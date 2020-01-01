onurdongel/E+ via Getty Images

The Company

I have written about Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) extensively most recently this past July. For those who are not familiar, the company primarily operates gathering and processing (G&P) infrastructure for oil and gas exploration and production. It also has some storage and transportation (S&T) operations (primarily in the Bakken) and marketing arm to take advantage of dislocations in NGL prices. The company's assets are located in the most productive regions in this country (Delaware/Permian Basin, Powder River Basin, Bakken and Marcellus). The company also operates G&P assets in the Barnett. They recently sold gas storage assets they co-owned with Consolidated Edison (ED) in the northeast Marcellus to Kinder Morgan (KMI) for over $1 billion.

Source: Crestwood Q4 2020 Earnings Presentation

I am a big fan of the CEQP's assets and management. I think they have done a great job building out the business in the right areas, all while deleveraging from over 5x EBITDA to the current ~3.5x and most recently buying out a private equity firm that was a controlling shareholder. Read my recent articles here and here if you want my take on the stock. It is one of my favorite investments in energy alongside Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) and EQT Corp. (EQT). All of them fit within my general thoughts on energy investments, which continue to play out.

The Preferreds

CEQP 9.25% preferred shares (NYSE:CEQP.PR) are unique securities in terms of quality of asset and distribution coverage and their built-in protections. They should be trading much higher, in my opinion. They have not because of technical issue that I believe has finally been resolved.

There are ~71.25mm of these preferred shares outstanding. They were issued to tight a small group of three large, sophisticated institutional holders in 2015. The company was very different at the time. In fact, it was two companies, a general partner entity and an operating entity. Many MLPs were structured like. It was a bad structure that generally has gone away...thankfully. Because the original buyers of these preferred shares were sophisticated institutions, they have some unusual features that are quite beneficial to the holders. The 9.25% preferred:

are convertible into stock at $91.30 (obviously, this is a long ways off, given the stock is about $28.50, but it explains why par is $9.13).

are not callable except in the case of an acquisition of the company and even then must be replaced by a like security of the acquiring company.

can only be forced converted into common by the company if the common stock hits $130/share

can be forced converted by the holder if the common stock hits $91.30/share

are puttable at $9.22 in the event of an acquisition.

In other words, if the company is acquired and you don't like the credit of the acquired company or leverage of a cash acquisition, you can sell at $9.218573 (versus current price of $9.55). If they are acquired by a better credit, that acquirer has to give you a similar security (similar coupon, convertibility and protections). Most bonds do not have these types of protections. If the issuer is acquired, the best you can hope for is usually a poison put allowing you to force the acquirer to redeem you. Moreover, unlike bonds which have a maturity, you can enjoy the 9.25% dividend (current yield of 8.82% not including accrued dividend).

Safety of the Dividend

You might not know it from the volatility of the CEQP's common and preferred shares, but the operating profits of this business are very stable. During the oil market selloff of 2015-2016, CEQP adjusted EBITDA moved less than 2% even though their largest counterparty in the Barnett filed for bankruptcy during that time. Similarly, during 2020's oil debacle, some of CEQP's producers shut in some wells, and the company lowered its EBITDA guidance from 10% growth to flat in Q2. When all was said and done, the company grew EBITDA above its original 10% growth guidance and exceeded all of cash flow guidance.

Source: Crestwood Q4 2020 Earnings Presentation

At the end of 2020, CEQP had about $2.5 billion of net debt versus $580mm of adjusted EBITDA, hence 4.0x leverage. I believe that ratio will be down to about 3.5x at the end of Q3 '21 (consistent with company guidance below) thanks to an asset sale, free cash generation and revised adjusted EBITDA guidance to account for the asset sale.

Source: Crestwood August 2021 presentation

I'd like to highlight both the "Coverage Ratio" and "Leverage Ratio" above. Leverage is pretty self-explanatory. It refers to debt/EBITDA.

If you want to compare the yield of the preferred shares to the yield of the company's bonds, look at the yields versus the leverage. The 6% bonds of 2029 are 3.5x leverage and 5.20% yield to worst. Par value of the 71.25mm shares of preferreds is ~$650mm. That $650mm is 1.1-1.2 turns of added leverage. For that barely above 1x more leverage, you earn ~8.80% or a 3.6% premium in yield. Another way to look at it is ~30% more risk gets you over 60% more yield.

I really consider the leverage ratio more academic than anything. Most people care about how safe their distribution (some call it a dividend) is. "Coverage" addresses that. It refers to the cash available to pay the annual $2.50 distribution on the common shares. It calculates this number using.

Adjusted EBITDA

-interest expense

-maintenance capital expenditure

-preferred dividends

=cash available to pay common distributions.

Growth capital expenditures are usually excluded from this calculation as they are voluntary and theoretically can be stopped if need be.

As you can see, Crestwood believes that its common distribution of $2.50/share is 2.2-2.4x covered. This figure is not entirely accurate as there are 62.9mm common shares outstanding, meaning $157mm of distributions. 2.2-2.4x implies that $345-375mm of DCF (Distributable Cash Flow) cited above is exclusively available to common shareholders. Preferred shareholders must be paid their $0.844444/share of annual distributions (~$60mm) first. Putting that into context with the $360mm midpoint of DCF, the preferred distribution is 6x covered.

Moreover, I must point out that CEQP never cut or even threatened to cut its common distribution and, in my opinion, never even remotely had to. If the common distribution was never at risk, the preferred distribution certainly never was either.

The Overhang

I have followed these preferreds extremely carefully since they first started trading about three years ago. They were tightly held before then. I think that the original three parsed them out to other institutions before they became listed. One brokerage house has had large persistent seller/sellers for quite some time. When I say large, I mean millions of shares to go in 500k+ share blocks day after day, month after month. Whether or not this brokerage represented the only large seller/sellers, I can't say. However, about two weeks ago, that brokerage house finally said they had no more CEQP.PR to sell for any clients. Since then, the average daily trading volume has decreased, and the price has risen. I know it might be hard to believe that one or a few large sellers can hold down a $600mm+ preferred issue, but that seems to be the case judging by price action and volume.

Source: Bloomberg

With this seller now gone, I think the extra yield one can earn with the preferred shares over the bonds despite such little incremental leverage should now decrease. That means a higher preferred share price. I think 2% extra yield is about right, which translates into an $11.50 target on the preferreds.

Conclusion

Most people own preferred shares for the income. CEQP preferreds deliver close to 9% current yield. If that's all you care about, they are a great security. They also provide potential upside as more people discover the safety of the leverage, the excess cash flow supporting the preferred distribution, and the elimination of the poor trading dynamic created by a large persistent seller. I think these preferreds have about 20% upside, and you get paid almost 9% to sit there and wait for that to happen.