I covered Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) in May, and since then, the stock had a peak drop of 30%, followed by a 45% recovery off its 52 week low, and is currently trading at a small discount to the May price. This data may vary a little from the publication date of my article, but we keep track of this data at the Total Pharma Tracker from a somewhat earlier date.

So anyway, AKRO is a NASH player with some promising programs, and recently, it came out with mid-stage data from its lead program. Efruxifermin is the lead and only candidate here. The drug is designed "to reduce liver fat and inflammation, reverse fibrosis and restore a healthy lipoprotein profile to fight back cardiovascular disease - the number one cause of death for people with NASH." In my previous article, I covered 16 weeks of phase 2a data from their NASH trial, as well as data from the expansion cohort C that they announced in March. There were certain endpoints at 20 and 24 weeks, and details from the other cohorts, which were all published in Nature in July. The entire report is available here.

Studies have shown that fibroblast growth factor 21 (FGF21) is antifibrotic. Efruxifermin is a Fc-FGF21 fusion protein which has a longer half life of 3-3.5 days compared to native human FGF21, which has a half life of just 1-2 hours. This makes Efruxifermin suitable for once-weekly subcutaneous therapeutic level dosing.

The efficacy data from the study was as follows:

Eighty patients, stratified by hepatic fat fraction (HFF) and fibrosis stage, were randomized using a centrally administered minimization algorithm 1:1:1:1 to receive placebo (n = 21) or efruxifermin 28 mg (n = 19), efruxifermin 50 mg (n = 20) or efruxifermin 70 mg (n = 20) via weekly subcutaneous injection for 16 weeks. The primary endpoint-absolute change from baseline in HFF measured as magnetic resonance imaging-proton density fat fraction at week 12-was met. For the full analysis set, the least squares mean absolute changes (one-sided 97.5% confidence interval) from baseline in HFF were −12.3% (−infinity (−inf), −10.3), −13.4% (−inf, −11.4) and −14.1% (−inf, −12.1) in the 28-, 50- and 70-mg groups, respectively, versus 0.3% (−inf, 1.6) in the placebo group, with statistically significant differences between efruxifermin groups and placebo (P < 0.0001 each).

And the safety data:

Overall, 70 of 79 patients who received the study drug (89%) experienced at least one treatment-emergent adverse event (TEAE), with the majority grade 1-2 (64 (81%)), five (6%) grade 3 and one grade 4. The most commonly reported drug-related TEAEs were grade 1-2 gastrointestinal (36 (46%)).

A few FGF21 analogs in development have shown mixed trial results. These drugs have reduced serum TGL in obese T2D patients, however, LDL/HDL cholesterol reduction results have been mixed, and liver fat reductions have been moderate as well.

Antibody-based therapies have reduced liver fat, however, effects on glycemic control in T2D patients have been limited. In a case where glycemic control improved, significant weight gain was seen. So the therapeutic benefit has been all over the place targeting the FGF21 approach.

In the BALANCE trial, the primary endpoint was HFF reduction and the absolute change from baseline in HFF was as follows for the 3 cohorts and placebo. Note the insignificant difference between the cohorts and the vast difference between those and placebo (P < 0.0001 each). These figures are much higher than the other FGF21 based therapeutics.

Liver function biomarkers like AST/ALT were measured and " in line with reduced HFF, ALT decreased with time in all efruxifermin groups and remained at week 8 levels throughout treatment." Also noteworthy:

Consistent with reduced HFF and less liver injury, 78% of efruxifermin-treated patients in the BAS were NAFLD activity score (NAS) responders (≥2 points without worsening of fibrosis-secondary outcome) (Table 2), and 48% had NASH resolution (0-1-point inflammation and 0-point ballooning components of NAS-exploratory outcome) without worsening of fibrosis.

Not only here, but higher doses of efruxifermin also resulted in higher glycemic control, while total cholesterol levels were significantly lower at the lower dose ranges. Body weight was also significantly reduced in the 70-mg group, by 3.3 kg, compared to placebo.

I noted in my earlier article that there have been recent reports that 89bio (ETNB) may close the gap between itself and AKRO by end-2021. The following chart illustrates the differences:

89Bio's BIO89-100 is a PEGylated form of FGF21. Its phase 2 trial will be completed in 2023. It will produce other data from a paired-biopsy histology cohort of this trial by end-2021, but that is not similar to a completed phase 2 study like was done by Akero. Akero is now enrolling patients in a phase 2b study called HARMONY in biopsy-confirmed pre-cirrhotic NASH patients (fibrosis stages F2 and F3), and a new phase 2b trial was begun in July in biopsy-confirmed NASH patients with compensated cirrhosis (F4), Child-Pugh class A. HARMONY is slated to announce data in 3Q 2022.

Financials

AKRO has a market cap of $887mn and a cash balance of $230mn. Research and development expenses for the three-month period ended June 30, 2021 were $24.0 million, while general and administrative expenses were $5.0 million, giving them a cash runway of nearly 10 quarters. AKRO has around 90% institutional and funds ownership; key holders are:

Shamefully, for such a promising bio, insiders are constantly selling:

Bottom line

AKRO is, for whatever reasons, a very under-covered biotech in the NASH space. It has a large 16% short interest as well. This is a little surprising given its trials have consistently yielded good results in a field marred by failures. I will continue to accumulate at dips.