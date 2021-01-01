metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

Infrastructure is our highest conviction bet at High Yield Investor, with our Equity Portfolio consisting of ~45% infrastructure (IFRA) and infrastructure-related assets which we continue to buy hand-over-fist. This list includes infrastructure companies like Brookfield Asset Management (BAM), utilities (XLU), midstream businesses like Energy Transfer (ET) and Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), telecom companies and fiber assets like Lumen Technologies (LUMN). If you throw in exposure to globally and sector diversified high quality real estate in REITs like W. P. Carey (WPC), our weighting in infrastructure/real assets is about 50%.

Why are we so bullish and heavily overweight this sector? There are several strong catalysts that give us confidence that infrastructure will be a rewarding place to invest for the foreseeable future. In this article, we will detail three specific reasons to invest in infrastructure today.

#1. Supportive Fiscal and Monetary Policy

Governments and central banks across the major economies of the world are pursuing policy agendas that combine to deal infrastructure investors a very favorable environment.

First and foremost, we believe real interest rates will likely remain negative for the foreseeable future. This is because the Federal Reserve has committed to keeping interest rates at historic lows at least through 2023 as the global economic recovery from COVID-19 headwinds is on shaky ground, with disappointing jobs numbers in the U.S. and repeated outbreaks across the globe hindering reopening efforts.

Furthermore, we believe that even after central bankers begin raising interest rates, it will only be at a very gradual rate. This is because governments and businesses are heavily leveraged after taking on debt to get them through the COVID-19 induced economic crisis. As a result, if central bankers were to raise interest rates too aggressively, governments and businesses would likely be forced to slash budgets to deal with the increased cost of debt, thereby sending the economy into recession and reducing government services at a time that they are most wanted.

While interest rates continue to flounder in a "low-ish" band, inflation will be raging. Already, the CPI - the primary metric for inflation in the U.S. - is at multi-decade highs:

Data by YCharts

This massive gap between historically low nominal interest rates and decade-high inflation rates means that we are set for historically negative real interest rates. This combination bodes extremely well for infrastructure real assets like MLPs (AMLP), telecom (AMT) (T) , utilities (VPU), and real estate/REITs (VNQ). Low interest rates lead to cap rate compression on yield assets like infrastructure as the yields offered by these assets become even more comparatively attractive. As a result, their valuations increase. Furthermore, inflation increases their replacement cost and often boosts their cash flows, further increasing their valuations. This goldilocks scenario should lead to significant outperformance in the sector.

Another reason why rising government debt will prove to be a tailwind for infrastructure is that it will encourage governments to look to privatize their infrastructure assets in order to raise cash to deleverage their own balance sheets.

This will create numerous attractive investment opportunities for large scale infrastructure investments. As a result, over the next decade a whopping $50 trillion in capital is expected to flow into real asset investments: source

#2. Developed Economy Demographic Trends

Another reason why we believe infrastructure is poised for outperformance is that the countries where the vast majority of global wealth is concentrated - i.e., economic powerhouses like the United States, Canada, Australia, the U.K., the Eurozone, Japan, China, and Russia aging at a rapid pace, the need for stable income streams in a world of extremely low interest rates will force income investors to get increasingly creative.

This will prove to be a major boon to large alternative asset managers like BAM (in particular via its infrastructure subsidiaries for infrastructure (BIP) and renewable assets (BEP)), Blackstone (BX), Ares Management (ARES), and KKR (KKR) who are positioned to market their vast infrastructure investment and operational expertise to pension and sovereign wealth fund clients.

A key trend here is the expectation that these funds will increase their allocations away from bonds (BND) and traditional index funds like the S&P 500 (SPY) and Nasdaq (QQQ) and instead shift it towards real assets.

source

This mega trend should provide a massive demand boost to infrastructure, further elevating valuations.

#3. Urgent Need and Limitless Demand In Developing Economies

Last, but not least, beyond the investment need, there is simply massive demand for infrastructure to fuel global growth and rising standards of living in developing economies. As Guggenheim Investments research recently reported:

Insufficient infrastructure leads to constrained economic growth, inefficient energy production and utilization resulting in greater carbon intensity, and a degraded quality of life and negative social impacts for those living under developing economies.

With a $2.5 trillion annual global infrastructure investment deficit weighing on global economic growth, exacerbating diseases and pandemics, and fostering geopolitical instability and terrorism, it is in everyone's interest to help close this gap.

Thanks to massive money printing by central banks, there is a ton of capital sloshing around in the global investment markets looking for attractive places to invest. A natural fit is new infrastructure projects in developing markets that can provide much-needed income yield for developed economy investors while simultaneously fueling growth and solving quality of life problems in developing economies. Large infrastructure operators, investors, and asset managers are the parties best positioned to profit from this trend.

Investor Takeaway

As we already mentioned, we are casting a wide net across the infrastructure/real asset space and are particularly targeting businesses with strong balance sheets, proven management teams, and strong operating expertise with access to growth markets.

As a result, we are maximizing our chances of experiencing the full benefit of the massive expected tailwinds that we discussed in this article, while minimizing the chance of having a big loser undermine our profits.

Infrastructure is only going to become more important to the global economy as the explosion of the electrification and data industries create massive demand in developed economies for improved and updated fiber and energy infrastructure while continued population and economic growth in the developing world will require increased basic infrastructure services.

As a result, despite strong recent performance from companies like BAM, KKR, and BX, we believe that infrastructure asset managers, operators, and investors have a long growth runway ahead of them.