing on a trend of OEMs outsourcing the heart of the vehicle. In addition to this, other risks transpire:

A sizable part of Romeo Power's industrial firepower, supply chain leverage, and revenue generation remain tied up in a joint venture with BorgWarner. With the German firm's acquisition of a direct competitor, it appears it may be spreading its bets or possibly testing the water before fully committing to a firm or technology. The decoupling of this partnership could spell doom for a comparably fragile industrial venture.

Romeo Power has a small industrial footprint - one leased facility based in Los Angeles, with a small-scale workforce, dwarfed by the firepower of larger international battery players which are already losing market share as OEMs bring in-house battery technology.

The venture's core business - commercial trucking remains relatively fragile. The economics between conventional commercial vehicles and battery powered ones remains somewhat unproven with load factors and range, heavily weighing on investment decisions by trucking firms to go all electric.

Romeo Power is markedly reliant on strategic alliances, and third-party manufacturing which builds complexity and cost into its organization. Additionally, the company remains dependent on a handful of customers for revenue generation - 2 customers made up 74% of total revenues in 2019 with the BorgWarner JV making up the rest.

Investment Summary

It's hard to get excited about a small, overpriced battery module firm - characterized by big sales projections, best-in-class technology, and a shifting industrial panorama - when it is premised on a supply chain which is intrinsically set to evolve.

Where OEMs outsourced everything to a handful of large, skilled tier 1 auto-suppliers in the internal combustion engine age, supply chains are set to radicalize in the battery age with OEMs jostling for control over the heart of the vehicle as a means of competitive advantage.

Romeo Power has little debt ($9M) and cash on hand ($267M) for its expansion. But one cannot wonder whether it got its initial strategy all wrong, perhaps ignoring shifts in the industrial supply chain which would ensue. In any case, the only possible upside I foresee is a potential takeover or merger.

But with BorgWarner possibly looking for an exit - or at least an ability to spread its bets - and valuations already through the roof, little indicates that an industrial white knight is set to sweep this one up.

Unfortunately, the EV panorama is peppered with a range of industry hype, mammoth valuations, colorful personalities, and breathtaking visions - little here distinguishes Romeo Power from this mania, save it possibly got the segment of the supply chain in which it intends to grow shareholder value horribly wrong.